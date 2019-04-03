BLACKFOOT – The annual coaching carousel’ has begun in Bingham County.
In an area that takes its sports seriously, we have already seen a seven-time state champion coach in Scott Adams return to the coaching ranks as he will take over the Firth High School boys’ basketball team, the school at which he has won all seven of his coaching titles. Adams, who has been acting as the athletic director at the school, will retain that position.
At Shelley High School, where head football coach Jake Monahan resigned last fall, they will also be welcoming a pair of new coaches as they have posted openings for a new volleyball coach and a new girls’ basketball coach.
State champion volleyball coach Dave Cousins has stepped down and that opening will be filled very soon.
In addition, Shari Moulton, who has led the Shelley Russets girls basketball program for the past two seasons, has stepped down as well and that position has also been posted by the school district.
At Snake River High School, state champion coach Randy Turpin, who has been guiding the girls soccer program, has also stepped down. The position has been posted as open at the Snake River High School District office and will be filled as soon as possible.
In addition, two-time state champion boys basketball coach from Century High School in Cody Shelley, who has been the basketball coach and athletic director at Blackfoot High School, will be stepping down as the athletic director to devote his time and energy to the boys basketball team.
The Blackfoot School District will be looking to fill the position with a new Activities Director who will also have duties with Mountain View Middle School and their athletic department as well.
In addition, Jake Monahan has reportedly accepted an assistant coaching position with the football program at Snake River High School. That will bolster a coaching staff headed by Jeb Harrison as he looks to build on the rich tradition of football at Snake River.
Shelley High School has recently hired Josh Wells as their new head football coach. A former player at Shelley High School, Wells is moving in from West Jefferson where he has been the weight and strength coach for the school.