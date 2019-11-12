BLACKFOOT – Whether we are ready for it or not, the girls’ high school basketball season is upon us. The season officially starts on Friday, and a number of Bingham County teams will begin play on Friday or shortly thereafter.
The first of the local teams to begin play will be Shelley, who will open against Preston on Friday as they welcome the Indians to town for a 7:30 tip-off.
The Lady Russets will be starting the Chris Fielding era as head coach with the Friday evening game and expectations are fairly high following a pair of seasons in which the Lady Russets have won a single game each year.
On the bright side, the Lady Russets will have a couple of players returning and an energetic and enthusiastic coach in Fielding.
Fielding earned his coaching experience from a long tenure as an assistant coach under the renowned Scott Adams, who only posted seven state championships while coaching the boys at Firth High School. Those seven titles came in just 10 years. Fielding was a key cog in the coaching regime and will bring that expertise to Shelley and will be trying to get the program back to when they were continually battling for conference titles and state berths in the 4A ranks.
With the field facing the Lady Russets in the High Country Conference, it will not be an easy road back to the top of the conference standings, but the Lady Russets are game if nothing else.
Leading the way back to the top will senior point guard Kassidee Arzola, who plays hard-nose defense and has a lightning-quick first step and can hit the outside shot as well. The key will be filling in the spots around Arzola and finding some height to help out with the transition of the new coach.
Fielding will likely bring a hard nose defensive scheme to Shelley and a very mobile, hustling offense that may take a few games to get the players adjusted to. Once that happens, fans will likely be ready for some wins from the program.
Aberdeen was scheduled to open the season with a game against North Fremont, but since the Huskies’ football team is in the semifinals of the 2A state football playoffs, the game has been postponed and no replacement date has been set for that game yet.
Next up for the start of the season will be a game on Saturday, when Sho-Ban will travel to Leadore to open the season with a 5 p.m. starting time.
Sho-Ban is coming off a school record 23-game win season and returns four of their starters as they attempt to make the state tournament for the third consecutive year. The Lady Chiefs will also be breaking in a new head coach this year as Andrew Baldwin has moved on and Justin Dance will be taking over the reins and is fired up about the prospects.
“We are pretty excited and will continue with our fast paced offense and man-to-man defense,” Dance said. “We can mix things up and we have some good outside shooting and we have a lot of experience returning so we think we can be pretty good.”
Returning will be staring point guard Harley Jackson, who set three scoring records at the state tournament a year ago. Jackson set records for most points in a single game with 40, most three point shots made in a single game with 10, and most three point shots made in the tournament with 17. She should be even more potent this year and much is expected from her position this season.
Reesha Pokibro was as tough as nails as she recorded multiple quadruple-doubles, (double figures in scoring, rebounding, assists and steals) and had double digit triple-doubles as well. The multi-talented junior will definitely be a force on the inside for the team that likes to run.
Nakia Appenay is as good a spot up three point shooter as there was in the 1A Division II classification. She is streaky with her shooting, and is capable of scoring in double figures each night, which just gives the Lady Chiefs even more fire power than ever.
The Lady Chiefs would like to get the season going in the right direction for their new coach and will try and be more diverse in what they do.
The Snake River Lady Panthers will be the next team to open their season and will do so on Tuesday, when Kimberly comes to town.
This battle against perennial combatants at the state tournament should be a great way to open the season for the 3A teams.
Snake River has a very good team returning from a successful trip to the state tournament a year ago and will have a load of experience returning from that team.
Junior Josee Steadman, the team’s leading scorer from a year ago, will be back to lead the team and they should have even more height than they did a year ago.
Both Olivia Kracl and Jordyn Gilbert return and should provide offense and defense on the wings and very solid defense.
Adia Goff and Sage Stimpson will give the team height and Tatum Cherry moves up to the varsity from the junior varsity to add depth and possibly be the team’s point guard as well. This is a very solid looking team from top to bottom and should be a lot of fun to watch.
Firth will also begin its 2019 season on Tuesday, and will do so with several returning players from a team that just missed the state tournament a year ago.
Gone will be post player Abby Schiess, who patrolled the paint for four years and was a very solid contributor on offense and defense and will be tough to replace.
Coach Sharla Cook has a knack for filling in the holes that appear each and every year and she has some talent with which to work this winter.
Both Piper Sullivan and Kiley Mecham will be part of the puzzle as will returning starter Hailey Gee who could be a 20-point scorer on a nightly basis.
The biggest question could be the guard play and who will fill those roles and get the ball up and down the floor and play the point on a 1-2-2 defense that could be dynamite.
If Cassi Robbins, the defending 400 meter champion from a year ago, steps up, she could be incredible at the point position defensively and give them a tremendous burst of speed on the fast break. Time will tell before we see the whole package, but the opening game against Aberdeen will be a very good test against a Tiger team that has a bunch of speed and some outside shooting, but is lacking in team height.
The Tigers will go as far as their four sophomore, one senior lineup will be able to carry them, especially if they get into foul trouble. The Cougars, on the other hand, will have some depth and that could end up being their strong point when it is all said and done.
The Lady Cougars would like to get off to a fast start this season and the first step will be the contest with Aberdeen. The Cougars will follow quickly with South Fremont on Wednesday and then will have West Side on Friday. Three games in four days is not ideal, but the Cougars will be battle tested by the time they hit the second week of the season.
The Aberdeen Tigers had a monkey wrench thrown into their schedule when their opening game was postponed by North Fremont due to a schedule conflict with the Huskies football championship aspirations. The same thing happened a year ago, so it is not uncommon. This season, the Lady Tigers will find their home opener taking place on Nov. 22 when they welcome Salmon to town for a 7:30 p.m. tip-off.
The Tigers have shown that they will be a team with an abundance of speed during a jamboree they had earlier this week.
Point guard Yasmin Ortiz, only a sophomore, will likely be one of the fastest players in eastern Idaho. The vertically challenged Ortiz not only is a champion sprinter, having qualified to the 2A state track championships in the 100, 200 and 400 a year ago, she made the finals in all three events as well. Not bad for a freshman.
The three-sport athlete — Ortiz also plays volleyball, basketball, and runs track — will be what the team is built around. She has demonstrated a nice little step back jumper from beyond the arc and is not afraid to make the extra pass to the open player to try and get a score.
She has plenty of help around her as well as Hope Driscoll has as smooth an outside shot as there is in the 2A classification.
Courtney Phillips also can shoot from the outside, which give the Tigers three outside shooters that can all hit the three-pointer.
In the post will be Ellie Watson, who plays a very solid post for a player not over six feet tall. The only thing lacking is a fifth that will round out the squad. If they can find that, then their opening game at home will likely be a very strong one.
The biggest problem facing the Tigers may be the Soda Springs Cardinals, who have owned their conference for several years now and are projected to do so again.
With three games in their first week and a couple of days, the Tigers will be battle tested in a hurry.
The Blackfoot Lady Broncos did something a year ago that they hadn’t done in some time, they made it to the state tournament.
The bad part of that is that they were unlucky enough to face off against the eventual state champions in the Century Diamondbacks in the first round contest.
In a game that could have been the best in the 4A tournament, and was likened to the state title game before the tournament ended, the Broncos finished just a little bit short of winning. It was an epic battle from start to finish.
The Broncos have three starters returning from that team in Tenleigh Smith, Kristen Thomas, and Hadley Humpherys. Missing will be Allie Cannon and Olivia Arave.
The graduated players were worth over 20 points per game between them and those will be hard shoes to fill. The leadership of Cannon and Arave will also be missed.
Back to the present, Smith will be the new leader and from the point guard position, she may have been already for her two years as a starter. Thomas has a sweet shot, she just doesn’t shoot enough. Humpherys is the post and she is definitely a player who could be a 20-point per night scorer and a 15-rebound per night defender.
The key will be finding the players to go with them. One likely contender will be Izzy Arave, who gained a lot of experience as a freshman a year ago. The other could be Grace Anderson, who was a starter until a lower leg injury that cost her a good part of the season.
The incoming freshman class has been highly touted, so we will have to see how things pan out for the team that has a lot of high expectations riding on this season.
That is how the opening of the girls’ basketball season in Bingham County will play out. Be sure to follow the Bingham County Chronicle as we present our girls’ basketball previews in the coming days and take a close look at each team as the season gets underway.