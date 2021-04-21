FIRTH – It was a battle between two pitchers who refused to give up. With the score tied at one run apiece after the second inning, Firth’s Megan Jolley and Challis-Mackay’s A Drussel just kept putting zeroes up on the scoreboard. It didn’t matter whether he other team put runners on base, they just kept battling back and not allowing another run to cross the plate.
It went on like that through the seventh inning, when the two teams went into extra innings.
In the eighth, both teams went down without even a whimper.
That started the ninth, where each team would start with a runner on second and an out by the new extra inning rule in softball.
The top of the ninth didn’t help the Challis-Mackay team as the runner was left on base when Megan Jolley struck out the batter with two outs and left the runner stranded.
In the bottom of the ninth, Firth tried to steal with their runner on second and Jolley at bat, with Hailey Barker in the hole, the two best hitters on the Firth squad.
The runner was thrown out and Jolley ended up on first, two outs and Barker coming up to hit. Barker rapped a double, sending Jolley to third and two outs. That is how the ninth inning ended, as the Firth batter couldn’t get a hit to score the winning run.
In the next inning, Challis-Mackay was able to plate the go-ahead run, and that gave Firth one last chance at the win.
It was to no avail, as the Lady Cougars could not get the job done and the game ended at 2-1 in favor of Challis-Mackay.
The win was hard-fought for and kudos to the Challis-Mackay squad for getting the job done.
The pitchers involved were outstanding in the circle, Megan Jolley for Firth, who only allowed five hits on the day while striking out 10 batters, and A Drussel who allowed nine hits and struck out 13 batters. Both were stellar from the circle all afternoon long.
With the loss, Firth dropped to 3-2 in Nuclear Conference play, while Challis-Mackay moved to 3-0 and into a tie with West Jefferson for the top spot in the conference. Both teams have four games remaining in the regular season before district play will begin.
Next up for Firth was a Wednesday afternoon contest against Soda Springs on the road.
CHALLIS-MACKAY 010 000 000 1 — 2 5 1
FIRTH 100 000 000 0 — 1 9 0
Challis
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
H Oerke 4 0 1 0 0 2
S Taylor 3 0 0 0 1 2
A Drussel 3 0 1 0 1 0
T Seefried 4 0 0 0 0 0
S Pancheri 4 1 0 0 0 2
S Taylor 2 0 0 0 2 1
R Israel 3 1 2 1 1 0
L Molyneux 4 0 1 1 0 2
B McAffee 4 0 0 0 0 1
K Seefried — — — — — -
Totals 31 2 5 2 5 10
Batting 2B: L Molyneux
TB: H Oerke, A Drussel, R Israel 2, L Molyneux 2
RBI: R Israel, L Molyneux
GIDP: B McAffee
SB: S Pancheri, S Taylor, R Israel
CS: S Taylor
TotalsTeam QAB: 10 (27.78%)
H Oerke, S Taylor, A Drussel, T Seefried, S Taylor 3, R Israel 2, L Molyneux
Team LOB: 6FieldingE: K Seefried
Firth
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Tiffany Russell 4 1 2 0 0 0
Liberty Park 4 0 0 0 0 4
Megan Jolley 4 0 2 0 0 2
Hailey Barker 4 0 2 0 0 0
Bridget Leslie 3 0 0 1 1 1
Piper Clayson 4 0 1 0 0 0
Brooklyn Clayson 3 0 0 0 1 3
Katelynn Lindhartsen 4 0 1 0 0 1
Mallory Erickson 4 0 1 0 0 2
Totals 34 1 9 1 2 13
Batting 2B: Hailey Barker, Mallory Erickson
TB: Hailey Barker 3, Piper Clayson, Mallory Erickson 2, Megan Jolley 2, Katelynn Lindhartsen, Tiffany Russell 2
RBI: Bridget Leslie
CS: Tiffany Russell
TotalsTeam QAB: 15 (41.67%)
Hailey Barker, Brooklyn Clayson 2, Piper Clayson, Mallory Erickson 2, Megan Jolley, Bridget Leslie 2, Katelynn Lindhartsen 2, Liberty Park 2, Tiffany Russell 2
Team LOB: 7FieldingDP: Mallory Erickson, Katelynn Lindhartsen
Challis
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
A Drussel 10.0 132 .667 9 1 1 13 2 0
Totals 10.0 132 .667 9 1 1 13 2 0
Pitching W — A. Drusse
Pitches-Strikes: A Drussel 132-88
Groundouts-Flyouts: A Drussel 7-4
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: A Drussel 20-36
Firth
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Megan Jolley 10.0 139 .640 5 1 1 10 5 0
Totals 10.0 139 .640 5 2 2 10 5 0
Pitching L Megan Jolley
Pitches-Strikes: Megan Jolley 139-89
Groundouts-Flyouts: Megan Jolley 10-6
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Megan Jolley 23-36
Stats provided by Game Changer