BOISE – The latest media poll for boys’ basketball has been released and there are a few changes of note.
In the 5A classification, the poll is dominated by Treasure Valley teams as Rocky Mountain is the unanimous choice at number one, followed by Borah and Meridian. Rigby is the only eastern Idaho team listed in the top five.
In the 4A classification, Middleton has taken over the top spot from Preston by a single vote. Idaho Falls and Pocatello are ranked fourth and fifth as the only eastern Idaho teams ranked.
In 3A, Fruitland and Kimberly are ranked 1-2. Sugar-Salem, Teton and Snake River are ranked 3-5, giving eastern Idaho good representation.
In 2A, North Fremont continues to lead, but Nampa Christian and Bear Lake are getting closer in the balloting.
5A
Rank Team Name (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Rocky Mountain (7) 11-1 35 1
2. Borah 10-1 28 2
3. Meridian 10-1 15 5
4. Post Falls 12-3 13 3
5. Rigby 11-1 10 4
Others receiving votes: Eagle 2, Lewiston 2
4A
Rank Team Name (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Middleton (4) 8-2 32 2
2. Preston (3) 11-1 31 1
3. Lakeland 10-1 17 3
4. Idaho Falls 7-2 9 4
5. Pocatello 9-2 7 -
Others receiving votes: Minico 4, Kuna 3, Nampa 2
3A
Rank Team Name (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Fruitland (6) 10-1 34 1
2. Kimberly (1) 8-1 29 2
3. Sugar-Salem 8-2 21 3
4. Teton 9-2 13 -
5. Snake River 6-5 4 5
Others receiving votes: Kellogg 3, South Fremont 1
2A
Rank Team Name (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. North Fremont (4) 8-1 32 1
2. Nampa Christian (3) 11-1 30 2
3. Bear Lake 8-4 17 4
4. Melba 8-3 9 3
5. West Side 8-2 7 5
Others receiving votes: St. Maries 5, New Plymouth 4, Marsing 1
1A Division I
Rank Team Name (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Potlatch (4) 10-1 32 1
2. Ambrose (3) 11-1 30 2
3. Lapwai 8-2 21 3
4. Valley 8-2 7 -
5. Prairie 6-3 6 5
Others receiving votes: Oakley 4, Wilder 2, Kamiah 2, Shoshone 1
1A Division II
Rank Team Name (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Lakeside (3) 8-0 24 2
2. Garden Valley (1) 7-2 22 1
3. Lighthouse Christian (2) 9-4 21 3
4. Cascade 8-2 15 -
5. Carey (1) 9-4 10 4
Others receiving votes: North Gem 4, Dietrich 4, Timberline (Weippe) 2, Genesis Prep 2, Mackay 1