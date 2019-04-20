SODA SPRINGS – It has been a dream season to date for the Firth Cougars baseball team. They seem to have all the pieces in place to make a run at a state championship. They have pitching, they have hitting, they can play defense, and they have a core of players that just likes to win.
Pitching has been at the forefront of what they have done all season long, witness the four consecutive shutouts thrown by starters Ben Park, Kai Park, Trevor Gemar, and Grayson Nelson in a single week.
This week has been a bit different, but the team had four games in five days, so the pitching has been worked and worked hard.
The results were much the same, just without the flare of a shutout being thrown. They held Challis-Mackay, their toughest foe in the Nuclear Conference, to one run as was the case against 3A Teton. They slipped a bit when Declo scored five runs against them in an 11-5 win, but several of those runs were unearned.
On Friday afternoon, Firth coach Scott Adams handed the ball to senior Ben Park, he of the near-perfect game against Gooding back on April 5. The result this time: his second one-hitter on the season, another shutout and complete game for Park. He only struck out 10 Soda Springs batter along the way as the Cougars beat the Cardinals 18-0.
It wasn’t all Ben Park, although if you look at the box score, you might believe that it could have been. Ben Park and Kai Park each had three hits on the day, they also each had three runs batted in on the day and had it not been for Trevor Gemar getting two hits and two runs batted in, you could have called the game a “walk in the Park.”
One thing is for sure, it was definitely a fine day for Ben Park as he controlled the strike zone from the first pitch on and the Cougar defense and offense was on his side as well.
Next up for the Cougars will be conference action as they will have a home and home series with West Jefferson. The first of the two games will be in Firth on Monday, with a first pitch at 4 p.m.
Then on Tuesday, the same two teams will battle in Terreton, again with a 4 p.m. first pitch.
A sweep of those two games will put the Cougars at 4-0 in conference play and set up a rematch with Challis-Mackay.
The Cougars are currently at 14-1 on the season and are unbeaten in conference play at 2-0.