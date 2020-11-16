BLACKFOOT – The first state girls’ basketball coaches poll has been published by IdahoSports.com and it is mostly as expected for the area teams.
While none of the schools listed have yet to play a game, the coaches usually have a line on who might be good based upon the summer leagues that all have been playing in and how they have been doing in those leagues and games.
In 5A for example, Rigby returns a number of good players from last year’s team and they received a first place vote and are ranked third.
4A has Skyline and Blackfoot both listed in the top five, even though Blackfoot has a new head coach and lost three starting seniors plus a transfer player out of conference.
3A lists Sugar-Salem second and Snake River is third and both teams received a first place vote. For Snake River, it is mostly because they are the returning runners-up from state and have the most valuable player from that tournament in Josee Steadman returning for her senior year. The Lady Panthers also returned a good portion of the team for this year, despite graduating three senior starters from a year ago.
2A lists Ririe, West Jefferson, and Soda Springs among those who received votes for the top five.
With action beginning on Nov. 14, including a big win for Blackfoot over 5A Madison, it looks like an exciting year for basketball in the area and it should be fun to see how all the action shapes up as the teams get up and going this winter.
5A
Rank Team Name (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Mountain View (5) 0-0 29 -
2. Timberline (1) 0-0 24 -
3. Rigby (1) 0-0 11 -
t-4. Meridian 0-0 9 -
t-4. Coeur d’Alene 0-0 9 -
Also receiving votes: Boise, Lake City, Rocky Mountain, Eagle, Thunder Ridge
4A
Rank Team Name (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Century (4) 0-0 39 -
2. Burley (2) 0-0 30 -
3. Skyline (2) 0-0 23 -
t-4. Middleton (1) 0-0 22 -
t-4. Blackfoot (2) 0-0 22 -
Also receiving votes: Preston, Bishop Kelly, Bonneville, Sandpoint, Lakeland, Twin Falls, Mountain Home, Hillcrest, Caldwell, Jerome, Minico, Nampa
3A
Rank Team Name (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Timberlake (8) 0-0 48 -
2. Sugar-Salem (1) 0-0 39 -
3. Snake River (1) 0-0 27 -
4. Filer 0-0 18 -
5. Parma 0-0 14 -
Also receiving votes: Kellogg, Fruitland
2A
Rank Team Name (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Melba (2) 0-0 25 -
t-2. Soda Springs (3) 0-0 23 -
t-2. Cole Valley Christian (2) 0-0 23 -
4. Grangeville 0-0 13 -
5. Ririe 0-0 11 -
Also receiving votes: New Plymouth, Bear Lake, West Jefferson, Aberdeen
1ADI
Rank Team Name (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Lapwai (6) 0-0 36 -
2. Grace (1) 0-0 23 -
3. Prairie 0-0 20 -
t-4. Butte County 0-0 11 -
t-4. Liberty Charter (1) 0-0 11 -
Also receiving votes: Rimrock, Genesee, Raft River, Greenleaf Friends
1ADII
Rank Team Name (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Rockland (5) 0-0 25 -
2. Tri-Valley (1) 0-0 23 -
3. Carey 0-0 21 -
4. Kendrick (1) 0-0 20 -
5. Mackay (1) 0-0 15 -
Also receiving votes: Dietrich (1), Nezperce, Camas County, Deary, Mullan, North Gem, Highland, Salmon River, Timberline, Watersprings