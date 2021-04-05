FIRTH – Cooper Leslie was sent to the mound on Saturday to face the Soda Springs Cardinals and boy did he ever respond for head coach Rigo Vasquez. All Leslie did was allow a single hit and no runs over five innings of play, while striking out four Soda Springs hitters.
Cooper relied on his defense and only walked a pair of Cardinal batters while his defense only committed a single error in the contest.
As a result, the Cougars rolled to a 16-0 win over the visiting Soda Springs squad.
The only hit Leslie allowed was a single in the third inning.
For the Cougars, they got the offense started in the second inning when they jumped on the Soda Springs pitchers for three runs as they used a pair of hits and a walk to plate those runs and then came right back in the bottom of the third for their big inning, when they scored seven times.
The Cougars would bat around the lineup in two consecutive innings, the third and the fourth, as they rapped out nine hits and used eight walks and seven Cardinal errors to their advantage.
The Cougars also used their speed to their advantage, as they ran around the bases like a bunch of rabbits, stealing 14 bases in the process.
The Cougars had three batters — Gage Vasquez, Strider Perry and Nathan Park — who struck for two hits on the day.
For the Cardinals, it was just one of those days when absolutely nothing went right. They could only muster a single hit, Firth only committed a single error and they only got two free passes from pitcher Leslie for the entire game.
The end result was a 16-0 whitewashing in the game.
With the win, the Cougars advanced their record to 4-3 on the year, 2-0 in Nuclear Conference play and they will be in action again on Tuesday, April 6, when they travel to Bear Lake for a 4 p.m. game against the Bears.
SODA SPRINGS 000 0XX X — 0 1 7
FIRTH 037 6XX X — 16 9 1
Soda Springs
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
C Bowen 2 0 1 0 1 0
T Crosby 3 0 0 0 0 1
T Kapp 0 0 0 0 1 0
B Lewis 2 0 0 0 0 0
D Gentry 2 0 0 0 0 1
D Pritcher 2 0 0 0 0 1
J Kator 1 0 0 0 0 1
#2 1 0 0 0 0 0
C Hansen 2 0 0 0 0 0
J Strum 2 0 0 0 0 0
#9 — — — — — -
Totals 17 0 1 0 2 4
Batting TB: C Bowen
ROE: J Strum
HBP: T Kapp
SB: J Strum
TotalsTeam QAB: 6 (30.00%)
C Bowen 2, T Crosby, T Kapp, D Gentry, D Pritcher
Team LOB: 5FieldingE: C Bowen 2, T Kapp 2, D Gentry, J Strum 2
Firth
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Gage Vasquez 2 2 2 2 0 0
Sam Park 2 1 0 0 1 1
Aiden Clayson 0 1 0 0 0 0
Alex Vasquez 3 1 0 0 1 0
Nathan Park 3 0 2 3 1 0
Kaden Hutchings 0 1 0 0 0 0
Burton Park 4 1 1 0 0 2
Wyatt Nelson 0 1 0 0 0 0
Strider Perry 3 2 2 1 1 1
Mario Lizarraga 0 0 0 0 0 0
Taedyn Jacobsen 3 1 1 1 1 0
Cooper Leslie 2 2 0 0 2 0
Gabe Nelson 1 2 1 0 1 0
Brandon Richards 1 1 0 0 0 0
Totals 24 16 9 7 8 4
Batting 2B: Taedyn Jacobsen, Gabe Nelson
3B: Burton Park, Nathan Park
TB: Taedyn Jacobsen 2, Gabe Nelson 2, Burton Park 3, Nathan Park 4, Strider Perry 2, Gage Vasquez 2
RBI: Taedyn Jacobsen, Nathan Park 3, Strider Perry, Gage Vasquez 2
ROE: Sam Park, Burton Park, Brandon Richards
HBP: Sam Park, Gage Vasquez 2
SB: Taedyn Jacobsen 2, Cooper Leslie, Gabe Nelson, Sam Park 2, Nathan Park 2, Strider Perry 3, Alex Vasquez, Gage Vasquez 2
TotalsTeam QAB: 14 (40.00%)
Taedyn Jacobsen 2, Cooper Leslie 2, Gabe Nelson 2, Sam Park, Burton Park, Nathan Park 3, Strider Perry, Brandon Richards, Alex Vasquez
Team LOB: 7FieldingE: Nathan Park
Soda Springs
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
J Kator 1.0 20 .550 0 0 0 2 1 0
B Lewis 1.1 42 452 4 7 6 0 4 0
C Bowen 0.0 13 .077 0 3 2 0 2 0
J Strum 1.2 43 .628 5 6 0 2 1 0
Totals 4.0 118 .492 9 16 8 4 8 0
Pitching L: B Lewis
HBP: C Bowen, J Kator, J Strum
Pitches-Strikes: C Bowen 13-1, B Lewis 42-19, J Kator 20-11, J Strum 43-27
Groundouts-Flyouts: C Bowen 0-0, B Lewis 1-3, J Kator 0-1, J Strum 1-2
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: C Bowen 0-3, B Lewis 8-13, J Kator 2-5, J Strum 9-14
Firth
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Cooper Leslie 5.0 72 .667 1 0 0 4 2 0
Totals 5.0 72 .667 1 0 0 4 2 0
Pitching W: Cooper Leslie
HBP: Cooper Leslie
BK: Cooper Leslie
Pitches-Strikes: Cooper Leslie 72-48
Groundouts-Flyouts: Cooper Leslie 7-4
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Cooper Leslie 15-20
Stats provided by Game Changer