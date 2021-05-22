POCATELLO – What a difference a day makes.
On Thursday, the Firth Cougars baseball team struggled at the plate to get a run across the plate and fell to a tough Declo team by the final of 4-0 in the first round of the state 2A championships.
On Friday, the same Firth Cougars faced off against Bear Lake and the story of the game was totally different, from start to finish.
Firth got the jump on the Bears right from the first inning, scoring five runs in the first two innings, some of them with the help of some miscues from the Bears, and stormed to an 11-1 win to advance in the elimination bracket.
The win set things up for the Cougars to capture the consolation bracket of the tournament and bring home some hardware when they played on Saturday against the winner between Melba and Orofino in a game scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. at Halliwell Field in Pocatello.
Sam Park was sent to the hill to begin as the pitcher for Firth and did he ever respond in a good manner.
He pitched a complete game, six-inning affair, with six strikeouts and only three walks in the contest and kept the vaunted Bears offense in control throughout the contest. Park only allowed five hits and surrendered a single run, that coming in the second inning. From then on, Park put zeros up on the scoreboard inning after inning and only threw 99 pitches in the game.
On the offensive side of things, Sam Park was instrumental as well, as he drove in a pair of runs at the plate and went one-for-four overall, scoring twice as well.
The team leader, however, was none other than centerfielder Burton Park, who went two-for-three on the day, scoring a run and driving in three runs for the Cougars, who were back to themselves offensively.
In all, the Cougars scored 11 runs on nine hits and used nine errors from Bear Lake to assist them in their run production. They also gathered up a pair of walks in the game, but when they went to the plate, they were swinging the bats and putting the ball in play.
In the game, there were eight different Cougars who scored runs and seven different Cougars who got hits.
With the win, the Cougars moved to 16-7 on the season and played in the consolation championship game with a chance at bringing home a trophy to Firth High School.
BEAR LAKE 010 000 X — 1 5 9
FIRTH 232 003 X — 11 8 2
Bear Lake
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
T Beresford 2 0 0 0 1 1
T Teuscher 3 0 0 0 0 0
O Tuescher 3 0 0 0 0 0
E Thornton 3 0 0 0 0 1
T Neal 3 1 1 0 0 0
M Colvin 3 0 1 0 0 1
R Wallentine 3 0 1 0 0 1
T Wells 2 0 2 0 1 0
M Jacobson 2 0 0 0 1 2
J Smith — — — — — -
Totals 24 1 5 0 3 6
Batting2B: R Wallentine
TB: T Neal, M Colvin, R Wallentine 2, T Wells 2
ROE: O Tuescher
FC: T Beresford
TotalsTeam QAB: 10 (37.04%)
T Beresford, T Teuscher, O Tuescher, T Neal, R Wallentine 3, T Wells, M Jacobson 2
Team LOB: 8FieldingE: T Beresford 2, O Tuescher, R Wallentine, T Wells 3, M Jacobson, J Smith
Firth
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Gage Vasquez 3 2 0 0 1 0
Sam Park 4 2 1 2 0 0
Alex Vasquez 4 1 1 0 0 2
Nathan Park 3 2 1 1 1 1
Burton Park 3 1 2 3 0 1
Strider Perry 3 0 0 0 0 0
Cooper Leslie 3 1 1 0 0 0
Taedyn Jacobsen 3 1 1 1 0 0
Gabe Nelson 3 1 1 0 0 0
Brandon Richards — — — — — -
Totals 29 11 8 7 2 4
Batting2B: Nathan Park, Sam Park
3B: Cooper Leslie
TB: Taedyn Jacobsen, Cooper Leslie 3, Gabe Nelson, Nathan Park 2, Burton Park 2, Sam Park 2, Alex Vasquez
RBI: Taedyn Jacobsen, Nathan Park, Burton Park 3, Sam Park 2
ROE: Taedyn Jacobsen, Nathan Park, Sam Park 2, Gage Vasquez
FC: Gabe Nelson
SB: Nathan Park, Burton Park
TotalsTeam QAB: 15 (48.39%)
Taedyn Jacobsen 2, Cooper Leslie, Gabe Nelson, Nathan Park 2, Burton Park 2, Sam Park 2, Alex Vasquez 2, Gage Vasquez 3
Team LOB: 2FieldingE: Cooper Leslie, Alex Vasquez
Bear Lake
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
O Tuescher 5.2 109 .633 8 11 3 4 2 0
Totals 5.2 109 .633 8 11 3 4 2 0
Pitching L: O Tuescher
BK: O Tuescher
Pitches-Strikes: O Tuescher 109-69
Groundouts-Flyouts: O Tuescher 4-7
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: O Tuescher 19-31
Firth
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Sam Park 6.0 99 .616 5 1 1 6 3 0
Totals 6.0 99 .616 5 1 1 6 3 0
Pitching W: Sam Park
Pitches-Strikes: Sam Park 99-61
Groundouts-Flyouts: Sam Park 3-8
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Sam Park 15-27
