CHALLIS – The Firth Cougars baseball team had three consecutive shutouts and a 14-game winning streak going when they traveled to Challis on Thursday for an all-important conference match-up with the Challis-Mackay Rivercats.
Both of those streaks came to an end in the contest that pitted two of the best 2A baseball teams in the state.
Challis-Mackay used a pair of three-run innings, the first and the third, but it wasn’t the pitching or hitting that let the Cougars down in this contest, it was their fielding.
In the only two losses by the Cougars this season, it has been their two worst games in the field that have been the culprit. This time around, it cost the Cougars dearly, as Challis-Mackay took advantage of their seven errors in the game to score and score enough to take the game by the final of 7-1.
The game has been lost, but not the season as the two teams are tied at the top of the conference standings with identical 5-1 records as they head to the district tournament to decide the automatic bid to the state tournament that takes place in two weeks at Orofino.
The district tournament will start on Tuesday and Firth is the host for the tournament.
Offensively, the Cougars and Rivercats were pretty evenly matched, as Firth had five hits and the Rivercats only six hits on the game as the pitchers controlled pretty much everything.
Ben Park started for Firth and lasted five innings for the Cougars, while Austin Ollar was able to pitch a complete game for Challis-Mackay.
Park did not have his usual command in the game, only getting three strikeouts and walking a pair, while Ollar was effective with three strikeouts and one walk in his seven innings of work.
Five different Cougars were able to collect hits in the game. Kai Park, Clayton Gain, Nathan Park, Chris Ivie, and Trevor Gemar all had hits, but they just couldn’t put the hits together to make an impact on the scoring in the contest.
Firth faced Salmon on Friday in the regular season finale for both teams before they head into the district tournament.
Firth took a 16-2 record into the game with Salmon, 4-1 in conference play, while Salmon entered the game with an 0-7 record on the season, 0-5 in conference play. Firth shut the Savages out by a final of 18-0 when the two teams met on April 12 in Firth.