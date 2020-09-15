BLACKFOOT – The standings in the various conferences around Bingham County showing where the local teams stand have been released for this week and there are plenty of teams that are in good shape as the district tournaments and senior nights are rapidly approaching.
In the High Country Conference, Blackfoot's boys sit in second place, although they have a win over the conference leader, Hillcrest and play third place Skyline on Thursday, so they could be at the top by the end of play this week.
Snake River's boys in the South East Idaho Conference are not as fortunate, sitting in fourth place without a win on the season.
Firth's boys, a member of the Mountain Rivers Conference, also are winless in conference play and are 1-1 overall.
For the girls, the Lady Broncos are in fourth place in conference with a 0-1-1 record in conference play and an overall record of 0-7-1.
In the South East Idaho Conference, the Lady Panthers of Snake River are in third place with a 2-1 record in conference play and an overall record of 4-3-1.
The Mountain Rivers Conference shows Firth in third place with an 0-1 record and overall they have a 1-3 record.
The conference standings are listed below:
High Country Conference
Boys
Hillcrest 2-1 3-3-1
Blackfoot 1-0 6-1
Skyline 1-1 3-2
Shelley 1-1 2-6-1
Bonneville 0-2 0-6
Girls
Bonneville 3-0 8-1-1
Skyline 2-1 3-3
Hillcrest 1-2 1-3-3
Blackfoot 0-1-1 0-7-1
Shelley 0-2-1 0-7-1
Mountain Rivers Conference
Boys
Teton 1-0 4-0
Sugar-Salem 0-0 5-2-1
Firth 0-1 1-1
Girls
Teton 2-0 4-0-1
Sugar-Salem 0-0 4-1
Firth 0-1 1-3
South Fremont 0-1 1-3
South East Idaho Conference
Boys
Marsh Valley 2-1 2-5-1
American Falls 1-0 3-2
Aberdeen 1-1 1-4
Snake River 0-2 0-5
Girls
Marsh Valley 3-0-1 5-2-1
American Falls 2-0-1 4-2-1
Snake River 2-1 4-3-1
Malad 1-3 2-4
Aberdeen 0-4 0-5