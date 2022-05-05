Horse Racing at EISF
Horse racing returns to Pocatello Downs on Saturday.

 FRED DAVIS/Bingham News Chronicle

POCATELLO – After being rained out on its scheduled opening day, Pocatello Downs will give it another try this weekend in the annual battle against Mother Nature.

Pocatello Downs had drawn a pair of 10-race programs, one each on Saturday and Sunday, with the horses going postward at 1 p.m. each afternoon.

The Saturday program will feature five trials for the rich Crush the Curve Futurity and will feature a total of 32 two-year-old quarter horses trying to qualify for the finals of a race that will be worth somewhere in the neighborhood of $40,000.

The Sunday program will feature trials for a pair of stakes finals that carry $10,000 added purses, one set for colts and geldings and the other set for fillies.

The pair of races will be worth in the neighborhood of $25,000 each.

Also on Saturday will be trials for the Open Derby, with the nicest three-year-olds around vying for a finals gate that will be worth around $25,000. All four of the stakes races will be conducting finals on Sunday, May 22, in what projects to be a fantastic day of racing.

Admission is only $2 for each of the days of racing this weekend, although on Sunday, Mother’s Day, all ladies will be admitted free of charge to the grandstand.

Saturday’s race program:

First Race Approx Post Time: 1:00 Orig X2

Today’s Races Sponsored by Teton Honda

$2 First Half Daily Double $2 Exacta / $2 Quinella / $2 Trifecta ($1 Box) Purse $5,200. (Include $1,500 from EIHA.).

300 Yards. Quarter Horse IDAHO BREDS Maiden. For Idaho Bred Maidens, Three Years Old and Older.

1 Helluva NoteØ BL Teeter, C 124

2 La Reyna Del NorteØ BLX Valenzuela, J 126

3 Bw Easy WagonØ BLX Flores, J 126

4 Ms Ct KellyØ BL Virgen, J 124

5 Xm Iced N EasyØ BL Ayala, E 126

6 The Flyin ApacheØ BL Canales, J 124

7 HeidisboyØ BL Afanador, J 124

Second Race Approx Post Time: 1:30 Orig X1

Today’s Races Sponsored by Teton Honda

Crush The Curve Futurity Trials

2nd Half Daily Double / $2 Exacta / $2 Quinella / $2 Trifecta Purse $1,000.

300 Yards. Quarter Horse Futurity Trial. For Two Year Olds Nominated and Remain Eligible.

1 Grover BL Jimenez, S 122

2 Carley CartelØ BL Valenzuela, J 122

3 Tellin Wagon Tales BL Virgen, J 122

4 Christian Prize B Moreno, C 122

5 Bee a Freight Train B Figueroa, J 122

6 One Famous Rock NL Teeter, N 122

7 Ms Flaming Finish BL Canales, J 122

Third Race Approx Post Time: 2:00

Orig X1 Today’s Races Sponsored by Teton Honda

Crush The Curve Futurity Trials

$2 Exacta / $2 Quinella / $2 Trifecta

Purse $1,000. 300 Yards. Quarter Horse Futurity Trial.

For Two Year Olds Nominated and Remain Eligible.

1 Jess YayaØ BL Newbold, N 122

2 Smokin Lil WagonØ BL Flores, J 122

3 M E Beep BeepØ BL Ayala, E 122

4 I Am Bolt NL Teeter, N 122

5 Kiss the Prize B Munoz, J 122

6 Dash for Five T B Figueroa, J 122

Fourth Race Approx Post Time: 2:30 Orig X1

Today’s Races Sponsored by Teton Honda

Crush The Curve Futurity Trials

$2 Exacta / $2 Quinella / $2 Trifecta

Purse $1,000. 300 Yards. Quarter Horse Futurity Trial.

For Two Year Olds Nominated and Remain Eligible.

1 Ethan N Afanador, J 122

2 Gigs Dynasty BL Canales, J 122

3 Fire of Glory B Munoz, J 122

4 Dc Ladys Dashn Eagle BL Jimenez, S 122

5 Rlh FouronthefloorØ BL Virgen, J 122

6 Streakin WesØ BL Flores, J 122

Fifth Race Approx Post Time: 3:00 Orig X1

Today’s Races Sponsored by Teton Honda

Crush The Curve Futurity Trials

$2 First Half Daily Double / $2 Exacta / $2 Quinella

Purse $1,000. 300 Yards. Quarter Horse Futurity Trial.

For Two Year Olds Nominated and Remain Eligible.

1 Sorellisonfire BL Jimenez, S 122

2 Rlh Chocolate ChipØ BL Virgen, J 122

3 Docs Snake Killer BL Teeter, C 122

4 Blackwater Cartel BL Borbonio, J 122

5 Corona Wagon Train B Moreno, C 122

6 Coronado Jet BL Canales, J 122

Sixth Race Approx Post Time: 3:30 Orig X1

Today’s Races Sponsored by Teton Honda

Crush The Curve Futurity Trials

2nd Half Daily Double / $2 Exacta / $2 Quinella / $2 Trifecta

Purse $1,000. 300 Yards. Quarter Horse Futurity Trial.

For Two Year Olds Nominated and Remain Eligible.

1 First Corona MagicØ BL Flores, J 122

2 Rb Dash Thru Fire BL Valenzuela, J 122

3 Jess After Midnite B Moreno, C 122

4 Condoned BL Newbold, N 122

5 Dash to the Flash T B Figueroa, J 122

6 Junos Sweet Jesse BL Jimenez, S 122

7 Rtm GinsburgØ NL Teeter, N 122

Seventh Race Approx Post Time: 4:00 Orig 6

Today’s Races Sponsored by Teton Honda

Social Distancing Overnight Futurity

$2 Exacta / $2 Quinella / $2 Trifecta ($1 Box)

Purse $4,225. (Include $425 from Sponsors). 300 Yards.

Mixed Overnight Stakes — Paint And Appy. For Two Year Olds Paint & Appaloosa.

1 Cd Wagon of Secrets BL Valenzuela, J 122

2 Kj Cashs FoxØ BL Flores, J 122

3 Kj Little LadyØ BL Virgen, J 122

4 Spirited OneØ B Teeter, N 122

Eighth Race Approx Post Time: 4:30 Orig 1 (Div)

Today’s Races Sponsored by Teton Honda

GARY & SHARILYN BLATNER MEMORIAL

$2 Exacta / $2 Quinella / $2 Trifecta ($1 Box)

Purse $1,000. 350 Yards. Quarter Horse Derby Trial. For Three Year Olds.

1 Riddle BL Moreno, C 124

2 L Bar D Mistr Cartel BL Jimenez, S 124

3 Phire Away BL Ayala, E 124

4 Eagle Assault NL Teeter, N 124

5 The Secret Prize NL Canales, J 124

6 Momys Little CoronaØ BL Flores, J 124

Ninth Race Approx Post Time: 5:00 Orig 1 (Div)

Today’s Races Sponsored by Teton Honda

GARY & SHARILYN BLATNER MEMORIAL

$2 First Half Daily Double $2 Exacta / $2 Quinella / $2 Trifecta ($1 Box)

Purse $1,000. 350 Yards. Quarter Horse Derby Trial. For Three Year Olds.

1 Katie PerryØ NL Teeter, N 124

2 Majesty Perry BL Figueroa, J 124

3 Leaving Angelz BL Jimenez, S 124

4 Db BeduinoØ BL Virgen, J 124

5 Apolinaria Prize B Moreno, C 124

6 Vf Give Me a Prize NL Teeter, C 124

7 Jess Your Corona NL Afanador, J 124

Tenth Race Approx Post Time: 5:30 Orig 4

Today’s Races Sponsored by Teton Honda Ice Breaker

2nd Half Daily Double $2 Exacta / $2 Quinella / $2 Trifecta ($1 Box)

Purse $8,300. 330 Yards. Quarter Horse Stakes. Non winners of a stakes race in 2021 or 2022.

1 Newport Guy BL Garcia, E 126

2 Arianda BL Moreno, C 126

3 Super Bowl Sunny Day BL Afanador, J 126

4 E Gmail BL Canales, J 126

5 Louisana Bunny BL Gonzalez, L 126

6 Sables Dashin NL Teeter, N 126

7 No Juans Fool BL Figueroa, J 126

8 Tdm Big Shooter BL Valenzuela, J 126

9 Romanian BL Munoz, J 126

Sunday’s Entries for Pocatello Downs

First Race Approx Post Time: 1:00 Orig 9

Today’s Races Sponsored by Ashley Furniture

$2 First Half Daily Double $2 Exacta / $2 Quinella / $2 Trifecta ($1 Box)

Purse $2,100. 250 Yards. Quarter Horse Maiden. For Maidens, Fillies Two Years Old.

1 Fancy Lyke BL Jimenez, S 122

2 Eh Three Am Icon BL Erickson, D 122

3 Sunshine Happy BL Canales, J 122

4 Sdc to Many Coronas N Teeter, C 122

5 Gw Dashin Dynasty BL Flores, J 122

6 Shineyspitfire BL Virgen, J 122

Second Race Approx Post Time: 1:30 Orig 5

Today’s Races Sponsored by Ashley Furniture

2nd Half Daily Double $2 Exacta / $2 Quinella / $2 Trifecta ($1 Box)

Purse $2,500. 250 Yards. Quarter Horse Allowance.

For Three Year Olds and Older Which Have Never Won Three Races.

1 Low Risk High Return BL Valenzuela, J 126

2 Lrh Mojo Kat BL Ayala, E 124

3 Treinta Coronas BL Lopez, J 126

4 Custom Hat BL Marin, N 126

5 Vf Tales of Folly BL Jimenez, S 126

Third Race Approx Post Time: 2:00 Orig 1 (Div)

Today’s Races Sponsored by Ashley Furniture

Pocatello Downs Maiden Frolic Trials

$2 Exacta / $2 Quinella / $2 Trifecta ($1 Box)

Purse $1,000. 300 Yards. Quarter Horse Stakes Trial. For 3 years and Older.

1 Marcelino BL Gonzalez, L 126

2 A Time to Run BL Virgen, J 124

3 Vvr Corona Encounter BL Marin, N 124

4 Five Bar RockstarØ NL Teeter, C 124

5 Huicho DominguezØ N Lopez, J 126

6 Runaway Coronas BL Teeter, N 124

7 Ojd Lolo the WagonØ N Borbonio, J 126

Fourth Race Approx Post Time: 2:30 Orig 1 (Div)

Today’s Races Sponsored by Ashley Furniture

Pocatello Downs Maiden Frolic Trials

$2 Exacta / $2 Quinella / $2 Trifecta ($1 Box)

Purse $1,000. 300 Yards. Quarter Horse Stakes Trial. For 3 years and Older.

1 Fierce Heart BL Munoz, J 126

2 Juan to Watch BL Marin, N 126

3 Looknforharry NL Afanador, J 124

4 Hawk Boy BL Gonzalez, L 124

5 Foose Gold N Valenzuela, J 124

6 Alessio BL Virgen, J 124

7 Rtm FinnØ NL Teeter, N 124

Fifth Race Approx Post Time: 3:00 Orig 3

Today’s Races Sponsored by Ashley Furniture

$2 First Half Daily Double / $2 Exacta / $2 Quinella / $2 Trifecta ($1 Box)

Purse $5,200. (Include $1,500 from EIHA.). 300 Yards.

Quarter Horse IDAHO BREDS Maiden. For Idaho Bred Maidens, Two Years Old.

1 Shes a Lethal OneØ BL Virgen, J 122

2 My Caliente CoronaØ B Afanador, J 122

3 That One GuyØ BL Marin, N 122

4 Jj Miss Jessie BugØ BL Flores, J 122

5 Jessa Lil LippyØ BL Villa, O 122

6 Kiss a Lou BlueØ BL Ayala, E 122

7 Favorite Lil ScooterØ BL Borbonio, J 122

Sixth Race Approx Post Time: 3:30 Orig 2

Today’s Races Sponsored by Ashley Furniture

Pocatello Downs Maiden Frolic Oaks Trials

2nd Half Daily Double $2 Exacta / $2 Quinella / $2 Trifecta ($1 Box)

Purse $1,000. 300 Yards. Quarter Horse Stakes Trial. For 3 years and Older.

1 Like Da Boss BLX Figueroa, J 124

2 Cm Rosie At Ta Bar BL Gonzalez, L 124

3 Cc Forbes B Valenzuela, J 124

4 Im PerkyØ BL Ayala, E 124

5 Bw Justified DeØ BLX Virgen, J 124

Seventh Race Approx Post Time: 4:00 Orig 2

Today’s Races Sponsored by Ashley Furniture

Pocatello Downs Maiden Frolic Oaks Trials

$2 Exacta / $2 Quinella / $2 Trifecta ($1 Box)

Purse $1,000. 300 Yards. Quarter Horse Stakes Trial. For 3 years and Older.

1 Bw Randees RoyalØ BL Flores, J 124

2 Perfect Practice BL Canales, J 124

3 Fabulous Eliza B Teeter, N 124

4 Dc One Sweet Lady BL Jimenez, S 124

5 Best Not to JudgeØ BL Ayala, E 124

Eighth Race Approx Post Time: 4:30 Orig 2

Today’s Races Sponsored by Ashley Furniture

Pocatello Downs Maiden Frolic Oaks Trials

$2 Exacta / $2 Quinella / $2 Trifecta ($1 Box)

Purse $1,000. 300 Yards. Quarter Horse Stakes Trial. For 3 years and Older.

1 Papas Eyes BLX Valenzuela, J 124

2 Fabulous Lucy BLX Marin, N 124

3 Rotsi BL Virgen, J 124

4 Set the Scene BL Jimenez, S 124

5 Js Fast N Sexy BL Figueroa, J 124

6 Victreeous BL Teeter, C 124

Ninth Race Approx Post Time: 5:00 Orig 7

Today’s Races Sponsored by Ashley Furniture

Pocatello Downs Spring Championship

$2 First Half Daily Double $2 Exacta / $2 Quinella / $2 Trifecta ($1 Box)

Purse $10,500. 350 Yards. Quarter Horse Stakes.

1 Fancy Mamasita BL Zavala, J 126

2 Pattys SaintØ BL Virgen, J 126

3 The Prize Ferarri NL Teeter, N 126

4 Cm Boom Shakalaka BL Gonzalez, L 126

5 Shesa Dashair BL Figueroa, J 126

Tenth Race Approx Post Time: 5:30 Orig 8

Today’s Races Sponsored by Ashley Furniture

2nd Half Daily Double $2 Exacta / $2 Quinella / $2 Trifecta ($1 Box)

Purse $2,600. 300 Yards. Quarter Horse Allowance.

For Three Year Olds and Older Which Have Never Won Two Races.

1 Jandust BL Flores, J 126

2 Chew Chew SocietyØ N Lopez, J 124

3 Elite Roc StarrØ NL Canales, J 126

4 T Heart Bonus RoundØ BL Erickson, D 126

5 Js American Radical BL Figueroa, J 126

6 Blitz Chick BL Lopez, J 124

