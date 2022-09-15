Cowboys Rush Replay Football

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush (10) throws a pass under pressure from Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Carl Nassib (94) during the second half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sept. 11, 2022. The Cowboys are looking for Rush to win the same way he did a year ago in Minnesota, starting Sunday against defending AFC champion Cincinnati after Dak Prescott fractured a bone near his right thumb in a season-opening loss to Tampa Bay.

 AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys dumped Cooper Rush as their backup quarterback two years ago, only to bring him back a few months later after Dak Prescott’s first major injury.

Now they’re looking for him to win the same way he did a year ago in Minnesota, starting Sunday against defending AFC champion Cincinnati after Prescott fractured a bone near his right thumb in a season-opening loss to Tampa Bay.

Recommended for you