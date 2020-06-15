BLACKFOOT – An exclusive speed camp will be presented by Thunder Ridge High School and will feature former Blackfoot High School and Brigham Young University football star Colby Pearson.
Pearson, in conjunction with the coaching staff and Thunder Ridge head football coach Jeff Marshall, will host the exclusive camp at Thunder Ridge High School on Saturday from 9-11 a.m.
Pearson, who clocked a 4.37 40-yard dash while under contract to the Green Bay Packers, has invited anyone and everyone to the camp.
The cost of the camp is only $20 and to register, simply contact Pearson at colbyp04@gmail.com or contact him on instagram at @colbyp03 or via Twitter at @colbyp04 .
Register early in order to guarantee a place in the camp.
The only thing required in attendance will be suitable attire, shorts or sweats and football cleats. No gloves will be needed.