FIRTH – When new Head Coach Jordan Bartlett accepted the job at Firth, he was only hoping that he would have a few players left over from 2018 that would help him get things going. I am sure that he didn’t anticipated that he would have a returning quarterback with the experience and talent of Jace Erickson.
Not only did Erickson take nearly every snap from center a year ago, he helped to lead the team into the 2A state playoffs and that was important for a team like the Firth Cougars.
The Cougars are expected to make the playoffs each and every year and have been successful once they get there, evidenced by a runner up finish to Declo two years ago.
Erickson is that kind of player and he is anxious to get under center again this fall.
“I think that we are more prepared for this season than we were a year ago,” Erickson said. “We have learned a lot over the past year and especially this summer so that we won’t be nearly as wide-eyed when we begin on Friday night.”
Erickson has a strong arm and plenty of wide receivers to throw the ball to this year and there is more speed in the backfield to help him out on the field as well. With that many weapons, look for the Cougars to get the ball into the end zone more than they did a year ago.
“I think that North Fremont is the team to beat again this year, but we will be better prepared for them than we were in the post season last fall,”Erickson said. “They just overwhelmed us in the playoffs and showed just why they were good enough to finish second in the state.”
Erickson also feels that if teams overlook them this season, it will be a mistake that they will remember for a long time.
With that kind of confidence, there is no wonder that not only does Coach Barlett like his chances, but the whole team is excited to get the season started as soon as possible.