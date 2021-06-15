POCATELLO — During his four years competing at the Idaho State High School Rodeo Finals, Cooper Cooke has been competing with a target on his back.
Cooke entered this year’s rodeo, with back to back All-Around Cowboy titles and a handful of belt buckles from events that he has won as a rough stock specialist. Cooke rides in the bareback, saddle bronc, bull riding and also competes in the steer wrestling.
As a tough all-around cowboy, he has been injured often because it is just inevitable that when you play rough, you will get hurt, so you’d better be tough.
This year was a bit different.
“I got hurt early on, I cracked my tailbone,” Cooke said. “It is painful, but there really isn’t anything that you can do. You either quit, or you keep on riding.”
Cooke chose to keep on riding and the result was a state title in bull riding, and runner-up finishes in both saddle bronc riding and Bareback Riding.
As a result, Cooke won his third straight All-Around Cowboy award and is headed to the national finals once again.
“I have been pushed by my friend and traveling buddy Rawley Johnson all along,” Cooke said. “We ride bulls together and we both push the other one, which is why we have success. It is just at different times that we beat each other.”
That is the way it is with the rough stock cowboys, they all seem to push each other to raise the bar higher. They also are the first ones to reach out to help one another in the case of an injury or to get a brother out of harm’s way when they go down in the arena.
It is this camaraderie that keeps these cowboys going week after week with all of the miles that they must travel to keep at the sport they all love.
The miles really add up. For instance, Rawley Johnson and Cooper Cooke, after competing all week at the Idaho State Finals, travelled Saturday night to get to Union, Ore., and compete in a rodeo there. Just to show how much they can take turns winning and losing, Rawley Johnson won the bull riding after playing second fiddle to Cooke in Pocatello.