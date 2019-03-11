With some of the major college conferences already starting play to earn a berth in the NCAA men's basketball tournament which begins next week at various locations, it only seems appropriate that we look at some of the games that will be played.
Each year, the NCAA tournament is one of the most watched, most followed sporting events in the country, and with 68 teams participating it it, it usually attracts a vast number of sporting enthusiasts around the country.
There are over 360 Division I college that are in action currently and most of them are facing single elimination prospects, so it is exciting and thrilling and the last second shots bring new meaning to “live to play another day.”
One by one, most of these teams are being eliminated from the "Big Dance," although some teams will be playing regardless of the outcome in their conference tournaments. Teams like Gonzaga, Virginia, Duke, and North Carolina may have already locked up the top seeds in the four divisions of the tournament, but the other 64 will be vying for seeding positions and just qualifying for the Big Dance.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE FOR TODAY
College Basketball Schedule
Tuesday, March 12, 2019
AWAY
HOME
TIME / TV
VENUE
Wake Forest
Miami (Fla.)
12 pm
ESPN
Spectrum Center
Tickets starting at $9.94
---
Notre Dame
Georgia Tech
2 pm
ESPN
Spectrum Center
Tickets Starting at $9.94
---
SC State
Md.-E. Shore
6 pm
Norfolk Scope Arena
---
Binghamton
Vermont
7 pm
ESPN+
Patrick Gym
Tickets Starting at $47.14
---
Hartford
UMBC
7 p.m.
ESPN+
Retriever Activities Center
---
Pittsburgh
Boston College
7 p.m.
ESPU
Spectrum Center
Tickets Starting at $9.94
---
F. Dickinson
St. Fran.-Pa.
7 pm
ESP2
DeGol Arena
---
Arkansas St.
South Alabama
8 p.m.
ESP+
MItchell Center
---
App. St.
UL-Monroe
8:00 pm
ESP+
Fant-Ewing Coliseum
---
Ark.-Pine Bluff
Grambling
8:30 p.m.
Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center
---
Morgan St.
Coppin St.
8:30 p.m.
Norfolk Scope Arena
---
Southern U.
Texas So.
8:30 p.m.
Health and Physical Education Arena
---
Alcorn St.
Prairie View
9 p.m.
William Nicks Building
---
Alabama St.
Jackson St.
9 pm
Williams Assembly Center