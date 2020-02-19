ST ANTHONY – The 2020 Nuclear Conference/District 6 2A boys’ basketball tournament was expected to have its share of upsets, so the top-seeded North Fremont Huskies and the second-seeded Firth Cougars were on the lookout for those teams that were going to play better than anyone expected.
North Fremont took care of business on Monday night, when they downed Ririe 62-46, so it was up to the Firth Cougars to come through on Tuesday night against the upstart Salmon Savages.
Salmon, a longtime doormat of the conference, was not the doormat any longer Tuesday. They proved that faced with an easier-than-it-looked win on Monday themselves, beating West Jefferson 58-47 to set up Tuesday’s confrontation with Firth.
From the outset, it was a hotly contested game and Salmon had a chance to take the lead against the Cougars in the first half when star guard Blazen Burgess was called for a player control foul, his third of the contest. Burgess then made things worse for Salmon and himself, by making a derogatory comment to the official who made the call, resulting in a technical foul, his fourth, and off to the bench he went.
That call resulted in two free throws for Firth and possession of the ball and the Cougars would go on to a 24-19 lead at the half when the two teams would head for the locker rooms for intermission.
When the teams returned, the crowd was still buzzing about the call and the Firth lead when the second half began, and what a beginning the third quarter had.
Burgess returned with a vengeance, sinking a three-pointer and following that up with a bucket in the lane and suddenly the score was tied and Firth coach Scott Adams was calling for a timeout.
With order restored in his lineup, Adams sent the Cougars back onto the floor and a long three from senior guard Jace Erickson put the Cougars back in front and things went on from there. Firth would build the lead to as many as eight points in the third quarter, mainly on the strength of post Taedyn Jacobsen along with some timely shooting from Canon Carpenter and the Cougars were back on the prowl. They would end the quarter with a six-point lead at 40-34 and the Savages were on their heels as they scrambled to get back to within a shot of the Cougars.
The two teams would battle back and forth, with each team having a defensive stand or two and then each team would go on a small run that would extend the lead slightly. The officials were calling the game close, so it was only a matter of time before the Savages would lose their star and sure enough, with less than four minutes remaining in the contest, he would commit his fifth foul and be lost for the remainder of the game.
From that point on, it was simply a matter of Firth controlling the game and the ball for long enough periods of time to keep the Savages from being able to mount a challenge. They were able to successfully do that and when the buzzer sounded, ending the 32 minutes of play, the Cougars had posted a 58-48 win over the gritty Savages.
The win moves the Cougars into the semifinal contest against North Fremont tonight, with a tip-off slated for 7:30 p.m.
In the earlier game today, slated for a 6 p.m. start, Salmon will be right back in action against Ririe, who was a 58-54 winner over West Jefferson, which eliminated the Panthers from further competition this season.
FIRTH 58 SALMON 48
SALMON – Brax Kaufmann 11, Blazen Burgess 14, Dillon Pilkerton 6, Caden Caywood 9, Aiden Hobbs 6, Owen Tarkalson 2
FIRTH – Kaden Arave 8, Jaxon Howell 6, Canon Carpenter 6, Austin Jacobsen 5, Taedyn Jacobsen 19, Jace Erickson 10, Athan Blonquist 4