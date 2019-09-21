Clark-Watersprings too much for Sho-Ban

IDAHO FALLS – The Clark-Watersprings Warcats ran over, through and around the Sho-Ban Chiefs on Friday afternoon on their way to an easy 60-0 win in a battle of 1A Division II teams.
The Warcats had little trouble with the Chiefs as they scored from long distance seven times in the first half on their way to a 52-0 lead at intermission. Those seven touchdowns all came from over 30 yards out and showed the superior speed and blocking ability of the Warcats.
The Chiefs, although they were able to gain some yards via the feet of running back T. J. Lama, could never quite get the ball into the end zone, even though they gambled on fourth down numerous times.
The game became very contentious late in the second quarter and on one play, there were four different penalties called, three against the Warcats and one against the Chiefs, that resulted in a player from each team being disqualified.
The two teams then sorted themselves out and completed the game without further incident, but Clark-Watersprings was clearly the better team.
The two teams will meet again in the final game of the season when they will renew this rivalry.