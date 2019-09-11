THOMAS – Robert Coombs has been a fixture at Snake River High School for 26 years.
He has been a physical education teacher, the head boys' basketball coach and has also served as the school's athletic director for the past 18 years.
During that time he has coached the team to five state championships, been the runner-up another three times and has won the 5th District basketball championships 15 times.
He has also been named the Idaho Basketball Coach of the Year on five different occasions. He has touched the lives of countless players, students, parents and fellow teachers in countless numbers of ways.
These are the numbers of a legendary career.
In addition to his years at the helm of the basketball program, Coombs has been an assistant football coach from 1993-2016. During that time, the Panthers won the 3A Idaho State Championship on eight different occasions and were the 3A state runner-up on two additional occasions.
Coach Coombs has also served as an assistant baseball coach from 2013-2016 and during that tenure, Panthers teams won the 2013 Idaho 3A State Championship and the Idaho 3A State Runner-up in 2014.
This illustrious career all began back in 1991 when Coombs graduated from Bethany College in Lindsborg, Kan.
While a student at Bethany College, Coombs played basketball and was a starter for the men's basketball team and started every game for two consecutive years, 1988 and 1989. During that time, he was selected to the Kansas Wesleyan All-Tournament team in 1988.
In 1989, Bethany College was the KCAC Conference Champions. Coombs was the team leader in steals, charges taken and averaged over 10 points per game during that epic season.
Coombs was also a student assistant to the basketball program at Bethany College in 1990.
In 1993, Robert Coombs married Terisa Lynn Asper and the couple has four children, all boys, Brad 24, Tyler 22, Chandler 17 and Marcus 13.
Brad has graduated with honors in football and is currently teaching at Bonneville High School. Tyler hopes to graduate from Bethany College in December of this year and Chandler and Marcus are both attending school in the Snake River School District.
During his coaching career in basketball, Coombs has won 449 games, while only losing 189.
Robert Coombs has been selected for induction into the Bethany College Athletic Alumni Hall of Fame.
He will be honored with the other inductees in ceremonies that will take place the weekend of Oct. 19-20. The introduction of inductees will take place during the halftime ceremonies of the football game at Bethany College on Saturday afternoon.
On Sunday, Oct. 20, the college will host a banquet and induction of this year's class of inductees on the campus of Bethany College.
Congratulations to Robert M. Coombs, a legendary coach and athletic director at Snake River High School.