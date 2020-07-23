GUTHRIE, Okla. – After his first two rides at the National High School Finals Rodeo, Victor cowboy Cooper Cooke is sitting in the best place you can be, in first place with a great chance at a national title.
There are still a few performances left to go before the short-go contestants are named, but Cooke is a cinch to make the short-go performance based upon his first two rides.
“I think that after last year, I just got prepared a little better for this year,” Cooke said via telephone. “I knew coming in that I was riding at a high level and I just spent every minute that I could riding in rodeos back home. There was only about three days between state and leaving to come here that I didn’t ride in a rodeo somewhere.”
All of the hard work has paid off for the senior-to-be this fall, so much so that he is in a position to graduate in December.
Part of that hard work has meant sacrifices and one of those was giving up wrestling, a sport in which he would have been one of the favorites to win a state championship this past winter.
“I finished second as a sophomore and was looking forward to my junior year,” Cooke said. “I just did some thinking and felt that the best thing for me and my future was to forego wrestling, concentrate on my studies and rodeo because that is where my future will be.”
Cooke did his work with his studies and has been riding at a high level with the extra practice time and rodeo participation around the area.
With all the practice and rodeo participation that Cooke put in to get prepared for the NHSFR, it came down to the mental preparation needed to maintain things at a high level.
With the draw being announced, Cooke discovered that the was going to be in back-to-back performances in Guthrie. That meant that he had to be prepared to ride in the Monday morning performance at 9 a.m. and then right back again in the Monday night performance at 7 p.m.
“I was laying in bed on Sunday night, thinking about the rides on Monday,” Cooke said. “While I was contemplating the rides it came to me that all I had to do was go out and ride just like I had been riding. Nothing different, nothing special. Just go out and let it all hang out and get the job done.”
That is exactly what happened for Cooke as he posted the highest score for a ride that has been posted at the NHSFR to date, earning an 84.5 score. He backed that up on Monday evening with a 73 and the total score of 157.5 has him at the top of the average with only one more performance to go before the short-go qualifiers are announced.
In the short-go, the riders will ride in reverse order of how they qualify, meaning that Cooke will ride last in the short-go and will know who has done what and how much remains for him to earn his national title today.
The only hangup is that will only really factor in if nobody completes a scoring ride in the short-go before Cooke gets his shot. He will still have to ride and post a score and see how the chips fall.
“I will probably put a score in my mind and hope that it will be enough to get the win,” Cooke said. “I know I will have to get the job done and it isn’t like I haven’t been there before.”
Part of being a champion rider is that experience and that attitude that it takes, especially in rough stock events of bareback riding, saddle bronc riding, and bull riding. You still have to get the job done, you still have to make the ride, and the only thing you don’t have any control over is the draw of what animal you get the chance to ride.
“I am just hoping for a good draw right now,” Cooke said. “A year ago, I was in the same position and I drew a mediocre horse. He was not the best horse as far as bucking goes and I tried to make him hold up his end rather than just going out and riding him like I had been riding. I need to take care of what I can control and that is put the best ride that I can on the horse I draw. That is the plan.”