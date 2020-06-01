FIRTH – The Firth High School Cougars opened up tryouts for the championship winning Cheer Squad on Monday and although they had fewer turn out than in recent years, the quality seemed to be there and the potential cheerleaders were already being put through their drills and were working on stunts.
Under the direction of Tracy Rowe, the Cougars have been at the top of the game in cheerleading in the 2A classification and expect to stay there.
There is great strength in the team that is trying out currently, but with the loss of seven seniors from last year’s squad, it will be important to get the numbers up before fall.
Anyone who is still interested in being part of a championship team, please contact Firth High School for times and contact information.
Tryouts will continue through Wednesday, but it is possible to be included in the tryout process by working with the cheer coach, Tracy Rowe.