BLACKFOOT – Things are heating up in the high school soccer world, at least as far as it pertains to teams from Bingham County and how they will be placed in the upcoming district tournaments which will begin to sort things out by the end of next week.
For instance, in the High Country Conference, the 4A schools of Hillcrest, Idaho Falls, Blackfoot, Bonneville, Shelley and Skyline will be battling for positions in the tournament, which will have a first round bye for the top two seeds and therefore, will not need to play the extra game that the other four schools will be playing as they all try and get to the state boys’ tournament.
Here are the current standings for the High Country Conference as of Tuesday, October 1.
High Country Conference
Hillcrest 7-0-1, 12-1-1
Idaho Falls 4-1-2, 5-3-3
Blackfoot 4-4-0, 4-7-0
Shelley 3-5-0, 3-9-0
Skyline 2-4-1, 2-6-1
Bonneville 0-6-0, 0-12-0
If the season were to end today, Hillcrest and Idaho Falls would have byes, Blackfoot would play Bonneville and Shelley would play Skyline for the right to advance and play Idaho Falls and Hillcrest, respectively. The winners there would then play for the automatic berth at state and the second place team would advance to a play-in game with the winner advancing to state.
Mountain Rivers Conference
Sugar-Salem 4-0-0, 10-1-1
South Fremont 1-1-0, 1-6-0
Firth 1-3-0, 4-3-1
Teton 0-2-0, 5-3-0
This conference basically belongs to Sugar-Salem and it would be a huge upset for anyone other than the Diggers to advance from here with the automatic berth.
South East Idaho Conference
American Falls 4-0-0, 10-1-1
Snake River 2-1-1, 6-6-2
Aberdeen 1-3-0, 1-5-0
Marsh Valley 0-3-1, 2-8-1
American Falls has been at the top of this conference all season. The only team that appears to have a chance will be the Snake River Panthers. If the district tournament were to start today, American Falls would play Marsh Valley and Snake River would play Aberdeen. If the past history of these teams plays out, then American Falls and Snake River would wage a war to see who would carry the conference crown to the state tournament.
For the girls’ side of things, all three conferences have an undefeated team leading the way with only a week and a half remaining before the district tournaments are sorted out. Skyline in the High Country Conference, Sugar-Salem in the Mountain Rivers Conference and Marsh Valley in the South East Idaho Conference will basically have to lose their state berths as they are all but locked up at this point in time.
High Country Conference
Skyline 6-0-0, 8-1-0
Bonneville 5-1-0, 8-4-0
Idaho Falls 4-2-0, 5-4-0
Hillcrest 2-3-0, 3-6-0
Blackfoot 1-6-0, 1-10-0
Shelley 0-6-0, 0-10-1
Skyline and Bonneville have been the best two teams in the conference and figure to end up in the finals of the district tournament, playing for the right to carry the automatic berth into the state girls’ tournament. Idaho Falls has shown that it could be the upsetter in here, but if history has done anything, it has shown us that upsets happen in the tournaments and if you go into the tourney thinking that you have already won your spot at state, you become a prime candidate for a loss. Hillcrest has won some games this year, but the big upset potential really lies with Idaho Falls.
Mountain Rivers Conference
Sugar-Salem 5-0-0, 12-0-0
Teton 3-1-0, 7-2-0
South Fremont 2-1-0, 4-4-0
Firth 1-4-0, 1-6-0
North Fremont 0-5-0, 0-6-1
Sugar-Salem has owned this conference for several years and it looks like the Diggers will own it once again. They have dominated this group of teams, but some of the lower end teams like Firth and North Fremont, both 2A schools, have shown signs of life lately. It would be an upset if any team other than Sugar would win the district tournament, but stranger things have happened.
South East Idaho Conference
Marsh Valley 5-0-1, 9-1-1
American Falls 5-2-0, 8-6-0
Aberdeen 2-4-0, 4-5-1
Malad 1-3-1, 5-3-1
Snake River 1-5-0, 2-10-0
Marsh Valley has controlled this conference for years, but American Falls has closed the gap considerably in recent years. It should be a battle between these two teams for the district title, but they play the games for a reason. The two 2A schools in the conference, Malad and Aberdeen, have really closed the gap this year and are not far behind the top two. Look out for Snake River, who won on Senior Night last weekend over a solid South Fremont team and first year coach Becky Young has her girls playing very well themselves. This might be the most wide open district tournament of them all when it comes down to playing the games out next week.