BLACKFOOT – The girls’ basketball coaches in the state of Idaho have spoken and cast their ballots for the top teams in the state. This took place on Monday, and while the results don’t differ much from what the media voted a week ago, just before the district tournaments started last Saturday, the results have now been posted.
In the 5A category, Mountain View is number one and received 10 first place votes, while Timberline is in second and received one first place vote.
In 4A, where Bonneville remains as an unbeaten winner of 21 games, they also received 10 first place votes to outdistance Century, who has three losses, but still received a vote for first place. Blackfoot is in fourth with their 15-6 record.
In the 3A category, Sugar-Salem is the top-ranked team with a 19-1 record and the Lady Diggers received nine first place votes. Parma, who is tied for second, received one first place vote. Snake River received votes and is ranked in seventh.
In the 2A category, Soda Springs is in the first place position and received all 10 of the first place votes in the balloting.
In 1A Division I, it is Lapwai and Rimrock who are ranked first and second. Lapwai received seven first place votes while Rimrock received five first place votes.
In 1A Division II, Carey is the top dog and received seven first place votes. Rockland, who was only the third seed in their district, is ranked second and has two first place votes while the regular season champion in the Rocky Mountain Conference, Mackay, is ranked fifth and received one first place vote. Sho-Ban received enough votes to rank seventh in the standings, but was the second seeded team in the Rocky Mountain Conference.
5A
Rank Team Name (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Mountain View (10) 18-2 54 1
2. Timberline (1) 19-2 41 2
3. Meridian 15-6 27 4
4. Boise 13-7 23 3
5. Lake City 14-6 11 5
Also receiving votes: Coeur dAlene, Rigby, Eagle, Rocky Mountain
4A
Rank Team Name (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Bonneville (14) 21-0 74 1
2. Century (1) 16-3 65 2
3. Middleton 13-5 29 4
4. Blackfoot 15-6 24 3
5. Caldwell 16-3 13 -
Also receiving votes: Twin Falls, Jerome, Preston, Burley, Sandpoint, Bishop Kelly, Minico
3A
Rank Team Name (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Sugar-Salem (9) 19-1 49 1
T-2. Timberlake 14-4 32 2
T-2. Parma (1) 17-2 32 3
4. Teton 14-6 21 4
5. Kellogg 12-6 7 5
Also receiving votes: Filer, Snake River, Fruitland
2A
Rank Team Name (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Soda Springs (10) 19-2 50 1
2. Melba 18-2 35 2
3. Cole Valley Christian 17-4 33 3
4. Grangeville 15-4 16 4
5. Ririe 12-8 6 -
Also receiving votes: Nampa Christian, Bear Lake, Declo
1A Division I
Rank Team Name (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Lapwai (7) 20-1 45 1
2. Rimrock (5) 20-1 38 3
3. Prairie 15-3 28 2
4. Grace 17-3 25 4
5. Liberty Charter 14-7 16 -
Also receiving votes: Butte County, Notus, Genesee, Greenleaf Friends, Riverstone, Raft River
1A Division II
Rank Team Name (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Carey (7) 15-1 56 1
2. Rockland (2) 18-2 30 2
3. Tri-Valley 17-2 24 3
4. Lighthouse Christian 15-3 20 5
5. Mackay (1) 13-4 18 -
Also receiving votes: Kendrick( 2), Hansen, Sho-Ban, Salmon River, Camas County, Nezperce, North Gem