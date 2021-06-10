POCATELLO – The event that most people want to see at any rodeo is always the bull riding and if the list at the top of the standings at the Idaho high school rodeo finals is any indication why, it is basically made up of two cowboys who readily come to mind when you talk about Idaho — Cooper Cooke and Rawley Johnson.
Both of these cowboys would be the selection if a person was building a team from the ground up as both can flat out ride and specialize in bull riding.
Cooper has the edge after the first go-round with a 78 point ride, but that doesn’t mean for a second that Johnson is going to give up the title that easily and the rest of the field is talented enough to make a run at things the rest of the week, including the defending state champion in Riley Barber, who just a year ago started his run to the title in the second go-round.
Cooper got a good bull for his first draw and made it count as the judges rewarded both the bull and Cooke with his 78 points. That holds down the top spot, but for how long will be the question as the second go-round concluded on Thursday.
Johnson, who has spent most of the winter and spring riding in rodeos all across the country, is as good as they come. He has signed a letter of intent to Texas Western and plans on a college rodeo career, so he is looking to the future, which is a good thing. Will he try the PRCA? Most likely is the only answer I can give and I would if I were him, as long as he stays healthy and injury-free. We all know that with bull riders it isn’t if they get hurt, it is when as evidenced by Snake River cowboy Brayden Anderson who broke his arm on Wednesday at this rodeo.
In third is Bryce Crimin, who made a nice ride in the first go to post a 67 and rank third, of course these are the only three out of 29 who made a ride and made it count so they are the only three to have earned points towards a title. The fact that they made a ride almost guarantees them a spot in the short go-round on Saturday, but a second ride would put them without a doubt. That is how tough the bulls are at this rodeo.
Here is the list of the only three to have posted a qualified ride in bull riding:
Score, Finals Points
Cooper Cooke 78 10
Rawley Johnson 69 9
Bryce Crimin 67 8