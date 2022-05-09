POCATELLO – The 2022 pari-mutuel races at Pocatello may have been delayed by Mother Nature from its opening date of May 1, but the horses, trainers, jockeys and fans flocked to the Bannock County Events Center on Saturday for their first look at racing for the year.
Ten races were presented and they included five trials for the Crush The Curve Futurity and the Open Derby and there were long shots and favorites for the fans to enjoy.
Following are the results for Saturday’s racing at Pocatello Downs.
Race 1 300 yards 3 & up Maidens, Idaho Bred
BW Easy Wagon 4.00 2.60 2.20
La Reyna Del Norte 2.60 2.20
Heidisboy 2.20
Time: 16.175
Race 2 300 yards 2 yo Futurity Trial
One Famous Rock 9.00 4.20 2.80
Ms Flaming Finish 7.40 2.80
Tellin Wagon Tales 2.80
Time: N/A
Race 3 300 yards 2 yo Futurity Trial
I Am Bolt 3.40 3.00 2.20
Dash For Five T 4.80 2.20
Jess Yaya 2.20
Time: 15.904
Race 4 300 yards 2 yo Futurity Trial
RLH Fouronthefloor 7.60 3.00 2.20
DC Ladys Dashn Eagle 3.00 2.20
Ethan 2.20
Time: 15.926
Race 5 300 yards 2 yo Futurity Trial
Blackwater Cartel 17.00 4.40 2.20
Corona Wagon Train 4.60 2.20
RLH Chocolate Chip 2.20
Time: 16,377
Race 6 300 yards 2 yo Futurity Trial
Dash To The Flash T 17.40 9.80 4.20
RB Dash Thru Fire 7.00 5.20
Jess After Midnite 3.40
Time: 15.876
Race 7 300 yards 2 yo Futurity
Apps and Pts
KJ Little Lady 8.80 6.60 2.20
KJ Cashs Fox 2.80 2.20
Spirited One 2.20
Time: 16.294
Race 8 350 yards 3 yo Open Derby Trials
The Secret Prize 11.40 7.40 2.20
Riddle 3.80 2.20
Eagle Assault 2.20
Time: 17.917
Race 9 350 yards 3 yo Open Derby Trials
Apolinaria Prize 3.60 2.20 3.20
Leaving Angelz 3.00 7.40
Katie Perry 4.20
Time: 17.942
Race 10 330 yards 3 yo and older
“Icebreaker Stakes”
Sables Dashn 3.80 2.80 2.20
No Juans Fool 18.00 4.80
Louisana Bunny 3.00
Time: 16.992
Own. Robin Dunn, Larry Chapple, and RTM Stables
Trn. Mark Hanson
Jockey: Nakia Teeter
Crush The Curve Futurity Qualifiers:
One Famous Rock
Ms Flaming Finish
I Am Bolt
Dash For Fire
RLH Fouronthefloor
DC Ladys Dashn Eagle
Blackwater Cartel
Corona Wagon Train
Dash To the Flash T
RB Dash Thru Fire
Sunday’s racing was greeted with a rain storm that began about one minute before the first race was dispatched from the gate.
A heavy downpour ensued, which then turned to snow and after four races, the horses and rider had enough and the board of stewards canceled the remaining six races on the program.
Results of the first four races on the program went as follows:
Race 1 250 yards 2 yo Mdn Fillies
Shineyspitfire 4.80 4.00 3.80
Sunshine Happy 2.80 8.40
EH Three Am Icon 4.60
Time: 14.020
Race 2 Alw NW3 in lifetime 3 yo and older
Treinta Coronas 10.80 3.20 2.20
LRH Mojo Kat 3.20
Custom Hat 2.20
Race 3 300 yards Trial
Huicho Dominguez 30.20 7.20 3.20
Marcelino 2.80 2.20
A Time To Run 2.40
Time: 15.841
Race 4 300 yards Trial
Foose Gold 24.40 5.80 2.60
Juan To Watch 13.00 3.40
Looknforharry 4.00
Time: 16.050
The remainder of the program was canceled in the best interest of safety of horses and riders.
Racing will continue at Pocatello Downs on Sunday, May 22, when the horses will go to the post at 1 pm. There will be five stakes races featured, including the finals of the Crush The Curve Futurity worth approx. $40,000 and the Open Derby, worth over $20,000.