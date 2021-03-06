NAMPA — It was the second of two semifinals games Friday between McCall-Donnelly, who because of COVID-19 had only played roughly 10 games this season, but still earned their way into the 2021 3A state boys’ basketball tournament and won their opening game against Priest River.
They were matched up against Snake River, who had been at the top of the media polls all season long and had to be considered an overwhelming favorite to make it to the finals on Saturday against arch rival Marsh Valley.
The way the game started, it didn’t look like anyone was wrong. But the Vandals of McCall-Donnelly had something to say about that.
The Panthers flew out of the gate on the strength of a pair of three-point shots and a two-point bucket to lead 7-0, but once the Vandals got their feet under them, they changed things up in a hurry. The Vandals went on an 8-0 run before the Panthers closed out the opening stanza with two points to lead after one quarter 9-8. Things didn’t go Snake River’s way for much of the rest of the game.
McCall-Donnelly began riding the shoulders of standout point guard DJ Green in the second quarter and did he ever lead his team. He was hitting long range shots, driving to the hoop and making terrific pass after terrific pass to lead his team to a halftime lead of 28-22, a lead they would never relinquish the rest of the night.
By the time the game had ended, the Vandals had put 60 points on the scoreboard, to only 51 points for the Panthers.
It wasn’t as if the Panthers didn’t have their chances, they did, but between balls that were just out of reach of the Panther players, to turnovers to fouls to missed layups, the Panthers just didn’t play to their full potential on Friday night and when they couldn’t get their leading scorer established — Mitch Lindsay only scored nine points on the evening — the Vandals took advantage of things and stormed to the lead.
The Panthers could thank Noah Watt for keeping them in the game in the first half, as he had scored 14 points on the strength of 4 of 7 shooting from beyond the arc and added a pair of free throws, but the 14 points only kept the Panthers within six at the intermission. By that time, Green had 15 points and was headed to a game-high of 33 before his night would be over.
The Panthers were not out of the game by any stretch of the imagination, and their fans were cheering loud and proud when the second half began, and they only got louder when Watt started the third quarter with a long three-pointer and Cole Gilbert added a two-point bucket and suddenly it was a one-point game and the Vandals were calling for a timeout.
A couple of adjustments from that point by the Vandals’ coaching staff, and the Panthers did not find the three ball to their liking any longer. Watt did not hit another long range shot for the remainder of the game, going 5 for 13 on the night, after a 4 for 7 first half, and the Panthers as a team only shot 27 percent from the field for the game. It is hard to win any games when you are shooting that poorly.
Not that the Vandals were all that hot from the field themselves, they only shot 34 percent themselves, but the difference was definitely DJ Green, who was 10 of 16 from the field and added 11 of 17 free throws for his 33-point night and also contributed five rebounds and a couple of steals and assists to his stat line as he controlled the offense for the Vandals.
The Panthers just couldn’t match the intensity of Green and when forced to foul in the final couple of minutes with a chance to catch up and tie the game, Green was able to hit his final four free throws to keep the lead safe.
The Panthers had their chances, down only four points and with the ball, the Panthers could not find the bottom of the basket and when Chandler Coombs fouled out of the game, their defensive intensity seemed to go with him.
While Watt led the Panthers with 17 points, only three came in the second half and although Cole Gilbert and Trey Poulter were adding points inside, it just wasn’t enough. Gilbert had 14 points and Poulter added six and Lindsay had nine, but the Panthers needed more from Lindsay, but just couldn’t get him the ball with an opportunity to score.
The Vandals moved on to the championship game on Saturday where they met the Marsh Valley Eagles in the Ford Nampa Center, while the Panthers would face off with a familiar foe in Teton in the third place game at Columbia High School at noon.
MCCALL-DONNELLY 60, SNAKE RIVER 51
McCall-Donnelley 8 20 15 17 — 60
Snake River 9 13 14 15 — 51
McCall-Donnelly (60): Alex Johnson 6, Carter Johnson 3, Isaac Spiers 7, Dallin Wallace 2, DJ Green 33, Ethan Tinney 6, Marcus Wyman 3,
Snake River (51): Luke Higginson 1, Noah Watt 17, Kooper Keller 3, Mitch Lindsay 9, Cole Gilbert 14, Keegan McCraw 1, Trey Poulter 6