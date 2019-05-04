FIRTH – The Firth Cougars and Challis-Mackay Rivercats met for the third time this season on Friday afternoon, with a spot in the District 6, 2A championship game on the line.
In two previous games between the the two teams, each had a win on their home field and the two teams had dominated play within the conference all season.
You would expect that the two teams, who both have good pitching and solid defense, might hook up in a pitchers’ duel and play a game that could go to the wire. That is exactly what happened as the two teams were tied at the end of seven innings and continued to battle to the bottom of the 12th inning, tied at one run apiece.
Up to the plate came senior Ben Park with a runner in scoring position. The team leader on the mound, in the field and at the plate, Park came through with an RBI single to score the winning run and send the Cougars to the championship game, with a berth at the 2A state tournament on the line. That game is scheduled for Monday afternoon at 2 p.m.
The Cougars had plenty of chances to end the game earlier, but with both teams playing lights out defense, just couldn’t get the winning run across the plate.
For the game, the Cougars left 14 men on base, something that coach Scott Adams will address over the weekend as the team gets ready for Monday’s big game.
The loss by Challis-Mackay forced the Rivercats to play an additional game on Friday when they took on West Jefferson, who had just defeated Salmon earlier in the day.
That game did not last long, as the Rivercats eliminated West Jefferson by the score of 14-1 to set up Monday’s big game in Firth.