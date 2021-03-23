THOMAS – After watching the Blackfoot Quad track and field meet that actually had six teams competing, a couple of things were very apparent.
First of all, the Blackfoot boys’ team is very strong, led by their distance runners, as Eli Gregory and Matt Thomas finished 1-2 in a pair of events, the 800 meter run and the 1600 meter run and both will be stretching out to the 3200 and probably run in a relay as well, giving the Broncos a very strong segment of the meets they go to.
They also have a very strong presence in the sprints. Whether it is Teegan Thomas in the 100, Dallan Morse in the 400 or a handful of other runners that will make up the relays, they are strong in the sprints.
With Jimmie Johnson in the hurdles, Steve Spencer in the weights, Bryce Cornell in the high jump and Jossue Lora and Tyler Randle in the pole vault, the Broncos have a presence in almost every event. And it is only March. The real test will come in a couple of weeks when the events all start to shake out and comparisons can be made all across the state.
The girls’ team from Blackfoot also has a strong presence, but it is with the youth of the team. Sophomore Whitney Christensen is a threat in all three sprints — 100, 200 and 400 — and that means they will be coming along, but it may still be a year away as they need to catch up to Skyline who is very strong in the distance events.
Blackfoot does have a double threat in the weights with Hadley Humpherys, who for the second week in a row captured both the discus and the shot put.
The Lady Broncos just need to fill in a few spots in the other events, but there are some upcoming athletes that will likely fill out those spots as the season progresses.
Snake River has a budding star in a former Star of Tomorrow nominee Rylan Anderson who is a threat in as many as four events, it will all depend on what he and his coaches decide on for his final events. Anderson is strong in the 200, the 400 and the 110 meter hurdles and will likely add a relay to that mix as the season moves along.
Snake River’s distance events should also be strong for both boys and girls as the season moves along.
Aberdeen surprised a lot of people with its showing, but the girls especially have shown a lot of strength in the sprints and field events and will likely translate that into a couple of relays as well. There are at least five sprinters who have what looks like the speed to dominate the 2A Classification or at least have a strong presence in those events.
Shelley is who they are, always a strong presence in track and field and they will show up week after week and all of a sudden you will ask, “Where did those guys come from?”
Strong in the sprints with Brayden Johnson and Jace Thatcher, strong in the distance events with Ben Vernon, the Russets will need to fill out a few events and they will be right there. You can always count on Shelley to show up when the big events like the Tiger/Grizz, districts and of course state come around.
Here are the team standings from the Blackfoot Quad:
Boys’ Teams:
1.Blackfoot 197
2.Skyline (ID) 191.33
3.Aberdeen 108.33
4.Shelley 77.33
5.Snake River 48
6.Oakley 32
Girls’ Teams
Skyline 177.5
Aberdeen 137
Blackfoot 104.5
Snake River 85
Shelley 81.5
Oakley 71.5
Individual top finishers in each event: (top 5)
100 Meters
1. 12 Connor Maloney 11.33aSR Skyline (ID)
2. 12 Brayden Johnson 11.60a Shelley
3. 10 Ryker Clinger 11.60aPR Shelley
4. 10 Kenyon Sadiq 11.64aPR Skyline (ID)
5. 12 Teegan Thomas 11.68aSR Blackfoot
200 Meters
1. 12 Brayden Johnson 24.04aPR Shelley
2. 12 Jace Thatcher 24.23a Shelley
3. 11 Rylan Anderson 24.27aPR Snake River
4. 12 Ezekial Mangum 24.39aPR Skyline (ID)
5. 10 Marshall Elliott 24.54aPR Aberdeen
400 Meters
1. 11 Dallan Morse 52.38aPR Blackfoot
2. 12 Jace Thatcher 52.38a Shelley
3. 11 Rylan Anderson 54.87a Snake River
4. 11 Vladimir Lara 57.54aSR Oakley
5. 11 Dylan Peterson 58.72a Blackfoot
800 Meters
1. 11 Eli Gregory 2:04.75aPR Blackfoot
2. 10 Matt Thomas 2:05.80aPR Blackfoot
3. 11 Alex Webster 2:11.34aPR Skyline (ID)
4. 12 Zach Gillett 2:13.54aPR Shelley
5. 10 Ryker Clapp 2:14.55aPR Blackfoot
1600 Meters
1. 11 Eli Gregory 4:43.21aSR Blackfoot
2. 10 Matt Thomas 4:43.46aPR Blackfoot
3. 11 Ridge Wilding 5:02.62a Skyline (ID)
4. 12 Emmett Couch 5:08.00aPR Skyline (ID)
5. 10 Ryker Clapp 5:14.53aPR Blackfoot
3200 Meters
1. 11 Ridge Wilding 10:33.22a Skyline (ID)
2. 11 Justin Whitehead 10:34.24aPR Blackfoot
3. 10 Payden Parmenter 11:03.79aPR Blackfoot
4. 11 Leo Magaña 11:21.90aSR Oakley
5. 11 Brock Goodwin 11:23.96aPR Snake River
110 Meters Hurdles
1. 11 Rylan Anderson 16.37aPR Snake River
2. 10 Jayden LaGrone 16.41a Skyline (ID)
3. 10 Seth Hall 17.70aPR Aberdeen
4. 10 Carter Inskeep 19.02aPR Blackfoot
5. 12 Jimmie Johnson 19.28aPR Blackfoot
300 Meters Hurdles
1. 12 Jimmie Johnson 43.54aPR Blackfoot
2. 10 Jayden LaGrone 45.27a Skyline (ID)
3. 10 Carter Inskeep 46.83aPR Blackfoot
4. 9 Brock Klassen 48.47aPR Aberdeen
5. 11 Connor Johnson 48.66aSR Aberdeen
4 X 100 Meters Relay
1. Jayden LaGrone
Abrahn Silverio
Adrian Alvarez
Connor Maloney 45.43a Skyline (ID)
2. Jaxon Ball
Braxton Marlatt
Miles Toussaint
Teegan Thomas 46.38a Blackfoot
3. Kenyon Sadiq
Jorge Cortez
Isaac Farnsworth
Jake Murdock 46.59a Skyline (ID)
4. Carlos Serna
Connor Johnson
Justus Bright
Marshall Elliott 47.35a Aberdeen
5. Cole Anderson
Josh Maddox
Dylan Peterson
Carson Trejo 47.63a Blackfoot
4 X 200 Meters Relay
1. Jaxon Brown
Adam Storms
Jorge Cortez
Alex Storms 1:38.58a Skyline (ID)
2. Juan Barrera
Gage Driscoll
Carlos Serna
Justus Bright 1:41.72a Aberdeen
3. Nathan Kent
Noah Baker
Hayden Neff
Davian Montes 1:46.20a Blackfoot
4. Jackson Johansen
Jeremy Ullery
Carter Andersen
Kayden Parsons 1:50.63a Blackfoot
5. Angel Perez
Adan Casas
Luis Casas
Monty Simonson 1:56.06a Skyline (ID
4 X 400 Meters Relay
1. Abrahn Silverio
Alex Storms
Connor Maloney
Jayden LaGrone 3:42.44a Skyline (ID)
2. Luke Driscoll
Brock Klassen
Kolten Bradley
Seth Hall 4:02.51a Aberdeen
2. Blackfoot 1
Blackfoot 2
Blackfoot 3
Blackfoot 4 4:02.51a Blackfoot
4. Brock Goodwin
Keegan McCraw
Lincoln High
Noah Jones 4:17.65a Snake River
5. Crew Searle
Seth (Landon) Taft
Xander Zollinger
Ethan Risenmay 4:17.87a Skyline (ID
Medley Relay
1. Jaxon Ball
Teegan Thomas
Dallan Morse
Eli Gregory 3:47.48a Blackfoot
2. Jaxon Brown
Alex Storms
Abrahn Silverio
Alex Webster 3:57.39a Skyline (ID)
3. Danny Molina
Andy Serna
Bradly Parris
Rylan Anderson 4:05.68a Snake River
4. Brody Beck
Ivan Cerna
Gage Driscoll
Marshall Elliott 4:14.11a Aberdeen
Shot Put
1. 10 Tui Edwin 47-06.00PR Skyline (ID)
2. 12 Ethan Meissner 45-09.00PR Skyline (ID)
3. 12 Dawson Driscoll 40-05.50PR Aberdeen
4. 10 Steve Sanders 39-11.00PR Blackfoot
5. 11 Tyson Krupp 38-08.00PR Skyline (ID)
Discus
1. 10 Steve Sanders 119-01PR Blackfoot
2. 10 Tui Edwin 118-05 Skyline (ID)
3. 12 Dawson Driscoll 117-06PR Aberdeen
4. 12 Ethan Meissner 112-00 Skyline (ID)
5. 10 Cale Adamson 111-09PR Aberdeen
High Jump
1. 10 Seth Hall 6-00.00PR Aberdeen
2. 10 Brody Beck 5-06.00PR Aberdeen
2. 12 Bryce Cornell 5-06.00SR Blackfoot
2. 11 Connor Johnson 5-06.00SR Aberdeen
2. 10 Deagan Hale 5-06.00PR Blackfoot
Pole Vault
1. 12 Jossue Lora 11-00.00PR Blackfoot
2. 10 Brody Beck 10-06.00PR Aberdeen
3. 12 Tyler Randall 10-00.00PR Blackfoot
4. 11 Charles Pentz 9-06.00SR Skyline (ID)
5. 11 Cooper Hansen 9-00.00SR Blackfoot
Long Jump
1. 12 Connor Maloney 19-10.50PR Skyline (ID)
2. 12 Adrian Alvarez 18-10.00SR Skyline (ID)
3. 12 Brayden Johnson 18-05.00 Shelley
4. 9 Bry Severe 18-02.00PR Oakley
5. 11 Carson Trejo 18-00.00PR Blackfoot
Triple Jump
1. 11 Isaac Farnsworth 37-09.00PR Skyline (ID)
2. 9 Bry Severe 37-03.00 Oakley
3. 11 Daniel Ohman 34-06.00PR Aberdeen
4. 9 Jorgen Callahan 30-02.00PR Shelley
5. 9 Darin Larkin 27-09.00PR Shelley
Girl’s Individual Event Top Finishers (top 5)
100 Meters
1. 10 Whitney Christiansen 12.82aPR Blackfoot
2. 11 Yasmin Ortiz 12.90aPR Aberdeen
3. 11 Mattie Olson 12.91aSR Skyline (ID)
4. 11 Sabina Keenan 13.22aPR Shelley
5. 12 Hailee Mitchell 13.23aPR Skyline (ID)
200 Meters
1. 10 Whitney Christiansen 27.98a Blackfoot
2. 12 Hailee Mitchell 28.20aPR Skyline (ID)
3. 11 Tasha Miller 28.94aPR Skyline (ID)
4. 10 Liliana Ortiz 29.25aPR Aberdeen
5. 10 Julia Magana 29.29aPR Oakley
400 Meters
1. 10 Emerita Carrillo 1:04.02aPR Aberdeen
2. 10 Whitney Christiansen 1:04.27aPR Blackfoot
3. 11 Allee Larson 1:04.49aSR Oakley
4. 9 Rylee Edlefsen 1:04.96aPR Snake River
5. 10 Julia Magana 1:06.36aPR Oakley
800 Meters
1. 9 Nelah Roberts 2:25.60aPR Skyline (ID)
2. 12 Emree Larson 2:28.93a Oakley
3. 9 Emily Despain 2:34.97aPR Blackfoot
4. 11 Allee Larson 2:40.35aPR Oakley
5. 11 Reagan Van Orden 2:42.75aPR Snake River
1600 Meters
1. 12 Sariah Harrison 5:53.57aSR Skyline (ID)
2. 10 Anni Mickelsen 5:54.30aPR Skyline (ID)
3. 9 Abby Wegener 5:54.82aPR Skyline (ID)
4. 12 Emree Larson 6:06.61a Oakley
5. 9 Maddy Larsen 6:11.69aPR Blackfoot
3200 Meters
1. 12 Emree Larson 12:16.08aSR Oakley
2. 12 Sariah Harrison 12:35.29aSR Skyline (ID)
3. 10 Anni Mickelsen 12:40.67aPR Skyline (ID)
4. 11 Reagan Van Orden 12:46.02aSR Snake River
5. 9 Abby Wegener 12:51.54aPR Skyline (ID)
100 Meters Hurdles
1. 10 Claire Petersen 16.61aSR Skyline (ID)
2. 10 Liliana Ortiz 16.67aPR Aberdeen
3. 11 Reese Callahan 17.52a Shelley
4. 11 Hope Driscoll 18.33aSR Aberdeen
5. 11 Hannah Stewart 18.62aSR Blackfoot
300 Meters Hurdles
1. 10 Claire Petersen 48.41aPR Skyline (ID)
2. 11 Reese Callahan 54.44a Shelley
3. 9 Reese Baldwin 56.75aPR Snake River
4. 11 Hannah Stewart 56.90aSR Blackfoot
5. 12 Grace Wright 58.08aSR Aberdeen
4 X 100 Meters Relay
1. Hailee Mitchell
Claire Petersen
Jaslen Ybarra
Mattie Olson 51.62a Skyline (ID)
2. Courtney Phillips
Emerita Carrillo
Liliana Ortiz
Yasmin Ortiz 52.36a Aberdeen
3. Shantell Christiansen
Allison Joslin
Brooke Hess
Sabina Keenan 54.58a Shelley
4. Rylee Edlefsen
Giselle Trejo
Camdyn Dunn
Madi Watt 55.48a Snake River
5. Eboni Beasley
Preston Dalley
Hannah Stewart
Whitney Christiansen 59.03a Blackfoot
4 X 200 Meters Relay
1. Guadalupe Barrera
Briana Gonzales
Isabella Martinez
Elizabeth Serna 1:55.90a Aberdeen
2. Rylee Edlefsen
Giselle Trejo
Camdyn Dunn
Madi Watt 1:57.03a Snake River
3. Shantell Christensen
Brooke Hess
Lanie Williams
Clara Benson 1:57.56a Shelley
4. Kate Peterson
Makayla Hasselbring
Jaymie Johnson
Olga Andrade 2:04.48a Blackfoot
5. Eliza Marshall
Dayanara Cortez
Yarisa Gonzalez
Lexie Payne 2:19.57a Skyline (ID)
4 x 400 Meters Relay
1. Emree Larson
Allee Larson
Jodelle Hansen
Julia Magana 4:27.00a Oakley
2. Rylee Edlefsen
Morgan Sensenbach
Camdyn Dunn
Reagan Van Orden 4:29.70a Snake River
3. Mattie Olson
Hailee Mitchell
Nelah Roberts
Jaslen Ybarra 4:34.37a Skyline (ID)
4. Adelia Rowlan
Briana Gonzales
Elizabeth Serna
Isabella Martinez 4:41.02a Aberdeen
5. Rebekah Frew
Gracey Pettingill
Jessica Williams
Abby Howard 4:54.10a Shelley
Medley Relay
1. Hope Driscoll
Isabella Martinez
Yasmin Ortiz
Emerita Carrillo 1:57.78a Aberdeen
2. Shantell Christensen
Sabina Keenan
Clara Benson
Abby Howard 2:02.00a Shelley
3. Reagan Van Orden
Ethany Allmon
Giselle Trejo
Morgan Sensenbach 2:04.44a Snake River
4. Dayanara Cortez
Paisley Peterson
Ainsley Ostler
Ari Lopez 2:24.09a Skyline (ID)
Shot Put
1. 11 Hadley Humphreys 35-00.00PR Blackfoot
2. 12 Tessa Smith 32-11.00SR Shelley
3. 12 Larissa Carrillo 32-09.00PR Aberdeen
4. 12 Danica Valdez 29-11.00PR Shelley
5. 12 Elizabeth Serna 29-08.00SR Aberdeen
Discus
1. 11 Hadley Humphreys 100-08PR Blackfoot
2. 12 Larissa Carrillo 92-04SR Aberdeen
3. 11 Ellie Watson 80-02.50PR Aberdeen
4. 10 Tiffany Tone 80-00PR Blackfoot
5. 12 Tessa Smith 74-10 Shelley
High Jump
1. 11 Courtney Phillips 5-00.00SR Aberdeen
2. 9 Reese Baldwin 4-08.00PR Snake River
3. 10 Harlee David 4-08.00PR Snake River
4. 9 Amy Baczuk 4-06.00PR Skyline (ID)
4. 10 Jaelyn Gates 4-06.00PR Skyline (ID)
Pole Vault
1. 11 Korynn Moore 7-06.00PR Skyline (ID)
2. 11 Tasha Miller 7-00.00PR Skyline (ID)
3. 10 Emma Perkes 6-06.00PR Snake River
4. 11 Mckenzie Ricks 6-00.00SR Blackfoot
4. 9 Rylee Bigler 6-00.00PR Snake River
4. 12 Josi Packer 6-00.00PR Skyline (ID)
4. 9 Keeli Hales 6-00.00PR Snake River
Long Jump
1. 11 Mattie Olson 16-03.00SR Skyline (ID)
2. 9 Madi Watt 14-07.00PR Snake River
3. 11 Ellie Watson 14-05.00PR Aberdeen
4. 10 Emerita Carrillo 14-03.00PR Aberdeen
5. 11 Lanie Williams 13-10.50PR Shelley
Triple Jump
1. 9 Amy Baczuk 28-08.75PR Skyline (ID)
2. 10 Jodelle Hansen 28-00.50PR Oakley
3. 11 Ellie Coffin 26-10.00PR Oakley
Next up for most of these teams will be either the Firth meet next week or the High Country Conference Invitational in two weeks time.