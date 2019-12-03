FIRTH – The Firth Lady Cougars are the current reigning state 2A champions in volleyball, an honor they earned in October.
They were dominant in the journey to the title — so dominant, in fact, that they didn’t lose a single game or set in the Nuclear Conference this year. That includes the regular season and the district tournament. They were just that awesome.
When the state tournament started, they continued that roll through their first two matches, winning both by scores of 3-0. Those two wins put them in the semifinals against old nemesis Malad, the team that cost them the title in 2018.
They continued their roll, but they did give up a single set on their way to a 3-1 win over the Lady Dragons. They fully expected a rematch with the Lady Dragons, but after waiting for the majority of a day for someone to come through the elimination side of the bracket, it was Nampa Christian who showed up for the showdown for the state championship. Nampa Christian had downed Malad by a score of 3-1.
As the finals played out, it was again all about the Firth Lady Cougars and the team that they put together on the floor. They played like a team, relying on each other and using each other’s strengths to carry them through to the championships by a 3-1 score over Nampa Christian.
It is now some five weeks since the Lady Cougars were crowned the state champions and it is time for the postseason awards to start rolling in.
The first of the awards to come their way is the Nuclear Conference all-conference team and the honorees named show just how dominant the Lady Cougars were during the 2019 season.
Not only did the Lady Cougars take the Player of the Year award, which was won by Firth’s Hailey Gee, the team’s middle hitter, but seven other players took first team all-conference honors in a sport that only has six players on the floor at a time. That means that eight Lady Cougars were named first team all-conference for 2019.
In addition to Hailey Gee, Kiley Mecham was named first team all-conference as an outside hitter. Jordyn Adams was named to the team as first team all-conference as an outside hitter as well. Brooklyn Clayson was named to the first team as a middle hitter, Addison Trent was named as an opposite, Kaydee Park was named as the setter, Liberty Park was named all-conference as the team’s Libero, and Hailey Barker was named first team all-conference as the defensive specialist.
Not only did the team dominate the all-conference selections, but five of the eight will return next year as not only the defending 2A state champions, but also as members of the all-conference team for the Nuclear Conference.