BLACKFOOT – District 4 rodeo in Idaho boasts a group of very talented and proud cowboys and cowgirls. They are tough and have been toughened further by the competition that they provide themselves.
Take for instance the tie down roping event.
No less than six cowboys qualified for the Idaho State High School Rodeo Finals, led by Max Hoge and Cooper Duffin, who rank among the best in the state and have backed it up with performances all over the state and elsewhere.
Nick Chappell is a Blackfoot resident and he has done about everything in high school, including wrestling, where he was a state qualifier earlier this season.
“I have wrestled, but I love calf roping and have been doing it for a while now,” Chappell said. “District 4 is for sure a tough district, but so are a few of the others. I think it is going to come down to whoever can be the most confident and consistent during the three go-rounds heading into the short-go on Saturday.”
By that, Chappell means that each calf must be considered and each time you enter the arena you have to bring your A-game to the rodeo. If you slip up, you have to forget it and move on to the next calf and performance. There is so little room for error that you have to make the most of your opportunities.
“I know that the livestock at this rodeo is as good a bunch as most of us have ever faced,” Chappell said. “I think the key for me is that I know I am roping as good as I have in a long time, I am confident and I just need to go out there and throw a loop over the head of the calf and take it from there. I know I can do it, I just have to complete the throw and tie.”
The good cowboys always seem to rise to the top in the tie down roping event and if the early rounds have proven anything, This is not an event to take lightly.
District 4 ropers have already posted times of 10.4 (Cooper Duffin) and 10.2 (Max Hoge), but there is a sleeper that has posted the leading time so far in Brayden Roe, who has an 8.4 time from Tuesday morning in the books.
Chappell feels that he is capable of posting times in the 8.5–9.5 range and if he can do that, then he will set himself up in a very good place for the short-go on Saturday.
“I am roping very well right now and my confidence is pretty high,” Chappell said. “I know what I can do and what I can’t do, so I am planning on going out there and do my best to get my times posted in the 8.5 to 9.5 range and we will see what that does to the field, especially after the first round is complete.”
Chappell credits Jared Arave for helping him a lot and acting as an “unofficial” coach with his roping. He also credits Katie Steadman for getting him his horse, “Josie.” Jeff Steadman, the head girls’ basketball coach at Snake River has a lot of ties to horse racing and “Josie” is a solid horse that had a racing background. She is as solid a roping horse as Chappell has ever had.
“My horse, Josie came from Katie Steadman, whose dad Jeff probably had at the race track as she is race bred,” Chappell said. “She has been very solid for me and I count on her a lot for her quickness and ability to follow the calf from the chute. She has helped me a bunch and I don’t know where I would be without her.”
No matter what happens on Tuesday night, or for the rest of the Idaho State High School Rodeo, Chappell knows that he will have done his best this spring and he will cherish the experience for the rest of his life.
“I would love to get to the National Finals just for the experience,” Chappell said. “I know I am good enough, I think that I have enough confidence, I just need a little bit of luck here and there and I will make it. If not, I will still cherish the experience this spring and hopefully be able to take the rodeo experience on in life in everything that I do.”
Nick Chappell is just one of the large group of cowboys and cowgirls from the local District 4 that is participating in the Idaho State High School Rodeo Finals going on at the Bannock County Fairgrounds main arena in Pocatello.
Rodeo performances are taking place Monday through Friday with rodeo times at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. and then the “short-go” taking place on Saturday, when the top 10 in each event will gather for the finals and the selection of the team that will advance on to the National High School Rodeo Finals in Rock Springs, Wyo., in July.