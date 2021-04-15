FIRTH – The Firth Cougars struck early and often and then rode the strong right arm of starting pitcher Sam Park to a 14-3 win over the visiting North Fremont Huskies to a Nuclear Conference win.
The Cougars, who were winning their third straight game, improved their record to 7-4 overall and now 3-0 in conference play and lead the Nuclear Conference standings.
North Fremont got on the scoreboard early in the top of the first, when they scored a single run off the bat of Richardson who drove in the game's first score. That early 1-0 lead did not last long as the Cougars would come to bat.
The Cougars' bats were on fire from the start, as they pounded the North Fremont pitchers for five runs in the bottom of the first and took the lead 5-1. It was only a sign of what was to come.
The Huskies did manage to score a couple more runs in the top of the second and the game was beginning to look like it might be a slugfest, but the Cougars quickly put those thoughts to bed as they limited the Huskies to a two-run rally in the top of the second and one of those runs was off a fielding miscue by Firth.
When the bottom of the second came, the Cougars pounded the Huskies' pitching for six runs and took an insurmountable lead at 11-3.
Neither team would score in the third inning, but the Cougars added a run in the bottom of the fourth and a pair of runs in the bottom of the fifth as the game was called with the Cougars leading 14-3.
The Cougars were able to out-hit the Huskies by the total of 8-4, with Sam Park, Alex Vasquez and Nathan Park each collecting a pair of hits and Nathan Park driving in four runs with his hits.
On the mound, Sam Park took care of the rest.
He threw a complete game, giving up four hits and three runs, only one of the runs earned, while striking out six and walking four in his work on the day.
With the win, the Cougars move to 7-4 on the year and 3-0 in Nuclear Conference, with a full one game lead over Salmon and a two game lead over Challis-Mackay in the Conference standings.
NORTH FREMONT 120 00X -- 3 4 3
FIRTH 560 12X -- 14 8 4
North Fremont
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Griffel 2 1 2 0 1 0
Hill 2 0 0 0 1 2
Packer 3 0 0 0 0 2
Richardson 2 0 1 1 1 0
Lenz 2 0 0 0 0 0
Goedhart 2 0 0 0 0 0
Cherry 1 1 1 0 0 0
Pilgram 1 1 0 0 1 1
Owens 2 0 0 0 0 1
Totals 17 3 4 1 4 6
Batting 2B: Griffel
TB: Griffel 3, Richardson, Cherry
RBI: Richardson
FC: Owens
CI: Cherry
GIDP: Lenz
SB: Griffel
CS: Cherry, Owens
TotalsTeam QAB: 9 (40.91%)
Griffel 2, Hill 2, Richardson, Pilgram 2, Cherry, Owens
Team LOB: 4
Firth
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Gage Vasquez 1 2 0 0 1 1
Brandon Richards 0 1 0 0 0 0
Sam Park 3 2 2 1 0 0
Alex Vasquez 3 2 2 2 0 0
Nathan Park 3 2 2 4 0 1
Burton Park 3 3 1 3 0 0
Strider Perry 1 1 1 1 1 0
Cooper Leslie 3 0 0 2 0 0
Taedyn Jacobsen 3 0 0 0 0 1
Gabe Nelson 2 1 1 1 1 0
Totals 22 14 9 14 3 3
Batting 2B: Sam Park, Burton Park, Nathan Park
TB: Gabe Nelson, Sam Park 3, Burton Park 2, Nathan Park 3, Strider Perry, Alex Vasquez 2
RBI: Cooper Leslie 2, Gabe Nelson, Sam Park, Burton Park 3, Nathan Park 4, Strider Perry, Alex Vasquez 2
SAC: Strider Perry
ROE: Burton Park 2, Alex Vasquez
FC: Taedyn Jacobsen
HBP: Sam Park, Alex Vasquez, Gage Vasquez 2
SB: Gabe Nelson, Sam Park, Burton Park 3, Nathan Park, Strider Perry, Gage Vasquez 2
TotalsTeam QAB: 15 (50.00%)
Cooper Leslie, Gabe Nelson 2, Sam Park 2, Burton Park, Nathan Park 2, Strider Perry 3, Alex Vasquez 2, Gage Vasquez 2
Team LOB: 2FieldingE: Cooper Leslie, Sam Park, Nathan Park 2
DP: Alex Vasquez
North Fremont
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Pilgram 1.0 46 .565 5 10 8 0 2 0
Hill 3.0 48 .688 2 2 1 3 0 0
Richardson 0.0 17 .353 1 2 2 0 1 0
Totals 4.0 111 .586 8 14 10 3 3 0
Pitching L: Pilgram
HBP: Richardson 2, Pilgram 2
WP: Hill 2
Pitches-Strikes: Hill 48-33, Richardson 17-6, Pilgram 46-26
Groundouts-Flyouts: Hill 3-3, Richardson 0-0, Pilgram 2-0
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Hill 8-12, Richardson 2-4, Pilgram 7-14
Firth
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Sam Park 5.0 75 .587 4 3 1 6 4 0
Totals 5.0 75 .587 4 3 1 6 4 0
Pitching W: Sam Park
WP: Sam Park
Pitches-Strikes: Sam Park 75-44
Groundouts-Flyouts: Sam Park 2-4
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Sam Park 13-22
Stats provided by Game Changer