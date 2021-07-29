BLACKFOOT – The name Cooper Cooke has been known for several years in this area. After all, Cooke has been the three-time Idaho High School All-Around Cowboy named each year following the rodeo in this area.
Not only that, but Cooke can now add National Reserve All-Around Cowboy to his resume and yet another handful of buckles to his collection.
Cooke is only about 5’ 8” tall and weighs about 135 pounds wringing wet, but he is one of the roughest and toughest cowboys around eastern Idaho. Cooke is from Victor, and he most likely is nearing legend status in those parts.
“I should have won four All-Around Cowboy awards at Idaho State High School Rodeo,” Cooke said. “I kind of lost my focus as a freshman, but it was there and I just didn’t quite do enough.”
Cooke is a rough stock rider, meaning he participates only in three events (as if one isn’t enough), and those are bareback riding, saddle bronc riding and of course bull riding. This year, in addition to winning his third straight all-around title, he is the reigning bull riding champion and qualified in all three events to the National High School Finals Rodeo
He brought home belt buckles in all three events in addition to being named the Reserve Champion All-Around Cowboy award. That is some special kind of cowboy to be sure.
All three of those events are called rough stock events for a reason. They can beat a body up and injuries occur all the time. An example of that is that Cooke competed at the state rodeo with a broken or severely injured tail bone. He never missed a day of rodeo and never missed a chance to ride during that week, in fact, he won the bull riding event on his last ride with one of his best efforts, despite the injury that was pretty painful.
“I knew that when I chose to be a rough stock rider that injuries were going to be a way of life,” Cooke said. “You never think about getting hurt because you know it isn’t if, but when you get hurt, especially in bull riding. The funny thing is that I have been hurt more in saddle bronc and bareback riding than I have in bull riding.”
The injuries didn’t stop back in June during the state finals rodeo either. Almost as soon as he was close to getting healed up from the tail bone injury, Cooke suffered a shoulder injury.
“I had to ride a bit injured during the nationals,” Cooke said. “I put off getting an MRI and having it checked out while in Nebraska, but I will be taking a couple of weeks off to let that heal up a bit before school starts in a few weeks. There are a lot of rodeos that I want to participate in this fall when I get to college.”
Cooke was scheduled to be part of both the Preston Night Rodeo and the War Bonnet Round-Up, but will miss those events for sure. College is the next big thing on the horizon for this very capable talent and he heads to Texas Western College in August on a scholarship. In fact, he is part of a three-cowboy group from this area that are all heading to Texas Western College. Bull rider Rawley Johnson from Ririe and Kelby Schneiter of Rexburg will join Cooke in Snyder, Texas, and the three are quite a coup for the college that is big in collegiate rodeo.
Johnson finished fourth in the bull riding event at nationals and of course Schneiter is the world high school bareback riding champion at the just concluded rodeo in Lincoln, Neb.
“We are all good friends, in fact we travel together to a lot of the rodeos up here when we are all at home,” Cooke said. “There probably isn’t anything that we wouldn’t do for each other, especially at the rodeos.”
That is what makes the sport of rodeo so much fun and how it is different from some other sports, the friendships and relationships that are built along the way. Not only can cowboys and cowgirls who rodeo be friends even though they are competing for the same prize, they do it willingly and share information about the animals they have ridden and what the next cowboy may face in an upcoming rodeo.
“We all share everything. If a buddy needs help in the chute, we are the first ones to step up and help,” Cooke said. “It doesn’t matter that you are fighting for the same prize, we are happy whenever one of us does well. It is part of the game and we all know that these relationships will last a lifetime and will carry us through the bad times.”
They’ve become so tight as friends, they share equipment, information of the different rodeos, which are best to attend to the animals that they are riding. It is all important and helps them all stay healthy and riding. It is the battle between rider and animal that is the foremost on their minds at all times.
“We all root for each other to do well. If I can’t win, I would like for Rawley or Kelby or another of our friends to be the winner,” Cooke said. “There isn’t any place for jealousy in this game. We all know that the next ride may be the one that puts us in the hospital and that friendship will help to carry us through the rough times. That relationship is much more important than anything else.”