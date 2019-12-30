ABERDEEN – Eight teams gathered for the annual South East Idaho Holiday Tournament in Aberdeen and all played three games over the two days of action. Most came into the tournament with varying degrees of optimism, some leaving with hopes fulfilled and others simply wanting to get back to the drawing board to fix the problems that may have been exposed.
The schools’ records entering the tournament were varied, going from the 8-3 mark of Aberdeen to the 2-6 mark for North Fremont and there were all sorts of records in between. Declo was impressive with a 7-3 record, American Falls was 5-5, West Jefferson was 5-4 as was Bear Lake. South Fremont entered with a 3-7 mark and the junior varsity team from Century was the dark horse and didn’t have a record listed by IdahoSports.com. It was a pretty wide open tournament, but all of that changed after each team had a chance to play their first game. The true ranking of the teams was quickly exposed.
It really became evident after the second games were played by each team and the final round was displayed with the teams playing for the championship, third place, fifth place and seventh place.
Championship day was Saturday and play kicked off with the seventh place game, between the Century JV team and Declo
Seventh Place Game
Declo (7-5) vs. Century JV
I don’t believe that either of these teams expected to be in this game when the tournament started. The Century JV team had pride and they also hailed from the program that had the top-ranked 4A girls’ team in the state. To come into this tournament and only have scored a total of 26 points in two games was not what they intended.
Declo came in with a 7-3 record and looked like they were the real deal, but then again, they make an annual trip to the state tournament with only having to beat one team, Wendell, in their conference and district play. It is confusing how they could have played so poorly, giving up over 50 points to both South Fremont and Bear Lake, but then again, Bear Lake made the finals of this tournament and South Fremont was playing in the third place game. Declo just hadn’t played the same caliber of teams that the other schools had been playing.
Declo looked more like the team that entered the tournament in their game against Century’s JV, as they only allowed 18 points and scored 57 of their own. That is more like what the team expected when they entered up to play this past weekend.
It will end up being a very good finishing game for the Lady Hornets and they will go on from here to the state tournament in February, I am sure.
Declo will get another taste of basketball from southeast Idaho when they play Malad on Jan. 4, with a 4 p.m. tip-off against the Lady Dragons in the home contest.
Fifth Place Game
West Jefferson (6-5) vs. South Fremont (4-8)
Each of these teams had lost their first game and won their second game to reach this position. Both teams were about what their coaches had expected at the start of the season, being a .500 team with a chance at improving before the end of the season and time for the district tournaments to start. They had both shown glimpses of being good, and at times a little sluggish and slow to comprehend what was going on during this tournament. South Fremont jumped out to a big early lead and held the double digit lead at halftime at 19-8. The two teams went back and forth through a third quarter that saw West Jefferson score only five points, and South Fremont was a bit more sluggish, scoring only four points, but still held the lead at 23-13.
In the final period, the two teams got a bit more offensive minded and were both able to crack double digits in scoring, with West J netting 10 points and South Fremont getting 13 points, but the game was basically won in the opening eight minutes by South Fremont.
Final score went South Fremont’s way 36-23 to claim fifth place in the eight-team tourney and post a 2-1 record along the way. As South Fremont’s coach Ryan Campbell would say, “We are getting better, just not fast enough. There are times we looked really good.”
Third Place Game
North Fremont (3-7) vs. American Falls (6-6)
Both of these teams could have been in the finals if the brackets had worked a bit differently. They both won a game and they both lost a game. Had the bracketing been slightly different, these two teams may have played for the championship, but you know what they say, “coulda, woulda, shoulda.”
As it turned out, both teams were in the third place game and they both played their hearts out. First one team would go on a roll and then the other team would go on a roll and the game was fairly close from halftime to the finish.
The opening quarter saw American Falls speed out to an eight-point lead at 13-5, but the Huskies of North Fremont came battling back and by halftime, the score was knotted at 18 points each.
“The girls executed the play really, really well and made the shot at the buzzer,” Beavers coach Stephen Grigg said. “It is nice that we could draw the play up and they would follow the instructions. It is nice when a plan comes to fruition.”
The play came about after the Beavers had surged to a five-point advantage with about six minutes remaining in the game, but the Huskies had other ideas and were able to close the gap and tie the game with just over a minute left in regulation.
It looked for a while like the game might go into overtime, but the Huskies had the ball and got fouled on a shot, making one of the two free throw attempts.
That set up Emma Barclay for the heroics with only seconds remaining in the contest.
American Falls called several timeouts to set up the final play and when the time came to trigger in the pass from the baseline, it was Emma Barclay who threw the ball in and then was able to score the game-winning basket off of a pass right back to her underneath her own basket.
“Our girls played hard all weekend and won a couple good games,” Grigg said. “It’s fun to watch them do what they’re doing, really playing well as a team.”
American Falls will next be in action when they travel to Wendell on Jan. 7 for an inter-conference contest.
AMERICAN FALLS 41, NORTH FREMONT 40
American Falls 13 5 12 11 — 41
North Fremont 5 13 8 14 — 40
American Falls — Long 11, Bell 11, E. Barclay 8, G. Barclay 6, Fehringer 5.
North Fremont — Miller 19, Greener 5, G. Litton 4, Roseburg 4, R. Litton 3, Dexter 3, Rowbury 2.
Championship Game
Aberdeen (10-3) vs. Bear Lake (7-4)
In one way, it was what the home team wanted, a chance to win their own tournament. What they didn’t really want was to have to face the Bear Lake Lady Bears, who had surprised many in the South East Conference with their early season play.
During the first two rounds of the tournament, both teams had pretty much had their own way with their opponents, each winning pretty much as they pleased, with the closest game of the four that the two teams had played was a 10-point margin of victory.
These were the two marquee teams in the tournament and they were deservedly matched up against each other in the finals.
As explected, Bear Lake went to the inside out of the blocks, relying on post Chelsea Gunderson to provide both offense and defense in the paint. Gunderson responded well, getting some early points and dominating the rebounding early on.
When Aberdeen began to collapse down into the paint, Gunderson simply passed the ball back outside and the Lady Bears were able to get some wide open looks from three-point range and some nifty dribble drive opportunities and it was soon a game of catch me if you can as the Lady Bears opened up a 10-point halftime lead at 29-19.
“We didn’t play hard enough to win the game in the first half,” Aberdeen coach Ryan Wahlen said. “Gundersen ate us up on the inside. Bear Lake is a good team and was the better team today. We’ll learn from the loss and get better.”
The third period saw more of the same as the Lady Bears kept putting the ball into Gunderson’s hands and she kept on responding with buckets in the paint.
In the end, it was the inside-out ability of the Lady Bears that was the difference in a 52-41 win over Aberdeen.
The Lady Tigers did make a run down the stretch as Yasmin Ortiz began to find the range and sank several three-point baskets in the fourth period to close the gap.
“I’m really proud of the way our girls played,” Bear Lake coach Brenda Messerly said. “There was great competition and quality teams, and we were able to put three full games together. “It was great to see the progression and win the championship.”
Next up for the Aberdeen Lady Tigers will be a home contest on Jan. 7 against the Firth Lady Cougars with opening tip-off scheduled for 7 p.m.
BEAR LAKE 52, ABERDEEN 41
Bear Lake 18 11 14 9 — 52
Aberdeen 12 7 6 16 — 41
Bear Lake — Chelsea Gundersen 16, Humpherys 12, Parker 12, Lloyd 7, Kelsey 5.
Aberdeen — Yasmin Ortiz 12, Hope Driscoll 11, Serna 5, Courtney Phillips 5, Hernandez 4, Ellie Watson 4.