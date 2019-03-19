FIRTH – It wasn’t the way that Firth expected to greet the Teton Redskins on Tuesday afternoon. Sure, the strong, offensive-minded Cougars opened up with a quick 4-0 lead, but for some reason, the error bug jumped up out of the field and bit them right where it hurts, falling to Teton 15-13 in a slugfest.
That 4-0 lead was quickly wiped out by the Redskins and before you knew it, Teton had gained the lead by a 10-4 margin.
Teton did not let up and eventually they had reached a lead that was at 15-7 and the Cougars seemed to be floundering.
That was when the bats came alive and Firth dealt a few blows that quickly got it back into the game. They cut the lead down on a pair of triples from Kai Park and Ben Park, and when they got to the bottom of the seventh inning, they were right back in the game, although still trailing 15-8.
The Cougars stepped up to the plate and with the Redskins helping some in their own right, the Firth crew was able to load the bases. They plated one run on a wild pitch and then scored another on a fielder’s choice and the score was suddenly 15-10 and the fans were coming to life.
They punched home another run to cut the lead further and with runners on second and third and one out, they got a single that would make the game even closer. Both runners would score and the batter would make it to second and the score was now 15-12 and the middle of the order was coming up.
Teton switched pitchers and the Cougars would coax a walk that put men on first and second with still just one out.
The runners moved up to second and third and the Redskins would gain an out, sending senior Colton Mecham, one of the team’s best hitters, to the plate with two runners in scoring position and a simple hit by Mecham would likely tie the game.
Mecham was facing a hard throwing pitcher from Teton and he promptly tried to go to right field.
With the count moving to full, the pitcher threw a very slow and high curve ball which Mecham started to swing at, but held his swing and the home plate umpire rang him up to everyone’s dismay. The fans groaned and the coaches asked each other if Mecham had swung at the ball and apparently the umpire called the strike as it crossed into the strike zone, ending the game at 15-13 with runners in scoring position.
“We just made too many errors, too many mistakes,” coach Scott Adams said. “This team is going to be much better as we go and we will improve off of this game. Just too many errors today.”
The loss was the first in three games for the Cougars, who saw their record fall to 2-1 following a sweep of Declo last weekend.
Next up will be a road trip to Logan, Utah, for three games on Friday and Saturday against Green Canyon and Logan.