In a tri-dual meet between Ririe, Sugar-Salem and Firth, the Firth Cougars who are battling to fill a complete wrestling lineup came out on the wrong end of a pair of scores on Wednesday. Sugar-Salem and Ririe both handed the Cougars a defeat and the match scores are listed below:
SUGAR-SALEM 58, FIRTH 27
113: Roan Larsen (Firth) dec. Aiden Meikle (Sugar-Salem), 4-2. 120: Wyatt Harris (Sugar-Salem) pin Leon Gardner (Firth), 2:09. 126: Tristen Brown (Sugar-Salem) by forfeit. 132: Kyler Singleton (Sugar-Salem) tech fall Bridger Jolley (Firth), 22-6 6:00. 138: Skyler Klingler (Sugar-Salem) by forfeit. 145: Bridger Norman (Sugar-Salem) tech fall Aiden Clayson (Firth), 17-0 4:48. 152: Drake Wood (Sugar-Salem) pin Ben Ostler (Firth), 1:00. 160: McKay Tillery (Sugar-Salem) pin Jeffrey Edwards (Firth), 0:43. 170: Cruz Acevedo (Sugar-Salem) pin Wade Bolinder (Firth), 3:15. 182: Brandon Richards (Firth) by forfeit. 195: Riley Barber (Firth) by forfeit. 220: Ethan Perkins (Firth) by forfeit. 285: Braxton Peebles (Sugar-Salem) pin Mario Lizarraga (Firth), 1:43. 98: Kyler Gregory (Firth) pin Jaden Lerwill (Sugar-Salem), 1:45. 106: Tillman Allen (Sugar-Salem) by forfeit.
RIRIE 73, FIRTH 6
106: Double Forfeit: 113: Connor Parkinson (Ririe) pin Roan Larsen (Firth), 1:43. 120: Brian Ferguson (Ririe) pin Leon Gardner (Firth), 1:23. 126: Hyrum Boone (Ririe) by forfeit. 132: Dennis Barnett (Ririe) dec. Bridger Jolley (Firth), 10-6. 138: Spencer Miller (Ririe) by forfeit. 145: Kyle Jensen (Ririe) maj dec. Aiden Clayson (Firth), 12-0. 152: Tye Sherwood (Ririe) pin Ben Ostler (Firth), 0:24. 160: Carter Huntsman (Ririe) pin Jeffrey Edwards (Firth), 1:49. 170: Gavin Harris (Ririe) pin Wade Bolinder (Firth), 2:40. 182: Brandon Richards (Firth) pin Boston Barber (Ririe), 1:00. 195: Joe Orchard (Ririe) pin Quentin Gifford (Firth), 1:14. 220: Gabe Sommers (Ririe) pin Ethan Perkins (Firth), 3:19. 285: Nick Gundersen (Ririe) pin Jaime Ortiz (Firth), 3:33. 98: Austin Machen (Ririe) pin Kyler Gregory (Firth), 1:28.
Also in Bingham County wrestling, Minico was able to get the measure of Snake River. The scores from the matches that made up the varsity format are listed below:
132 — Emilio Caldera (Snake River) over James Burr (Minico) (Dec 8-2).
138 — Dawson Osterhout (Minico) over Gary Hunter (Snake River) (Dec 7-3).
145 Xavier Arredondo (Minico) over Antonio Caldera (Snake River) (Fall 1:31).
152 Milton Hernandez (Minico) over Lane Carter (Snake River) (Dec 5-3).
160 Kyle Richardson (Snake River) over Spencer Pease (Minico) (MD 14-2).
170 Tazyn Twiss (Minico) over Lance Hunter (Snake River) (Fall 1:14).
182 Garrett Vail (Minico) over Levi Belnap (Snake River) (Fall 3:45).
195 Kaimbridge Gee (Minico) over Drake Anderton (Snake River) (Dec 9-5).
220 Dylan Anderton (Snake River) over Javier Rangel (Minico) (Fall 1:51).
285 Joshua Curzon (Snake River) over Unknown (For.).
98 Cooper Stimpson (Minico) over Unknown (For.).
106 Andre Valero (Minico) over Allister Dillow (Snake River) (Fall 5:28).
113 Hernan Dominguez (Minico) over Daxton Jones (Snake River) (MD 14-2).
120 Brayden Anderson (Snake River) over Brody Ottley (Minico) (MD 10-2).
126 Joseph Terry (Minico) over Easton Gardner (Snake River) (Dec 4-2).
Most of the area wrestling teams will be in action on Saturday, as Madison High School will host the annual Madison Wrestling Invitation. Action is slated to get underway approximately at 9 a.m. at the Madison High School gymnasium.