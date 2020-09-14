IDAHO FALLS – The annual Tiger/Grizz Cross Country meet has come and gone for another year and this year was different from all the others.
The year 2020 has instilled a different way of doing things and looking at things all over the world and the Tiger/Grizz was no exception.
This year the biggest meet to be held in eastern Idaho was split into two days, Friday and Saturday, with Friday’s competition devoted entirely to middle school runners and Saturday’s competitions was split up among high schools in the 4A and 5A classifications and those who compete in the 3A, 2A and 1A classifications and divisions for both varsity runners and junior varsity runners.
In the 5A classification, as expected, Idaho Falls took top honors among the boys’ division of teams, followed by Madison and Rigby.
4A boys’ teams were led by Pocatello and then Preston, with Blackfoot finishing third.
For 3A boys’ teams, it was Sugar-Salem followed by Snake River and then Teton.
In the 2A boys’ teams, Salmon was first, Soda Springs second and North Fremont in third.
For the girls, Idaho Falls led the 5A division, followed by Highland and Madison.
In 4A girls, it was Skyline, Preston and Pocatello taking the top three spots and Blackfoot was fifth.
In 3A girls, Sugar-Salem was the top finisher, followed by Snake River and then Teton.
In 2A, Soda Springs was at the top with Bear Lake and Snake River following.
It was a good showing by all of the Bingham County teams in the Tiger/Grizz for this year.
Individually for the upper classification boy, the top 10 runners were:
Will Dixon, senior 16:18.1 Madison
Shane Gard, senior 16:27.3 Pocatello
Mitchell Athay, senior 16:36.3 Idaho Falls
Jared Harden, senior 16:47.3 Highland
Joseph Ereaux, senior 16:54.2 Idaho Falls
Brevin Vaughan, senior 16:54.2 Pocatello
Benjamin Ricks, junior 16:58.1 Rigby
Sam Jeppsen, senior 16:59.7 Preston
Daniel Godfrey, senior 17:01.1 Madison
Eli Gregory, junior 17:01.4 Blackfoot
Also from Blackfoot:
Matt Thomas, sophomore 17:14.4
Justin Whitehead, junior 17:55.4
Payden Parmenter, sophomore 18:53.9
Dominick Thompson, senior 19:32.0
Ryker Clapp, sophomore 20:00.2
Also from Shelley:
Isaac Vernon, sophomore 19:13.0
Zac Gillett, senior 20:04.7
Roy Meek, junior 20:52.6
Mike Hansen, sophomore 20:55.7
The top 10 finishers in the Varsity B (3A, 2A & 1A)
Johnathon Simmons, senior 16:34.5 Salmon
Grady Mylander, junior 16:40.6 Nampa Christian
Danny Simmons, freshman 16:45.0 Salmon
Lincoln High, junior 17:29.5 Snake River
Hyrum Spencer, junior 17:31.7 West Jefferson
Carter McCullough, senior 17:35.3 Soda Springs
Max Palmer, junior 17:37.9 North Fremont
Keller Brothers, sophomore 17:40.3 Salmon
Brentan Noreen, senior 17:40.6 West Side
Asher Johnston, senior 17:42.2 North Fremont
Also from Snake River:
Cade Morgan, senior 18:52.5
Keegan McCraw, junior 18:58.4
Brock Goodwin, junior 19:04.2
Nathan Adams, junior 19:36.5
Noah Jones, sophomore 21:06.0
Also from Firth:
Strider Perry, sophomore 19:15.6
Nathaniel Frame, senior 19:31.1
Mitch Harrison, senior 19:35.5
Connor Johnson, sophomore 19:59.0
Cooper Leslie, junior 20:24.0
Sayer Leavitt, junior 21:44.4
Jason Fielding, senior 21:55.2
Also from Sho-Ban:
Ethan Plentywounds, senior 21:41.5
Alonzo Sonnip, junior 24:50.5
The top 10 individuals in the girls’ division, Varsity A (5A and 4A) were as follows:
Alivia Johnson, sophomore 19:22.3 Bonneville
Nelah Roberts, freshman 20:05.4 Skyline
Bailey Bird, sophomore 20:05.9 Pocatello
Raegan Hart, senior 20:18.8 Skyline
Sariah Harrison, senior 20:39.5 Skyline
Allison Lemons, sophomore 20:52.2 Idaho Falls
Kennedy Kunz, freshman 20:57.7 Bonneville
Courtney Earl, freshman 21:03.0 Thunder Ridge
Ava Patterson, junior 21:07.0 Century
Angelie Scott, freshman 21:11.1 Preston
Also from Blackfoot:
Emily Despain, freshman 21:16.3
Maddy Larsen, freshman 21:36.2
Sarah Despain, junior 22:09.5
Olga Andrade, freshman 22:42.4
Sydney Crumley, senior 23:15.2
Whitney Christensen, sophomore 24:25.4
Also from Shelley:
Clara Benson, senior 22:27.0
Savannah Ivins, freshman 23:16.1
Katelyn Benson, sophomore 23:29.5
Jenna Moulton, junior 24:04.3
Jessica Williams, senior 24:14.5
In the top 10 of Varsity B (3A, 2A & 1A) girls, we found the following individuals:
Karlee Christensen, senior 19:47.6 Raft River
Aubrie Barzee, freshman 20:02.3 West Side
Kaybree Christensen, senior 20:05.6 Raft River
Jaresa Jackson, junior 20:27.5 Sugar-Salem
Elise Kelsey, junior 20:44.7 Bear Lake
Natalya Babcock, senior 21:15.5 Butte County
Tayah Gains, sophomore 21:25.2 Soda Springs
Ashlyn Willis, junior 21:28.5 West Side
Sara Deschaine, sophomore 21:32.5 Salmon
Brynlee Simmons, junior 21:41.2 Soda Springs
Also from Snake River:
Hailey Raymond, freshman 21:45.6
Kierra Jensen, senior 22:00.2
Allister Dillow, freshman 22:11.0
Kylee Morgan, sophomore 22:57.0
Emma Perkes, sophomore 24:18.6
Aliza Haroldson, sophomore 24:46.7
Also from Firth:
Cassi Robbins, senior 22:18.5
Nicole McKinnon, senior 23:27.5
Nateah Hawkins, sophomore 25:32.2
Kaitlin Popwell, sophomore 25:32.3
Hannah Christensen, junior 26:42.1
Maddy Popwell, senior 27:31.3
Brylee Pierson, sophomore 32:35.3