THOMAS – It all began some 29 years ago, when a younger Robert Coombs was offered the head basketball coaching job at Snake River High School.
His first team took the floor that fall in 1993 and the rest, as they say, "is history.”
He built a basketball program that has stood the test of time and has produced 500 wins, five state championships and numerous trophies from the state championships along with coach of the year awards, numerous all-state players, and future college players.
The one thing that stands out is that there has always been one man at the helm of the program, producing win after win, conference championships, great young men and helped raise four sons of his own, each of whom has played basketball under his coaching.
Several quotes from Coombs stand out and have been printed in stories over the year, but the ones that stand out were re-iterated by longtime assistant coach and friend Kendall Keller during the ceremony Thursday night.
“Three men have influenced me as a coach and the coach that I have become. 1. My dad Mike, who gave me the love of basketball that I still have today and who made me the man that I have become. 2. Coach Mark Hubbard, who gave me a chance to play college basketball. 3. Coach Greg Stevens who pursued me to come and play ball at Bethany College in Kansas.”
Following Keller's comments, a group of current and former players brought out a shadow box which had in it a number 23 jersey with the name Coombs emblazoned on it. It was a Snake River Panthers jersey and the number 23 was and is worn by every son of Bob and Terisa Coombs that has played at Snake River.
The only thing that I hope for is that when the youngest of the four sons who have played -- Brad, Tyler, Chandler and currently Marcus -- will understand the meaning of this memento and that Snake River High School will also know the meaning, and when Coombs hangs up his sneakers, the school will retire the number so it can hang from the rafters of the gymnasium alongside all of the banners won by sports teams coached by Robert Coombs, a lasting memory of what he has meant to the many students and athletes that have patrolled the hardwood playing ball for Snake River High School. It would only be fitting as a tribute to what Coombs and his family have meant to the school and the basketball program.
The other thing that will always stick out are the relationships Coombs has built over the years with his players and assistant coaches and the administrations he has worked for.
Hundreds of young men showed up for this tribute to Coombs, all of whom have played basketball for him over the years and been part of the legacy he has built over the past 29 seasons of basketball, and we all know he is far from finished.
To have them travel and attend this game is a glowing tribute to the man and the legend that patrols the sidelines on any given night during the basketball season.
The other thing that stands out in Coombs' career is the loyalty and relationships he has built with his two long-time assistant coaches, Keller and Neil Hillman. They have stood by his side through all of those basketball games, offering advice and suggesting plays that should or could be run at various times in a game. They monitor the substitution patterns and they are there for the practices. Those types of relationships are hard to build and harder to keep and maintain, but they have always been there and will always be there for Coombs and his family. None of them would have it any other way.
The relationships with the players, any one of them who would step up and take one for the team much as the coach would have expected them to take a charge during the game ... you can't make this up, that is respect, love and honesty in the game of life as much as it is on the hardwood of a basketball court. That is part of what the game of basketball teaches people who learn to stick it out and always give 100% while they play and afterward as well.