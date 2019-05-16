BLACKFOOT – With the state track and field championships beginning today, it is only fitting that we look at the 3A and 4A possibilities for local athletes.
4A Girls’ Events
3200 Meter Run
Shelley’s Karlie Callahan comes in with the seventh best time and only needs to improve a little bit to make the medal stand.
100 Meter Hurdles
Kaitlyn Neff and Reese Callahan both made the field. Callahan is only a freshman, Neff a junior, and Neff is number six on the list of qualifiers, Callahan is number 15 in the field of 16.
800 Meter Run
Amy White and Jessica Williams of Shelley both made the field. White appears to have the best chance to win the event of the two, as she only failed to win a district title by .01 of a second. Had she out-leaned Sariah Harrison in the district race, she would have been the fastest qualifier. White has come a long way since she was sprinting 100 and 200 meters a year ago.
400 Meter Dash
Tenleigh Smith and Piper Phillips of Blackfoot finished first and third at the district meet a week ago. Smith enters with the fifth-fastest time in the state so a medal is not out of the question for the sophomore.
200 Meter Dash
Smith also made the field for the 200, but her time is only the 10th fastest in the field of 16. She would need a personal best just to make the Saturday finals, but this is a gritty young lady and she has been known to spring an upset before.
1600 Meter Run
Shelley’s Karlie Callahan finds herself in her second event here and she has the fourth-fastest time in the state coming in. If she can improve by around four seconds, she could place second. She would have to improve by over six seconds or have the leaders fall back a bit for a chance to win.
High Jump
Madison Lempka is one of three Shelley jumpers in the field of sixteen. Her best jump this year is only three inches below the top mark, so a modest improvement would put her on the medal stand with one of the best marks in the state. The sophomore is definitely a contender.
Pole Vault
Sophomore Eboni Beasley of Blackfoot ranks sixth in the state. She is over a foot behind the leader, but a small improvement would put her on the medal stand.
Triple Jump
Shelley has two jumpers in the field in Ashlee Brewerton and Aubree Dickinson. They were the final two to make the field, so it would appear to be a long shot for either to make the medal stand.
Discus
Blackfoot’s Rylee Neff and Cassidy Cooper both made the field, but they are a bit behind the top throwers in the state. Career bests might put them on the fringe of the medal stand, but stranger things have happened at the state meet.
4A Boys’ Events
110 Meter High Hurdles
Ty Wright of Shelley and Robert Zemp of Blackfoot both made the field of 16. Wright is the state’s best high jumper and this is his second event. He has the sixth-best time in the state and is capable of better. Zemp is right behind and also could move up with a little improvement.
800 Meter Run
Blackfoot’s Austin Despain comes in with the fourth fastest time and has the misfortune of being the Blackfoot runner who follows Derek Thomas to this meet. Thomas won three straight 800 meter titles. Despain is the number four runner in the state at this distance, so a top three finish isn’t out the question and probably is expected.
400 Meter Dash
Blackfoot’s Dallan Morse, only a freshman, and Austin Despain carry the hopes of the green and black in this event. Both are outsiders here, but Morse will carry the hopes of the future in this event.
300 Meter Hurdles
Blackfoot’s Bracken Mores gutted out a nice finish at district and could improve off of that race. Morse had been battling injuries all season, so it wouldn’t take much for him to make the top six and gain a spot on the medal stand.
200 Meter Dash
Brad Cook of Blackfoot had to sweat out a wild card spot here, but the runner is improving with each race. He is a bit behind the leaders, but a spot in the finals wouldn’t be a surprise.
High Jump
This event is Shelley star Ty Wright’s event to win or lose. The talented BYU commit has a best jump of 6 feet 11 inches, although his Idaho best is 6 feet 6 inches. He is the class of the field. Junior Jayden Wistisen of Blackfoot has a chance to crack the top six and pick up a medal with a good meet.
Pole Vault
Shelley’s Bryson Cummings and Blackfoot’s Tate Davenport made the field, but their best vaults are about two feet behind the best in the state, so they would need an upset to make the medal stand.
Long Jump
This is another event where Shelley’s Ty Wright has the best mark in the state and would appear to be the one to beat. Blackfoot’s Reece Robinson is in the field, but his best event is the triple jump.
Triple Jump
Ty Moulton of Shelley and Robinson of Blackfoot are in the field. Robinson has the best chance to win of the two, but his best is still a bit over three feet behind the leader.
Girl’s’ 3A Events
3200 Meters
The field of 16 runners has four freshmen in it, including Reagan VanOrden of Snake River. She is ranked seventh in the field and has said that she would simply like to medal in the event. That is within her reach if she runs well.
100 Meter Hurdles
Sage Stimpson of Snake River is in the field and could make the finals. If she does that, anything can and probably will happen.
800 Meter Run
Snake River sophomore Morgan Sensenbach has surprised a few with her late season improvement. She ranks seventh in this event, so a medal stand appearance is not out of the question. Kierra Jensen, also from Snake River, is on the upswing as well.
400 Meter Dash
Snake River’s Morgan Sensenbach also won the district in this event, but she will need to improve a bit to gain a medal in this race. She is only a sophomore, so the future is where she will likely make her mark. Merced Carter of Snake River also made the field and since she is only a freshman, it would appear that her best days are ahead of her as well.
300 Meter Hurdles
Sage Stimpson of Snake River will make her second appearance at the state meet in this event and the tall sophomore would have to consider qualifying to the finals as a big step forward.
1600 Meter Run
Snake River’s Reagan VanOrden, a double titlest at the district meet, is ranked seventh in this race and has a shot at the medal stand.
4x400 Meter Relay
Snake River is in the field so now they simply have to perform at their best to gain the medal stand and bring home some hardware.
High Jump
Snake River’s Sage Stimpson is ranked seventh, but is only six inches from the best mark. Any improvement at all will get her a medal.
Pole Vault
Ashlyn Leavitt has been improving all season and will need to continue that trend here. She has a chance, but would be considered a long shot.
Long Jump
Two years ago, Kassidee Campbell finished second in this event. She is gunning for gold this time around and has a chance to do it.
Triple Jump
Snake River’s Sage Stimpson and Kassidee Campbell are in the field and with what Campbell has done in the past it puts her in with a chance in this event.
3A Boys’ Events
3200 Meter Run
It seems like Lorenzo High of Snake River has been around forever, but he comes into this race with the fourth best time in the state and he is only a junior. He has a great chance at a medal and could be as high as second.
110 Meter Hurdles
Snake River freshman Rylan Anderson is a real talent. He made the top 16 here and if he runs well, could make the final eight.
800 Meter Run
Snake River has qualified Joe Anderson in this event and while he may be a long shot, he still made the field and there are 100 runners around the state that didn’t.
400 Meter Dash
Zac Coz of Snake River is in the field and, like Anderson, there are 100 around the state who didn’t. Upsets do happen.
300 Meter Hurdles
Snake River fresheman Rylan Anderson makes this field as his second event. He is a long shot, but he is the only freshman among the group of seniors and juniors and the future is bright for him.
1600 Meter Run
Lorenzo High also qualified for this event and the likelihood of a medal is high. He has the third best time in the state and is within reach of the gold medal.
4x400 Meter Relay
Snake River has a strong team and with good hand-offs, they could make the medal stand.
Sprint Medley
Snake River is in here as the district winner, but they will need their best for a medal.
High Jump
Joseph Anderson was a wild card entry here, so he will face some long odds to get a medal in this one.
Pole Vault
Snake River has two qualifiers here in Conner Ranstrom and Pedro Rodriguez. They are a bit behind the state’s best vaults of 13 feet.