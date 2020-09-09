BLACKFOOT – It has been a crazy week for Bingham County high school sports and Tuesday didn't bring any relief following the big wind storm on Monday night.
Firth was scheduled to play Sugar-Salem Tuesday night, but the game was postponed until Wednesday due to electrical outages in Firth. The gymnasium, as of Tuesday evening, only had about half of the lights available so that match was rescheduled for Wednesday evening.
Aberdeen was scheduled to play a tri-match on Tuesday, but no report has been available to pass along.
In soccer, it was still a busy afternoon and evening.
In Shelley, the boys' soccer team took on Pocatello High School and the recent good play by the Russets continued. Following a 3-1 win over the Rigby JV, the Russets came out firing against a decent Pocatello team and scored a pair of first half goals. The first score of the game came at the 16:34 mark of the first half and quickly followed up that score with a second goal at the 2:05 mark of the first to give the Russets a quick 2-0 lead that they carried into the intermission.
The second half all belonged to Pocatello, but the Russets defense was up to the task, and when the Indians scored goals at the 24:04 and 18.26 mark, the latter score coming off a nice corner kick and the resulting rebound gave the Indians a wide open net to shoot at and they converted that chance to even things up at 2-2.
The Russets defense came up big in the closing minutes, repelling shot attempt after shot attempt by the Indians and preserving the tie score to the final whistle.
Elsewhere, the struggling Snake River Panthers boys' team showed up to their game with the Firth Cougars with only 11 players. After one player received a red card, the team was down to 10 and the Firth coach pulled one player to keep the game even as far as players go. Two subsequent Panthers would leave the game with injuries and the Cougar coaches kept the game even on the field in a great show of sportsmanship.
In the end, however, the Cougars would prevail over the Panthers by the final of 3-0.
In girls' soccer, the Snake River Lady Panthers toppled the Firth Cougars by a final of 7-1.
In the game, the Lady Panthers got three goals from Gisselle Trejo, two goals from Victoria Hammond, and 1 goal and 4 assists from Emyrie Adams. The Lady Panthers also got a goal from Carson Sant which has been reported as her first goal ever as a member of the Snake River squad.
With the win, the Lady Panthers move to 3-2-0 on the season and had a scheduled match in Malad against the Lady Dragons on Wednesday.
The Lady Russets of Shelley were also in action on Tuesday night and traveled to Pocatello to face off against the Lady Indians. The Lady Russets fell to Pocatello by the final of 7-3 in the inter-conference match between 4A schools.