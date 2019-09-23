BLACKFOOT – It is getting to be that time of year, when coaches begin to sweat their teams’ positioning for the upcoming district tournament in soccer, what adjustments they can make to ensure that they get a good seeding for that tournament, and a better chance at qualifying for the state tournament.
It was a mixed bag of results for local teams last week as teams that you would think of as being able to win didn’t and those that you thought would lose didn’t. That happened a couple of times to teams in Bingham County and to be honest, I am sure that coaches were a bit perplexed by it all as well.
Shelley 2, Blackfoot 1
On Wednesday, the Blackfoot Broncos traveled to Shelley to take on the Russets and with the past records indicating that it should have been an easy win for Blackfoot, they just played quite possibly their worst game in years as they fell to the home-standing Russets by a 2-1 score. To say it was a lack luster effort by the Broncos would have been an understatement. There simply was not the kind of effort that we expect from a Broncos soccer team, not to take anything away from the Russets, who played an inspired game and posted an important win for the upcoming district tournament.
Firth 2, Snake River 2
Also on Wednesday, Snake River would travel to Firth to take on the Cougars, who have shown some life this year as they are still in the process of building a soccer program just down Highway 91 from Blackfoot.
The Cougars battled the Panthers to a standstill and I am sure that was not what the coaches at Snake River would have thought would happen. Snake River is a very solid 3A program, so maybe they were looking ahead to their game with Sugar-Salem or maybe just not giving the Cougars enough respect, but the Cougars are an improving team and they will be tough in another year or two and hopefully by then, they will have their own state tournament to go to rather than having to move up a classification to play past the district tournament.
Blackfoot 2, Skyline 1
On Saturday, it was a totally different effort from the Bronco boys as they came out, hustled throughout the game and just flat took it to Skyline in a game that the Grizzlies may have thought they could get away with based on the way the Broncos played against Shelley. This was a different looking Broncos team, one that played a much more inspired game against the Grizzlies than they had a few days earlier. Their passing was crisper, the defense more on its toes, and as many coaches would tell their players, “You will play like you practice, so practice hard every day.” The Broncos played just like they practiced on Thursday and Friday.
Sugar-Salem 2, Snake River 0
Not many teams have the players to beat a team like Sugar-Salem this year and it is evidenced by the season record of 9-0-1. They are fast, tall, strong and play the game as if the world depended on it. That simply means that the Snake River Panthers aren’t far behind when they play their best soccer. This was a game that showcased both teams’ defense, and the Diggers’ defense is just a bit better at this stage of the season. The Panthers displayed a very good game plan and except for a few little mistakes, played foot to foot with Sugar-Salem.
The big difference in the game is that the Diggers simply got more shots on goal than did the Panthers and that ended with them winning the game 2-0. If the Panthers can just find a way to step it up a little bit more, it will have them on the top end of the scoreboard next time. The Panthers are also fighting a little bit of an injury bug and have a couple of players out with ankle injuries and those will heal.
The future is bright for the Panthers the rest of the season.
Girls’ Soccer recaps
Marsh Valley 10, Aberdeen 0
The score pretty much tells the story in this one.
Marsh Valley proved to Aberdeen why they have eight wins on the year against a single loss and tie. They can score and they score in bunches. We already knew that Aberdeen could play as they have a winning record overall, but Marsh Valley is having one of those years that puts them in a league of their own. The Eagles are are currently the team to beat in the South East Idaho Conterence.
Firth 4, North Fremont 0
This battle between a pair of 2A schools just shows the difference in being a first or second year team in North Fremont and a team that has three years under their belt and are finally beginning to show others how the game is played.
Firth has the most experience of the 2A teams around right now and when they get the chance to play against some of the newer programs from the 2A ranks, they kind of like to rub it in. That was the case in this contest as Firth scored and used its defense and goal keeper to shut out the Huskies. It will change in a couple of years, but for now, the Cougars own the 2A part of the Mountain Rivers Conference.
Blackfoot 2, Shelley 1
This was a game between two teams that had not won a game all year. When that happens, sometimes the team that had the best resume in years past will prevail. That is what surprised me. Shelley is just a couple of years away from having played in the 3A state title game where they lost a 1-0 heartbreaker and Blackfoot has not won a game in quite a while and the normal expectations would be that Shelley would win this game. That didn’t pan out for the Russets as the Broncos came to play and the defense for the Russets didn’t stand up as they had against a few other schools and the Broncos took advantage of getting on the scoreboard first. Things could change as the two teams work their way toward the end of the regular season and that final game could be important as it will decide who will get the chance to play the top seed in the first round of the district tournament.
Sugar-Salem 10, Snake River 0
The Sugar-Salem Lady Diggers haven’t lost a match all season and for good reason. They have a strong offense and possibly a stronger defense and goal keeper. That has the team with 10 wins, eight of which have been shutouts. The defense has only allowed two goals all season, one goal to Marsh Valley and one goal to Teton. That is pretty impressive.
Snake River is in the process of rebuilding under first year coach Becky Young and she is making strides in that department, but you can only do so much in a short amount of time. The Panthers are getting better and they should be able to notch a win before the season is over, but only time will tell that story.
This is not that time for the Panthers and the Diggers strutted their stuff for most of this game. The tables will be turned eventually and when they do turn, the Panthers will get their chance to be proud of a win soon.
High Country Conference Boys’ Division 4A
Conference Overall
Hillcrest 4-0-1, 8-1-1
Blackfoot 3-3-0, 3-5-0
Idaho Falls 2-0-2, 3-2-3
Skyline 2-3-1, 2-5-1
Shelley 2-3-0, 2-7-0
Bonneville 0-4-0, 0-9-0
Mountain Rivers Conference Boys’ Division 3A/2A
Sugar-Salem 3-0-0, 8-1-1
South Fremont 1-1-0, 1-4-0
Teton 0-1-0, 5-2-0
Firth 0-2-0, 3-2-0
South East Idaho Conference Boys’ Division 3A/2A
American Falls 2-0-0, 7-1-1
Snake River 1-0-1, 4-5-2
Marsh Valley 0-1-1, 1-6-1
Aberdeen 0-2-0, 0-4-0
High Country Conference Girls’ Division 4A
Bonneville 4-0-0, 6-2-0
Skyline 4-1-0, 6-2-2
Idaho Falls 3-2-0, 4-4-0
Hillcrest 2-3-0, 3-6-0
Blackfoot 1-4-0, 1-7-0
Shelley 0-4-0, 0-8-0
Mountain Rivers Conference Girls’ Division 3A/2A
Sugar-Salem 4-0-0, 10-0-0
Teton 1-1-0, 5-2-0
Firth 1-1-0, 1-3-0
South Fremont 0-1-0, 1-3-0
North Fremont 0-3-0, 0-5-1
South East Idaho Conference Girls’ Division 3A/2A
Marsh Valley 4-0-1, 8-1-1
American Falls 4-1-0, 7-4-0
Aberdeen 2-3-0, 4-3-1
Malad 1-3-1, 5-3-1
Snake River 0-4-0, 0-9-0