BLACKFOOT – Blackfoot High School has made some major changes in the coaching scene during the off-season, replacing 11 head coaches across multiple sports.
With one of those positions, the Broncos’ boys’ basketball coach, Cody Shelley, stepped back into the athletic director position for Blackfoot, opening the head boys’ basketball position. Clint Arave was named the head coach after serving the last three years as an assistant to Shelley. Arave will be taking over a program that went to state in the 2019-2020 season.
Arave started his coaching career at Marsh Valley where he joined forces with a family member as an assistant in their basketball program. He took the position while working toward his degree at Idaho State University, where he would earn a degree in business after changing his major from education.
Arave went to college with the sole intention of becoming a teacher so he could coach high school athletics and would complete a master’s in education so that he could make this dream a reality. At Blackfoot High School, Arave works in the business department where he teaches a handful of different courses, including a dual-enrollment program in entrepreneurship.
Arave has continued to be involved in different activities in his life, including serving a mission and spending time as a professional roper. While roping, he would take on different substitute teaching jobs to satisfy his training hours as a teacher. He has since achieved what he set out to do, now it’s on to the next goal, another state tournament berth.
During the downtime with COVID-19, he has had time to make plans for the immediate future and is glad to be back in the saddle. The summer workout schedule for the basketball team has already begun with some open gym days and small three-on-three games. Arave is happy to see the program looking healthy with new faces coming to play, and getting to work with some of the students from the last few seasons.
He will be replacing six seniors who graduated, all of which started on more than one occasion. Returning this season will be Camden Dahle, Carter Layton, Jace Grimmett, and Jaxon Ball. Each of those returning players made an impact on the court during the Broncos’ previous season and will be integral in the team’s performance this season.
Arave has since made connections with new Blackfoot football head coach Jared Ackley about their workout regimen. Arave is going to leave the weight room workouts to Ackley for those who play multiple sports so the programs are on the same page.
Also on the same lines as Ackley, Arave wants to be more involved in the youth programs with efforts to help cultivate a stronger future for the high school. His hope is to have a program that will continue to grow and strengthen even as they have seniors graduate.
Arave has high hopes set before him, with dreams of bringing home the first state banner for the boys’ basketball program in the 4A division, but knows that it takes time to build a program that can achieve that. More importantly, he has the drive and desire to help the players grow, allowing each of them to become the better versions of themselves on and off of the court.
Arave will choose his assistant coaches soon and will begin creating a new look of a classic program. He hopes to be able to incorporate some of the things he learned while assisting Shelley, but he also has an idea of wanting to working with a fast-paced offense, creating a system of “controlled chaos,” according to Arave. There is no lack of confidence or humility from Arave, he understands that now the buck stops with him. Instead of providing the input, he will be the one taking it.