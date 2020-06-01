BLACKFOOT – The District 4 High School Rodeo has announced some schedule changes for the rest of the season and they are important to take note.
During the district’s three rodeo performances this past weekend, Friday, May 30 and a pair of performances on Saturday, May 31, it was announced that the coming weekend’s slate of rodeos would be held in Blackfoot at the Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds.
There will be one performance each on Thursday and Friday evenings, beginning at 6 p.m., and then a pair of rodeo performances on Saturday, the first which will begin at 10 a.m. and then the second performance beginning shortly following the first Saturday performance.
If all four of the performances are completed, it will give the district 10 qualifying performances before the Idaho State High School Rodeo Finals begin in Pocatello at the Bannock County Fairgrounds.
Changes for the ISHSRF were also announced over the weekend.
The rodeo dates in Pocatello have been changed because of the weather and COVID-19 difficulties this spring and will now take place beginning on Sunday, June 14, and running through Saturday, June 20.
The state finals is where the Idaho cowboys and cowgirls will get qualified for the National High School Rodeo Finals which will take place in Nebraska in July.
The top four finishers in each of the different events from District 4 will qualify for the Idaho State Finals and from the looks of things thus far, there will be a very good representation of Blackfoot, Snake River, Firth, Shelley, and Aberdeen cowboys and cowgirls who will be competing at the state finals.
The Bingham News Chronicle is currently running features on the local cowboys and cowgirls on a daily basis and will continue to do so, along with complete coverage of the District 4 Rodeo and the Idaho State High School Rodeo Finals as those results become available.