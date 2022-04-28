POCATELLO – The Idaho pari-mutuel horse racing season kicks off for 2022 with an eight-race program at Pocatello Downs at the Bannock County Fairgrounds on Sunday with a first post of 1 p.m.
The eight races will be comprised of seven trials for the $40,000 estimated purse for the Crush The Curve Futurity taking up the bulk of the racing action on Sunday. The first race is an Idaho Bred Quarter Horse Maiden race at 300 yards.
All of the fans’ favorite wagers will be featured with win, place, show, Quinella, Exacta, Trifecta, superfecta and Daily Double wagering presented.
The racing at Pocatello Downs will consist of 11 days of racing through the season, ending in September. Racing this year will include special simulcast coverage of the Kentucky Derby on May 7.
Don’t miss out on the exciting racing with Quarter Horses, Paints, Appaloosas and Thoroughbred action featured throughout the year.
First Race Approx Post Time: 1:00
Orig 2 $2 WPS / $2 Half First Half Daily Double
$2 Exacta / $2 Quinella / $2 Trifecta ($1 Box)
Pick 4 (Races 1-2-3-4) Purse $5,100. (Include $1,500 from EIHA.).
300 Yards. Quarter Horse IDAHO BREDS Maiden.
For Idaho Bred Maidens, Three Years Old and Older.
1 La Reyna Del NorteØ B Valenzuela, J 126
2 The Flyin ApacheØ BL Canales, J 124
3 HeidisboyØ BL Afanador, J 124
4 Helluva NoteØ BL Teeter, C 124
5 Rtm FinnØ NL Teeter, N 124
6 Bw Easy WagonØ B Erickson, D 126
Second Race Approx Post Time: 1:30
Orig 1 Crush The Curve Futurity Trials
$1,000 $2 WPS / $2 Second Half Daily Double
$2 Exacta / $2 Quinella / $2 Trifecta ($1 Box)
$1 Superfecta / Pick 3 (Races 2-3-4) Purse $1,000.
300 Yards. Quarter Horse Futurity Trial.
For Two Year Olds Nominated and Remain Eligible.
1 Fire of Glory B Munoz, J 122
2 Dc Ladys Dashn Eagle BL Jimenez, S 122
3 Rlh Chocolate ChipØ BL Virgen, J 122
4 Dash for Five T B Figueroa, J 122
5 Carley CartelØ BL Valenzuela, J 122
Third Race Approx Post Time: 2:00
Orig 1 Crush The Curve Futurity Trials
$1,000 $2 WPS / $2 Exacta / $2 Quinella$2 Trifecta
($1 Box)$1 Superfecta Purse
$1,000. 300 Yards. Quarter Horse Futurity Trial.
For Two Year Olds Nominated and Remain Eligible.
1 Docs Snake Killer BL Teeter, C 122
2 Condoned BL Newbold, N 122
3 Coronado Jet BL Lusk, T 122
4 One Famous Rock NL Teeter, N 122
5 Sorellisonfire BL Gonzalez, L 122
6 Bee a Freight Train B Moreno, C 122
Fourth Race Approx Post Time: 2:30
Orig 1 Crush The Curve Futurity Trials
$1,000 $2 WPS / $2 First Half Daily Double
$2 Exacta / $2 Quinella / $2 Trifecta ($1 Box)
$1 Superfecta Purse $1,000. 300 Yards.
Quarter Horse Futurity Trial. For Two Year Olds
Nominated and Remain Eligible.
1 Piece of Calico BL Jimenez, S 122
2 Rtm GinsburgØ NL Teeter, N 122
3 Streakin WesØ BL Flores, J 122
4 Ccr Pengra Road BL Gonzalez, L 122
5 Ethan N Afanador, J 122
6 Kiss the Prize B Munoz, J 122
Fifth Race Approx Post Time: 3:00
Orig 1 Crush The Curve Futurity Trials
$1,000 $2 WPS / $2 Second Half Daily Double
$2 Exacta / $2 Quinella / $2 Trifecta ($1 Box)
$1 Superfecta / Pick 4 (Races 5-6-7-8)
Purse $1,000. 300 Yards. Quarter Horse Futurity Trial.
For Two Year Olds Nominated and Remain Eligible.
1 Rebalicious BL Jimenez, S 122
2 Junos Sweet Jesse BL Gonzalez, L 122
3 Jess YayaØ BL Newbold, N 122
4 I Am Bolt NL Teeter, N 122
5 First Corona MagicØ BL Flores, J 122
6 Ms Flaming Finish NL Canales, J 122
Sixth Race Approx Post Time: 3:30
Orig 1 Crush The Curve Futurity Trials
$1,000 $2 WPS / $2 Exacta / $2 Quinella
$2 Trifecta ($1 Box)Pick 3 (Races 6-7-8)
Purse $1,000. 300 Yards. Quarter Horse Futurity Trial.
For Two Year Olds Nominated and Remain Eligible.
1 Havana Heat BL Valenzuela, J 122
2 For Some Fire BL Gonzalez, L 122
3 Gigs Dynasty BL Lusk, T 122
4 Jess After Midnite B Munoz, J 122
5 Dash to the Flash T B Figueroa, J 122
Seventh Race Approx Post Time: 4:00
Orig 1 Crush The Curve Futurity Trials
$1,000 $2 WPS / First Half Daily Double
$2 Exacta / $2 Quinella / $2 Trifecta ($1 Box)
Purse $1,000. 300 Yards. Quarter Horse Futurity Trial.
For Two Year Olds Nominated and Remain Eligible.
1 Rb Dash Thru Fire BL Valenzuela, J 122
2 Fancy Lyke BL Jimenez, S 122
3 Corona Wagon Train B Moreno, C 122
4 Rlh FouronthefloorØ BL Virgen, J 122
5 M E Beep BeepØ BL Ayala, E 122
Eighth Race Approx Post Time: 4:30
Orig 1 Crush The Curve Futurity Trials $1,000
$2 WPS / $2 Second Half Daily Double$2 Exacta /
$2 Quinella / $2 Trifecta ($1 Box)$1 Superfecta Purse $1,000.
300 Yards. Quarter Horse Futurity Trial. For Two Year Olds
Nominated and Remain Eligible.
1 Grover BL Jimenez, S 122
2 Smokin Lil WagonØ BL Flores, J 122
3 Christian Prize B Moreno, C 122
4 Blackwater Cartel BL Borbonio, J 122
5 Tellin Wagon Tales BL Virgen, J 122