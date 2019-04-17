FIRTH – Winning is becoming a habit for the Firth Cougars baseball team. Playing their third game in as many days Wednesday, the Cougars welcomed the Declo Hornets for a friendly non-conference battle and Firth made short work of it.
The Cougars scored eight runs in the first three innings and coasted to a 11-5 win over the Hornets to extend their winning streak to 11 in a row.
Sophomore Trevor Gemar went to the hill to start this one for the Cougars and he gave coach Scott Adams five complete innings, only allowing two runs on five hits and he tossed in six strikeouts along the way. Gemar was in complete control on the mound as he mixed his pitches well and kept the Hornets’ batters off-balance all afternoon.
In his five innings of work, Gemar was able to throw strikes and stay ahead in the count. In all, he threw strikes on the first pitch to 17 batters and let the defense behind him take care of the rest.
Leading the way offensively was Clayton Gain and Kai Park, who each had a pair of hits. Kimball Williams, in addition to catching a fine game behind the plate, came up with a pair of runs batted in for the Cougars who had eight hits in all and took advantage of seven Declo errors along the way. The Cougars scored seemingly at will as they build up a big lead and then relaxed in the late innings.
Declo tried to make a game of it in the final inning, as they used a couple of Cougar errors to score three times, but the Cougars were never in doubt of winning the game.
“We need to clean up a couple of little things, but we got another win and that keeps our momentum going,” Adams said. “Gemar gave us a good game on the mound and we needed it with four games in five days this week.”
Next up for the Cougars will be a Friday afternoon matinee on the road as they travel to Soda Springs for a 2 p.m. contest. Earlier this season, the Cougars downed the Cardinals by a score of 6-0 and will look to duplicate that effort as they look to run their winning streak to 12.
The Cougars are currently 13-1 on the season with the win on Wednesday.