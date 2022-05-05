POCATELLO – After being rained out on its scheduled opening day, Pocatello Downs will give it another try this weekend in the annual battle against Mother Nature.
Pocatello Downs had drawn a pair of 10-race programs, one each on Saturday and Sunday, with the horses going postward at 1 p.m. each afternoon.
The Saturday program will feature five trials for the rich Crush the Curve Futurity and will feature a total of 32 two-year-old quarter horses trying to qualify for the finals of a race that will be worth somewhere in the neighborhood of $40,000.
The Sunday program will feature trials for a pair of stakes finals that carry $10,000 added purses, one set for colts and geldings and the other set for fillies.
The pair of races will be worth in the neighborhood of $25,000 each.
Also on Saturday will be trials for the Open Derby, with the nicest three-year-olds around vying for a finals gate that will be worth around $25,000. All four of the stakes races will be conducting finals on Sunday, May 22, in what projects to be a fantastic day of racing.
Admission is only $2 for each of the days of racing this weekend, although on Sunday, Mother’s Day, all ladies will be admitted free of charge to the grandstand.
Saturday’s race program:
First Race Approx Post Time: 1:00 Orig X2
Today’s Races Sponsored by Teton Honda
$2 First Half Daily Double $2 Exacta / $2 Quinella / $2 Trifecta ($1 Box) Purse $5,200. (Include $1,500 from EIHA.).
300 Yards. Quarter Horse IDAHO BREDS Maiden. For Idaho Bred Maidens, Three Years Old and Older.
1 Helluva NoteØ BL Teeter, C 124
2 La Reyna Del NorteØ BLX Valenzuela, J 126
3 Bw Easy WagonØ BLX Flores, J 126
4 Ms Ct KellyØ BL Virgen, J 124
5 Xm Iced N EasyØ BL Ayala, E 126
6 The Flyin ApacheØ BL Canales, J 124
7 HeidisboyØ BL Afanador, J 124
Second Race Approx Post Time: 1:30 Orig X1
Today’s Races Sponsored by Teton Honda
Crush The Curve Futurity Trials
2nd Half Daily Double / $2 Exacta / $2 Quinella / $2 Trifecta Purse $1,000.
300 Yards. Quarter Horse Futurity Trial. For Two Year Olds Nominated and Remain Eligible.
1 Grover BL Jimenez, S 122
2 Carley CartelØ BL Valenzuela, J 122
3 Tellin Wagon Tales BL Virgen, J 122
4 Christian Prize B Moreno, C 122
5 Bee a Freight Train B Figueroa, J 122
6 One Famous Rock NL Teeter, N 122
7 Ms Flaming Finish BL Canales, J 122
Third Race Approx Post Time: 2:00
Orig X1 Today’s Races Sponsored by Teton Honda
Crush The Curve Futurity Trials
$2 Exacta / $2 Quinella / $2 Trifecta
Purse $1,000. 300 Yards. Quarter Horse Futurity Trial.
For Two Year Olds Nominated and Remain Eligible.
1 Jess YayaØ BL Newbold, N 122
2 Smokin Lil WagonØ BL Flores, J 122
3 M E Beep BeepØ BL Ayala, E 122
4 I Am Bolt NL Teeter, N 122
5 Kiss the Prize B Munoz, J 122
6 Dash for Five T B Figueroa, J 122
Fourth Race Approx Post Time: 2:30 Orig X1
Today’s Races Sponsored by Teton Honda
Crush The Curve Futurity Trials
$2 Exacta / $2 Quinella / $2 Trifecta
Purse $1,000. 300 Yards. Quarter Horse Futurity Trial.
For Two Year Olds Nominated and Remain Eligible.
1 Ethan N Afanador, J 122
2 Gigs Dynasty BL Canales, J 122
3 Fire of Glory B Munoz, J 122
4 Dc Ladys Dashn Eagle BL Jimenez, S 122
5 Rlh FouronthefloorØ BL Virgen, J 122
6 Streakin WesØ BL Flores, J 122
Fifth Race Approx Post Time: 3:00 Orig X1
Today’s Races Sponsored by Teton Honda
Crush The Curve Futurity Trials
$2 First Half Daily Double / $2 Exacta / $2 Quinella
Purse $1,000. 300 Yards. Quarter Horse Futurity Trial.
For Two Year Olds Nominated and Remain Eligible.
1 Sorellisonfire BL Jimenez, S 122
2 Rlh Chocolate ChipØ BL Virgen, J 122
3 Docs Snake Killer BL Teeter, C 122
4 Blackwater Cartel BL Borbonio, J 122
5 Corona Wagon Train B Moreno, C 122
6 Coronado Jet BL Canales, J 122
Sixth Race Approx Post Time: 3:30 Orig X1
Today’s Races Sponsored by Teton Honda
Crush The Curve Futurity Trials
2nd Half Daily Double / $2 Exacta / $2 Quinella / $2 Trifecta
Purse $1,000. 300 Yards. Quarter Horse Futurity Trial.
For Two Year Olds Nominated and Remain Eligible.
1 First Corona MagicØ BL Flores, J 122
2 Rb Dash Thru Fire BL Valenzuela, J 122
3 Jess After Midnite B Moreno, C 122
4 Condoned BL Newbold, N 122
5 Dash to the Flash T B Figueroa, J 122
6 Junos Sweet Jesse BL Jimenez, S 122
7 Rtm GinsburgØ NL Teeter, N 122
Seventh Race Approx Post Time: 4:00 Orig 6
Today’s Races Sponsored by Teton Honda
Social Distancing Overnight Futurity
$2 Exacta / $2 Quinella / $2 Trifecta ($1 Box)
Purse $4,225. (Include $425 from Sponsors). 300 Yards.
Mixed Overnight Stakes — Paint And Appy. For Two Year Olds Paint & Appaloosa.
1 Cd Wagon of Secrets BL Valenzuela, J 122
2 Kj Cashs FoxØ BL Flores, J 122
3 Kj Little LadyØ BL Virgen, J 122
4 Spirited OneØ B Teeter, N 122
Eighth Race Approx Post Time: 4:30 Orig 1 (Div)
Today’s Races Sponsored by Teton Honda
GARY & SHARILYN BLATNER MEMORIAL
$2 Exacta / $2 Quinella / $2 Trifecta ($1 Box)
Purse $1,000. 350 Yards. Quarter Horse Derby Trial. For Three Year Olds.
1 Riddle BL Moreno, C 124
2 L Bar D Mistr Cartel BL Jimenez, S 124
3 Phire Away BL Ayala, E 124
4 Eagle Assault NL Teeter, N 124
5 The Secret Prize NL Canales, J 124
6 Momys Little CoronaØ BL Flores, J 124
Ninth Race Approx Post Time: 5:00 Orig 1 (Div)
Today’s Races Sponsored by Teton Honda
GARY & SHARILYN BLATNER MEMORIAL
$2 First Half Daily Double $2 Exacta / $2 Quinella / $2 Trifecta ($1 Box)
Purse $1,000. 350 Yards. Quarter Horse Derby Trial. For Three Year Olds.
1 Katie PerryØ NL Teeter, N 124
2 Majesty Perry BL Figueroa, J 124
3 Leaving Angelz BL Jimenez, S 124
4 Db BeduinoØ BL Virgen, J 124
5 Apolinaria Prize B Moreno, C 124
6 Vf Give Me a Prize NL Teeter, C 124
7 Jess Your Corona NL Afanador, J 124
Tenth Race Approx Post Time: 5:30 Orig 4
Today’s Races Sponsored by Teton Honda Ice Breaker
2nd Half Daily Double $2 Exacta / $2 Quinella / $2 Trifecta ($1 Box)
Purse $8,300. 330 Yards. Quarter Horse Stakes. Non winners of a stakes race in 2021 or 2022.
1 Newport Guy BL Garcia, E 126
2 Arianda BL Moreno, C 126
3 Super Bowl Sunny Day BL Afanador, J 126
4 E Gmail BL Canales, J 126
5 Louisana Bunny BL Gonzalez, L 126
6 Sables Dashin NL Teeter, N 126
7 No Juans Fool BL Figueroa, J 126
8 Tdm Big Shooter BL Valenzuela, J 126
9 Romanian BL Munoz, J 126
Sunday’s Entries for Pocatello Downs
First Race Approx Post Time: 1:00 Orig 9
Today’s Races Sponsored by Ashley Furniture
$2 First Half Daily Double $2 Exacta / $2 Quinella / $2 Trifecta ($1 Box)
Purse $2,100. 250 Yards. Quarter Horse Maiden. For Maidens, Fillies Two Years Old.
1 Fancy Lyke BL Jimenez, S 122
2 Eh Three Am Icon BL Erickson, D 122
3 Sunshine Happy BL Canales, J 122
4 Sdc to Many Coronas N Teeter, C 122
5 Gw Dashin Dynasty BL Flores, J 122
6 Shineyspitfire BL Virgen, J 122
Second Race Approx Post Time: 1:30 Orig 5
Today’s Races Sponsored by Ashley Furniture
2nd Half Daily Double $2 Exacta / $2 Quinella / $2 Trifecta ($1 Box)
Purse $2,500. 250 Yards. Quarter Horse Allowance.
For Three Year Olds and Older Which Have Never Won Three Races.
1 Low Risk High Return BL Valenzuela, J 126
2 Lrh Mojo Kat BL Ayala, E 124
3 Treinta Coronas BL Lopez, J 126
4 Custom Hat BL Marin, N 126
5 Vf Tales of Folly BL Jimenez, S 126
Third Race Approx Post Time: 2:00 Orig 1 (Div)
Today’s Races Sponsored by Ashley Furniture
Pocatello Downs Maiden Frolic Trials
$2 Exacta / $2 Quinella / $2 Trifecta ($1 Box)
Purse $1,000. 300 Yards. Quarter Horse Stakes Trial. For 3 years and Older.
1 Marcelino BL Gonzalez, L 126
2 A Time to Run BL Virgen, J 124
3 Vvr Corona Encounter BL Marin, N 124
4 Five Bar RockstarØ NL Teeter, C 124
5 Huicho DominguezØ N Lopez, J 126
6 Runaway Coronas BL Teeter, N 124
7 Ojd Lolo the WagonØ N Borbonio, J 126
Fourth Race Approx Post Time: 2:30 Orig 1 (Div)
Today’s Races Sponsored by Ashley Furniture
Pocatello Downs Maiden Frolic Trials
$2 Exacta / $2 Quinella / $2 Trifecta ($1 Box)
Purse $1,000. 300 Yards. Quarter Horse Stakes Trial. For 3 years and Older.
1 Fierce Heart BL Munoz, J 126
2 Juan to Watch BL Marin, N 126
3 Looknforharry NL Afanador, J 124
4 Hawk Boy BL Gonzalez, L 124
5 Foose Gold N Valenzuela, J 124
6 Alessio BL Virgen, J 124
7 Rtm FinnØ NL Teeter, N 124
Fifth Race Approx Post Time: 3:00 Orig 3
Today’s Races Sponsored by Ashley Furniture
$2 First Half Daily Double / $2 Exacta / $2 Quinella / $2 Trifecta ($1 Box)
Purse $5,200. (Include $1,500 from EIHA.). 300 Yards.
Quarter Horse IDAHO BREDS Maiden. For Idaho Bred Maidens, Two Years Old.
1 Shes a Lethal OneØ BL Virgen, J 122
2 My Caliente CoronaØ B Afanador, J 122
3 That One GuyØ BL Marin, N 122
4 Jj Miss Jessie BugØ BL Flores, J 122
5 Jessa Lil LippyØ BL Villa, O 122
6 Kiss a Lou BlueØ BL Ayala, E 122
7 Favorite Lil ScooterØ BL Borbonio, J 122
Sixth Race Approx Post Time: 3:30 Orig 2
Today’s Races Sponsored by Ashley Furniture
Pocatello Downs Maiden Frolic Oaks Trials
2nd Half Daily Double $2 Exacta / $2 Quinella / $2 Trifecta ($1 Box)
Purse $1,000. 300 Yards. Quarter Horse Stakes Trial. For 3 years and Older.
1 Like Da Boss BLX Figueroa, J 124
2 Cm Rosie At Ta Bar BL Gonzalez, L 124
3 Cc Forbes B Valenzuela, J 124
4 Im PerkyØ BL Ayala, E 124
5 Bw Justified DeØ BLX Virgen, J 124
Seventh Race Approx Post Time: 4:00 Orig 2
Today’s Races Sponsored by Ashley Furniture
Pocatello Downs Maiden Frolic Oaks Trials
$2 Exacta / $2 Quinella / $2 Trifecta ($1 Box)
Purse $1,000. 300 Yards. Quarter Horse Stakes Trial. For 3 years and Older.
1 Bw Randees RoyalØ BL Flores, J 124
2 Perfect Practice BL Canales, J 124
3 Fabulous Eliza B Teeter, N 124
4 Dc One Sweet Lady BL Jimenez, S 124
5 Best Not to JudgeØ BL Ayala, E 124
Eighth Race Approx Post Time: 4:30 Orig 2
Today’s Races Sponsored by Ashley Furniture
Pocatello Downs Maiden Frolic Oaks Trials
$2 Exacta / $2 Quinella / $2 Trifecta ($1 Box)
Purse $1,000. 300 Yards. Quarter Horse Stakes Trial. For 3 years and Older.
1 Papas Eyes BLX Valenzuela, J 124
2 Fabulous Lucy BLX Marin, N 124
3 Rotsi BL Virgen, J 124
4 Set the Scene BL Jimenez, S 124
5 Js Fast N Sexy BL Figueroa, J 124
6 Victreeous BL Teeter, C 124
Ninth Race Approx Post Time: 5:00 Orig 7
Today’s Races Sponsored by Ashley Furniture
Pocatello Downs Spring Championship
$2 First Half Daily Double $2 Exacta / $2 Quinella / $2 Trifecta ($1 Box)
Purse $10,500. 350 Yards. Quarter Horse Stakes.
1 Fancy Mamasita BL Zavala, J 126
2 Pattys SaintØ BL Virgen, J 126
3 The Prize Ferarri NL Teeter, N 126
4 Cm Boom Shakalaka BL Gonzalez, L 126
5 Shesa Dashair BL Figueroa, J 126
Tenth Race Approx Post Time: 5:30 Orig 8
Today’s Races Sponsored by Ashley Furniture
2nd Half Daily Double $2 Exacta / $2 Quinella / $2 Trifecta ($1 Box)
Purse $2,600. 300 Yards. Quarter Horse Allowance.
For Three Year Olds and Older Which Have Never Won Two Races.
1 Jandust BL Flores, J 126
2 Chew Chew SocietyØ N Lopez, J 124
3 Elite Roc StarrØ NL Canales, J 126
4 T Heart Bonus RoundØ BL Erickson, D 126
5 Js American Radical BL Figueroa, J 126
6 Blitz Chick BL Lopez, J 124