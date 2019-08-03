ATOMIC CITY – Atomic Motor Raceway began the second half of the summer-long season with its biggest event of the year, the annual Kids Appreciation Day, and events were showcased all evening as kids were at the forefront of those events.
“Kids are our future. We celebrate kids today because without them, where will we be tomorrow?” AMR general manager Vickie O’Haro said. “We are also celebrating the life of Austin Welch and he loved kids. Kids are our everything and this day is for them.”
Events for the kids included just about everything from a photo shoot with the drivers to a balloon busting contest with some low flying aircraft, to drawings for prizes and a giveaway for a pair of bicycles.
The drivers also came out in force in support of the event with fuller fields and more heats to set up the finals. New faces brought new fans and the fans of racing at Atomic Motor Raceway showed their support as they showed up in droves and filled the grandstand and fence line viewing area.
All in all, it was a night to remember and one for the ages.
In the opening main event, the Hornet Class, it was back to a dominant performance by the lady who is setting the track on fire this year, Orinda Newman. She has won three of the past four races and would have won four straight had it not been for a blown tire. She is dominating the class and leaving the others in the dust at AMR.
Finishing second was Herb Ahu, while Dani Beebe was third and Brandi Jackman fourth.
In the Mini Class, it was Doug Standlee and Blake Lyle who put on their usual show as they lapped the field in their own two-car show. Standlee pulled ahead in the final lap and Lyle settled for second. In third was Levi McAlevy and Hailey Cornwall finished fourth in the six-car final.
In the Street Class, the action was hot and heavy as nine cars made the main event and it was Scott Johnson who would prevail after the 20-lap main event. The #29 car of Jessie Williams would be the good luck second place finisher. He was followed by the #11 car of Robert Viles and the #89 car of Robert Johnson.
The #31 of Jason Spence, $43 of Jesse Jenkins, #86 of J J Oliver, #24 of Blake Lyle and the #55 of Zac Cox rounded out the field.
In the Modified Class, who ran a 25-lap main event in their high powered, high octane machines, it was Junior Flores of Blackfoot in his 00 car who was the winner to the delight of the crowd. The #45 car of Coltin Jackman finished up in second, while the #37 car of Jacob Jones would finish third.
In fourth was the #81 car of Bill Cornwall, fifth was the #28 car of Cody Blixt, next the #73R car of Ray Butt, then the 19T car of Kevin Turner, the 23R car of Alan Riley and the 55L car of Blake Lyle.
The season standings were also released and in the Hornets Class, Orinda Newman is the overall leader with 204 points while Herb Ahu has 199 points. Dani Beebe is continuing a strong rookie year in third place with 130 points. Brandi Jackman follows with 94, Levi Carlquist with 63, Tyson Taylor with 31 and Sebastian Jenkins has 31 points.
In the Mini Class, Doug Standlee is all alone in front and by quite a ways with his 215 points. Blake Lyle is second with 176 and Jeff Schaefer is third with 137. The rest of the order is Derek Nelson with 136, Rob Jackson with 104, Caden Patterson with 99, Hailey Cornwall with 65, Snoopy Carlquist with 63, Jake Amrein with 36, Levi McAlevy with 34 and Brandi Jackman with 31.
The Street Stock Class is led by Jason Spence, who has built up a huge lead over Jake Amrein, 200–159. In third is Jesse Jenkins with 67, Zac Cox with 65, John Lake with 67, Scott Johnson with 40, Jessie Williams with 39, Robert Viles with 38, Robert Johnson with 37, Doug Standlee with 34, Blake Lyle with 33, Brandon Austin with 33, J J Oliver with 32, Allen McAlevy with 31 , Chase Perterson with 31, and Eddie Price with 31.
In the Modified Class, the leader is Coltin Jackman with 210, just ahead of Blake Lyle with 204. Kevin Turner has 197 points in third, followed by Ray Butt with 191, Junior Flores with 148, Jacob Jones with 103, Corey Kortum with 66, Heath Denney with 37 points, Bill Cornwall with 36, Travis Metz with 36, Jerry Bailey with 35, Cody Blixt with 35, Ron Moser with 34, Alan Riley with 32 and David Soulek with 31.