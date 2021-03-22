FRUITLAND – Following a bit of a roughing up at the hands of 3A Fruitland on Friday morning to the tune of 17-3, the Firth Cougars did what all good teams do — they turned the ball over to one of their best pitchers in Burton Park and let him roll with it against a good New Plymouth team.
The end result was exactly what the Cougars needed, a dominating performance both on the mound and at the plate from their pitcher and from one of their leaders in the field as Sam Park belted a pair of run-scoring doubles, driving in a total of four runs and watched as Burton Park put the Cougars into a good place, going three innings, but only allowing two hits and one run while striking out three Pilgrim hitters.
Strider Perry came in and threw two innings of relief to pick up the save as the Cougars rolled.
The hits came from up and down the lineup for the Cougars as they banged out a total of 12 hits on their way to scoring 20 runs in the 20-1 win over New Plymouth. Gabe Nelson led the way with three hits and three runs scored as everyone in the line-up contributed to the win.
The win evened up the Cougars’ record at 1-1 as both of their games have come during the Fruiland Tournament.
The Cougars return to Eastern Idaho for a doubleheader against Declo on Tuesday with games at 4 and 6 p.m.
FIRTH (11)10 17X X — 20 12 0
NEW PLYMOUTH 001 00X X — 1 2 6
Firth stats
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Gage Vasquez 2 3 1 0 2 1
Sam Park 3 3 2 4 2 0
Alex Vasquez 3 2 0 1 1 1
Nathan Park 3 3 2 2 2 0
Strider Perry 4 0 2 3 1 1
Burton Park 4 1 1 1 1 1
Cooper Leslie 3 2 0 3 2 1
Taedyn Jacobsen 4 3 1 2 1 0
Gabe Nelson 4 3 3 1 0 0
Aiden Clayson 1 0 0 0 0 1
Mario Lizarraga — — — — — -
Totals 31 20 12 17 12 6
Batting2B: Sam Park 2
TB: Taedyn Jacobsen, Gabe Nelson 3, Sam Park 4, Burton Park, Nathan Park 2, Strider Perry 2, Gage Vasquez
RBI: Taedyn Jacobsen 2, Cooper Leslie 3, Gabe Nelson, Sam Park 4, Burton Park, Nathan Park 2, Strider Perry 3, Alex Vasquez
ROE: Taedyn Jacobsen 2, Gabe Nelson, Sam Park
HBP: Alex Vasquez, Gage Vasquez
SB: Sam Park, Burton Park, Nathan Park, Alex Vasquez, Gage Vasquez
TotalsTeam QAB: 25 (55.56%)
Taedyn Jacobsen 2, Cooper Leslie 2, Gabe Nelson, Sam Park 5, Burton Park 3, Nathan Park 3, Strider Perry 3, Alex Vasquez 2, Gage Vasquez 4
Team LOB: 10FieldingDP: Taedyn Jacobsen, Sam Park, Gage Vasquez
New Plymouth
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
J. Anderson 2 0 0 0 0 1
#19 1 0 0 0 0 1
C. Wilson 2 1 0 0 0 1
#6 0 0 0 0 1 0
G. Rupp 1 0 1 1 1 0
#7 1 0 0 0 0 1
A. Hall 2 0 0 0 0 2
M. Hall 0 0 0 0 2 0
K. Scott 1 0 0 0 0 1
A. Smith 2 0 0 0 0 0
Z. Conlee 2 0 1 0 0 0
C. Vian 2 0 0 0 0 1
E. Vian — — — — — -
K. Ray — — — — — -
Totals 16 1 2 1 4 8
Batting2B: G. Rupp
TB: Z. Conlee, G. Rupp 2
RBI: G. Rupp
HBP: K. Scott, C. Wilson, A. Hall
GIDP: C. Vian
TotalsTeam QAB: 8 (34.78%)
Z. Conlee, G. Rupp 2, A. Smith 2, M. Hall 2, #6
Team LOB: 7FieldingE: J. Anderson 2, Z. Conlee 2, C. Wilson, A. Hall
Firthmore
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Burton Park 3.0 60 .483 2 1 1 3 3 0
Strider Perry 2.0 28 .679 0 0 0 5 1 0
Totals 5.0 88 .545 2 1 1 8 4 0
Pitching W: Burton Park
HBP: Burton Park 3
Pitches-Strikes: Burton Park 60-29, Strider Perry 28-19
Groundouts-Flyouts: Burton Park 5-0, Strider Perry 0-1
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Burton Park 6-16, Strider Perry 6-7
New Plymouth
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
A. Hall 0.1 35 .429 1 5 5 1 4 0
K. Scott 0.2 40 .675 4 6 3 0 1 0
G. Rupp 2.2 66 .485 4 2 1 3 3 0
C. Vian 0.1 21 .381 1 5 4 0 3 0
C. Wilson 1.0 28 .571 2 2 2 2 1 0
#6 0.0 0 .000 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 5.0 190 .516 12 20 13 6 12 0
Pitching L: A. Hall
HBP: K. Scott, C. Wilson
WP: G. Rupp
Pitches-Strikes: C. Vian 21-8, K. Scott 40-27, C. Wilson 28-16, G. Rupp 66-32, A. Hall 35-15, #6 0-0
Groundouts-Flyouts: C. Vian 0-1, K. Scott 0-2, C. Wilson 1-0, G. Rupp 2-3, A. Hall 0-0, #6 0-0
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: C. Vian 3-6, K. Scott 6-9, C. Wilson 7-7, G. Rupp 7-17, A. Hall 3-6, #6 0-0
Stats provided by Game Changer