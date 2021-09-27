BLACKFOOT – We are officially halfway through the regular season in high school football, with only four games remaining in most teams’ schedules and the playoffs beginning right on the heels of the end of the season.
From last week’s polls, we should start to see some shuffling as the scheduling is getting tougher and the game matchups are separating the pretenders from the contenders. Don’t let your personal ties and favorites cause you distress when a team drops a game or two, this is the time of the year that that will happen.
Here is how the teams in the polls fared last week and whether or not they may be a CONTENDER or just a PRETENDER.
5A
Top-ranked Rigby beat up on poor Thunder Ridge, who was trying so hard to be a contender. Rigby wins 51-12 and they are the team to beat right now in 5A. Definitely a CONTENDER
Mountain View also won decisively, topping Owyhee 56-0. CONTENDER
Rocky Mountain beat Skyview 49-21. This team doesn’t seem to want it as bad as some of the others. Withholding judgement for another week.
Highalnd was dominant in their win over Madison. Since the opening season loss to Mountain View, they have been tough. CONTENDER
Lewiston lost last week to Sandpoint 42-41. Good teams don’t lose these types of games. PRETENDER
4A
Minico downed a weak Burley team 30-15. They haven’t missed a beat and until they do, they have to be considered a CONTENDER
Shelley is also 5-0 and although they only won 21-19 against Hillcrest, they won a game they had to have. Probably a CONTENDER, but we may have to reserve judgment for another week.
Pocatello lost for the second week in a row, dropping a game to undefeated Idaho Falls 32-20. It would be easy to mark them a PRETENDER, but let’s withhold judgment until they play Shelley in two weeks.
Emmett won big over Nampa, 40-30. I am worried about the points that they gave up, but for now they are in the hunt for a contender status.
Bishop Kelly won 45-0 and despite their two losses, they always show up at playoff time. Will withhold judgment on them for another two weeks until things really start to shake out.
3A
Homedale was a unanimous choice as top team a week ago and they trounced McCall Donnelly 49-7. They seem to have it all, offense, defense and special teams. Definitely a CONTENDER.
Weiser is is in the same conference as Homedale and they just keep winning as well. This week they took care of Fruitland easily 40-18. The showdown with Homedale is worth a watch. CONTENDER
Gooding is another who just keeps winning. They beat a good 2A team in Declo 36-6. CONTENDER
Kellogg beat a so-so Grangeville team 33-21, so the call is to withhold judgment on them for a week.
South Fremont lost for the second straight week and after a 3-0 start, they have shown they are a PRETENDER.
2A
West Side wins again, this time 42-8 over Bear Lake. The team to beat right now. CONTENDER
Firth had a bye, but their body of work has been top notch. CONTENDER
Declo lost to Gooding, but they have been good otherwise. Wait a week to see how they rebound.
North Fremont is one of the big three with West Side and Firth. CONTENDER
Cole Valley Christian lost again, this time to Melba 44-21. They are falling into the PRETENDER ranks.
1A Division I
Oakley won again, 54-0 over Murtaugh, and they are the team to beat in here. CONTENDER
Prairie is always ranked with Oakley and it may just come down to these two teams. CONTNDER
Raft River has been impressive and put up 72 points last week over Lighthouse Christian. CONTENDER
Butte County had a bye last week and I wish to reserve judgment on this intriguing team.
Genessee lost to Lapwai who may jump into the top five this week. PRETENDER
1A Division II
Carey was a unanimous pick as the best team and nothing changed with them having a bye. CONTENDER
Castleford is unbeaten and untested so far. Wins again this week 50-8 over Hansen. CONTENDER
Horseshoe Bend dominated Watersprings 50-30. They can score and score and score. CONTENDER
Dietrich marked up another win last week beating Glenns Ferry 48-0. CONTENDER
Kendrick is another who can score as they put up 82 points a week ago against Lewis County. With that kind of firepower, they have to be a CONTENDER
There you have it, one person’s look at the top five in each classification and a new media poll will be out again this week and we can check on the shuffling that has been done in the rankings and who might join the list of CONTENDERS or PRETENDERS.