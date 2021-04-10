FIRTH – For the second time in as many attempts against Ririe, the Firth Cougars had a superior presence in the circle against the Lady Bulldogs.
Megan Jolley toed the rubber and was lights out for the most part against the Lady Bulldogs, who appeared helpless against Jolley.
In the first game a little over a week ago, Jolley held the Lady Bulldogs scoreless through four innings and the Lady Cougars prevailed by the final of 16-0.
This time, Jolley also only pitched four innings, which earned her the win, and while she wasn’t as dominating from a strikeout standpoint, Jolley only allowed three hits and one run while striking out five and walking one in her four innings of work. This came on the heels of a complete game on Wednesday against Snake River (another win), so an inning or two of rest on that powerful right arm was justified. Mallory Erickson came in and mopped for Jolley with an inning of scoreless baseball to close things out.
Offensively, the Lady Cougars controlled things from the very beginning, scoring five times in the bottom of the first inning and adding another three runs in the bottom of the second.
The offense was strong for Firth, as they collected 10 hits in the game, added three walks and used five Ririe errors to their advantage.
Bridget Leslie and Hailey Barker each had a pair of hits for Firth in the contest and Tiffany Russell and Barker each had a pair of runs batted in during the contest.
Liberty Park and Barker each scored three runs in the game for the victorious Lady Cougars who have dominated Ririe all season long.
With the win, the Lady Cougars improved their record to 6-4 on the season and are 2-1 in the Nuclear Conference.
They will be in action next Tuesday when they welcome North Fremont to town for a Nuclear Conference game. First pitch is slated for 4 p.m.
North Fremont will bring a 5-1 record into the game on Tuesday, but will be making their first Nuclear Conference start of the season.
North Fremont’s most impressive wins have been a pair of victories over Thunder Ridge and a pair of wins over American Falls.
RIRIE 001 00X — 1 3 5
FIRTH 530 13X — 12 10 2
Ririe
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
M Nelson 3 0 1 0 0 0
E Crystal 2 0 0 0 0 1
K Grubbs 3 0 0 0 0 0
S Pruett 2 0 1 1 0 0
T Sickinger 2 0 0 0 0 2
T Marion 2 0 0 0 0 1
J Gneitting 2 0 1 0 0 1
W Puzey 1 0 0 0 1 0
A Killpack 1 0 0 0 1 0
A Sutton 0 1 0 0 0 0
Totals 18 1 3 1 2 5
Batting TB: S Pruett, M Nelson, J Gneitting
RBI: S Pruett
ROE: E Crystal, T Marion
HBP: E Crystal
SB: E Crystal
CS: S Pruett
TotalsTeam QAB: 6 (28.57%)
E Crystal, T Sickinger, S Pruett, M Nelson, W Puzey, A Killpack
Team LOB: 5FieldingE: T Sickinger, J Gneitting 3, A Killpack
DP: T Marion, M Nelson
Firth
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Bridget Leslie 3 2 2 0 1 0
Liberty Park 4 3 1 0 0 0
Megan Jolley 3 1 1 0 0 1
Tiffany Russell 1 0 1 2 0 0
Hailey Barker 3 3 2 2 0 0
Piper Clayson 2 1 1 1 0 0
Brooklyn Clayson 3 1 1 1 0 1
Katelynn Lindhartsen 2 0 0 0 1 0
Mallory Erickson 2 1 0 0 1 0
Jalynn Arriaga 3 0 1 0 0 0
Totals 26 12 10 6 3 2
Batting 2B: Hailey Barker
3B: Hailey Barker
TB: Jalynn Arriaga, Hailey Barker 5, Brooklyn Clayson, Piper Clayson, Megan Jolley, Bridget Leslie 2, Liberty Park, Tiffany Russell
RBI: Hailey Barker 2, Brooklyn Clayson, Piper Clayson, Tiffany Russell 2
ROE: Hailey Barker, Brooklyn Clayson, Liberty Park 2
HBP: Piper Clayson
SB: Mallory Erickson, Katelynn Lindhartsen, Liberty Park 2
TotalsTeam QAB: 14 (46.67%)
Jalynn Arriaga, Hailey Barker 2, Brooklyn Clayson 2, Piper Clayson 2, Mallory Erickson, Bridget Leslie 3, Katelynn Lindhartsen 2, Tiffany Russell
Team LOB: 3FieldingE: Bridget Leslie, Liberty Park
Ririe
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
M Nelson 4.2 103 .592 10 12 4 2 3 0
Totals 4.2 103 .592 10 12 4 2 3 0
Pitching L M. Nelson
HBP: M Nelson
WP: M Nelson 4
Pitches-Strikes: M Nelson 103-61
Groundouts-Flyouts: M Nelson 3-5
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: M Nelson 19-30
Firth
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Megan Jolley 4.0 62 .581 3 1 0 5 1 0
Mallory Erickson 1.0 18 .389 0 0 0 0 1 0
Totals 5.0 80 .537 3 1 0 5 2 0
Pitching W Megan Jolley
HBP: Mallory Erickson
Pitches-Strikes: Mallory Erickson 18-7, Megan Jolley 62-36
Groundouts-Flyouts: Mallory Erickson 1-2, Megan Jolley 5-0
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Mallory Erickson 2-5, Megan Jolley 6-16
Stats provided by Game Changer