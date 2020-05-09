Due to some miscommunication primarily surrounding the governor’s four stages regarding the COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions placed by the Idaho High School Activities Association, a clarification has been issued on the Snake River summer running program from a story that ran in Friday’s paper.
Snake River High School will not be starting its summer running program until June 13. In preparation, there will be a pre-summer program starting on May 18 at 7 a.m. If you are interested in running, please meet at the LDS church on the corner of 900 W. and 100 N., one mile from the high school. The first meeting at the school will not happen until June 13. Participants can still start running on their own before May 18.
Also, anyone from middle school to junior high school to high school are welcome to attend and be part of this program. The running program will be tailored to the individuals and will consist of six days of workouts and one day of rest.
The entire program will end when the IHSAA guidelines for the no contact time is implemented.