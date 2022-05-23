POCATELLO – Pocatello Downs presented one of the nicest race programs in many years on Sunday with a 13-race program, complete with finals in a $48,000 Futurity, a $28,000 final in a Derby, three divisions of Maiden Frolics, the Spring Pocatello Championship and an eight-horse field of Thoroughbreds.
In front of a fine crowd and fighting through a cold front that Mother Nature challenged the track with, they came off with a wonderful program of racing.
Full fields and fast horses have a tendency to bring out the people and they showed up in force for the Sunday afternoon program that leads into a bit of break in the racing action for the next month as Pocatello won’t be racing again until late June, when they return with Friday night racing on June 24.
The featured race on the program was the Crush the Curve Futurity which saw Ms Flaming Finish speed to a new track record in taking the top prize of over $21,000 under jockey Jose Canales. The speedy two-year-old ran the distance in a quick 15.31 for the 300 yard distance to defeat the horse that had beaten her in their trial for the finals two weeks ago. Racing for owner Abelardo Gonzales and trainer Javier Duarte, Ms Flaming Finish was winning for the first time and indicating that she has a very bright future ahead of her as the distances stretch out and money gets bigger.
Finishing second was One Famous Rock who races for RTM Stables and trainer Mark Hanson and was ridden by local jockey Nakia Teeter. In third we find Dash For Five T and jockey Luis Gonzalez.
In the co-featured event on the program, the Gary and Sharilyn Blattner Derby, it was The Secret Prize who got there first for owners RTM Stables, Robin and Karen Dunn and Byron Goody. Trainer Mark Hanson was the winning trainer and jockey Nakia Teeter was the winning rider. The fast filly stopped the timer in a time of 17.60 seconds for the 350 yard distance of the race.
Finishing in second was Leaving Angelz while Appolonia Prize finished up in third.
In the first Thoroughbred race contested in Idaho in 2022, it was a game performance from Mountain View, trained by Brancon Porter who was strong down the stretch and prevailed to win the $9,100 purse. In second was Tobacco Road while Abraa Jabraa finished up in third.
Mountain View races for Sidney and Juanita Farmer and was ridden to the victory by veteran jockey Todd Thomas for the connections of Mountain View.
Tobacco Road races for trainer Mark Hanons and jockey Nakia Teeter and for owners RTM Stables LLC.
Abraa Jabraa races for trainer and owner Shawn Birdrattler. The winning time of the race was 59 seconds flat for the five furltongs.
In the other main event for the program, the Spring Championship at 350 yards was captured by B The One for owner Onofre Hernandez and trained by Javier Duarte and was ridden by jockey Ceasar Moreno.
B The One was chased to the wire by No Juans Fool and Fancy Mamasita. The winner returned $4.80 to win as the wagering favorite of the race.
Nearly $30,000 was wagered on the 13-race program that was interrupted by a power outage midway through the program causing a delay of about an hour.
Racing will return to Pocatello Downs on June 24 at the Bannock County Events Center.
Here are the results of all 13 races:
RACE ONE
Two year old QH Maidens – 250 yards
Normandy 5.40 3.00 3.40
Fancy Lyke 4.40 5.20
KT Twos are Wild 3.60
Winning Jockey – Jose Figueroa
Winning Trainer – Wes Smith
Winning Owner – Ronnie Brooks Keller
Winning Time: 13.72
RACE TWO
Two Year old QH Maidens — 300 yards IDAHO BREDS
Jess Yaya 10.00 6.60 6.00
Kiss A Lou Blue 13.00 5.60
Easy Earl 3.80
Winning Jockey – Nick Newbold
Winning Trainer – David Newbold
Winning Owner – Nadine Newbold
Winning Time: 15.93
RACE THREE
Maiden Frolic Oaks Division One
3 year olds and older fillies and mares – 300 yards
Like Da Boss 12.20 4.80 5.00
Perfect Practice 4.00 4.00
BW Randees Royal 3.80
Winning Jockey – Jose Figueroa
Winning Trainer – Freddy Ibarra
Winning Owner – Matthew Huse
Winning Time: 15.63
RACE FOUR
Futurity Consolation – 2 year old QH – 300 yards
Tellin Wagon Tales 6.60 3.40 3.40
Be A Freight Train 5.40 4.00
Streakin Wes 4.20
Winning Jockey – Jesus Virgen
Winning Trainer – Tony Hyde
Winning Owner – Eddie Jensen
Winning Time: 15.77
RACE FIVE
QH Maiden, 3 year olds and older – 330 yards
Cable Girl 6.00 4.40 2.80
JL Dashing Ohana 17.40 6.80
Heidisboy 3.80
Winning Jockey – Cesar Moreno
Winning Trainer – Darrin Jones
Winning Owner – Wes Kellett
RACE SIX
Maiden Frolic Oaks – Division Two
Three year olds and older, fillies and mares – 300 yards
Papas Eyes 4.80 3.00 2.20
DC One Sweet Lady 4.80 2.80
JS Fast N Sexy 2.60
Winning Jockey – Jesus Valenzuela
Winning Trainer – Riley Moosman
Winning Owner – Kylie Valenzuela
Winning Time: 15.53
RACE SEVEN
Two year old Maidens — IDAHO BRED — 300 yards
RTM Ginsburg 5.40 2.20 2.20
Carley Cartel 2.20 2.40
Jessa Lil Lippy 2.20
Winning Jockey – Cody Wainscott
Winning Trainer – Mark Hanson
Winning Owner – RTM Stables LLC
RACE EIGHT
QH Allowance, non-winners two races – 350 yards
BW Easy Wagon 6.60 6.20 5.20
Jandust 4.60 9.40
JS American Radical 6.20
Winning Jockey – Jesus Virgen
Winning Trainer – Boyd Weeks
Winning Owner – Boyd and/or Betty Weeks
Winning Time: 18.09
RACE NINE
Madien Frolic Finals
Three year olds and older, colts and geldings — 300 yards
Five Bar Rockstar 10.00 6.20 6.00
Marcelino 11.80 7.80
VVR Corona Encounter 9.40
Winning Jockey – Jesus Canales
Winning Trainer – Lynn McNeeley
Winning Owner – Lynn McNeeley
Winning Time: 15.74
RACE TEN
‘Snapp Memorial’
TB, three year olds and older – five furlong
Mountain View 33.80 7.20 4.60
Tobacco Road 3.00 3.80
Abraa Jabraa 5.20
Winning Jockey – Todd Thomas
Winning Trainer – Brandon Porter
Winning Owner – Sydney and Juanita Farmer
Winning Time: 59.0
RACE ELEVEN
“Crush the Curve Futurity”
2 year olds Qhs – 300 yards
Ms Flaming Finish 21.00 3.80 3.40
One Famous Rock 5.60 4.20
Dash For Five T 5.20
Winning Jockey – Jesus Canales
Winning Trainer – Javier Duarte
Winning Owner – Abelardo Gonzalez
Winning Time: 15.31
RACE TWELVE
Three year olds and older – 350 yards
B The One 4.80 2.60 2.20
No Juans Fool 12.00 3.60
Fancy Mamasita 3.00
Winning Jockey – Cesar Moreno
Winning Trainer – Javier Duarte
Winning Owner – Onofre Hernandez
Winning Time: 17.57
RACE THIRTEEN
‘Gary and Sharilyn Blattner Memorial Derby’
Three year olds – 350 yards
The Secret Prize 9.80 4.80 3.20
Leaving Angelz 4.60 3.20
Apolonario Prize 7.80
Winning Jockey – Jesus Canaels
Winning Trainer – Mark Hanson
Winning Owner – RTM Stables, Robin and Kevin Dunn, Bryon Goody
Winning Time: 17.60